Hellcats & Lonesome Hunters Thank FOC It's Sunday, 29th of May 2022

Thank FOC It's Sunday- Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items. But no DC this week, they are giving it a miss.

Lonesome Hunters #1 by Tyler Crook goes to FOC this weekend, a "supernatural fantasy about loss, power, and destiny. An old and out-of-practice monster hunter in hiding crosses paths with a young girl that forces him to confront these chaotic creatures. As the beasts invade their tenement, they set off on a supernatural road trip to stop these ancient evils in a story that explores the ways that youth informs adulthood and how early traumas can haunt us of in old age. Coming-of-age fantasy adventure!" Returnable to retailers who order 10 copies.

Beware The Eye Of Odin #1 by Doug Wagner, Tim Odland and Michelle Madsen launches from Image Comics. "A tale of Vikings, Trolls, Frost Giants, and Valkyries. When a Viking prince finds the Eye of Odin, he must return it to its rightful owner or face a death of boils and decay. By his side are a one-armed warrior past his prime and a female warrior convinced she's a Valkyrie. Monstrous mayhem ensues." Returnable to registered retailers.

and various. "Imagine everything you thought was fantasy…was real. Now, join us in a world where reality is dead-and anything is possible." Iron Cat #1 from Jed MacKay and Pere Perez l aunches from Marvel Comics."Black Cat and Iron Man thought that was the last they would see of it. If Felicia is surprised to see the armor again, you can imagine how furious Tony is. There's someone new in the Iron Cat armor and they have a plan that will put them in the crosshairs of all the heroes of the Marvel Universe. Both Iron Man and Black Cat's secrets and mistakes are going to come back to haunt them and it's going to get ROUGH!" With 1:10 and 1:50 tiered covers.

Mech Strike Monster Hunters #1 by Christos Gage and Paco Diaz . "The Avengers donned new mech armor to battle an unprecedented threat. Now a trio of the world's most notorious super villains, assembled by Doctor Doom, have used the Eye of the Kraken to give themselves a mystical – and monstrous! – upgrade. In order to defeat their foes, the Avengers must undergo a similar transformation – and become MONSTER HUNTERS! But will the heroes be consumed by their dark new powers? Featuring classic Avengers characters and some surprising new additions to the team, all outfitted in their very own mech armor!

and – "What would it really be like to meet an alternate version of yourself, another you who had made different choices and lived a completely different life as a result? That's the question facing Jessica Jones, as what seemed like a routine investigation instead has her encountering other incarnations of herself from across the Multiverse. Can Jessica get along with herself? Will she want to kill her other selves? And will seeing the lives she could have led drive her into a self-destructive spiral? This is what happens when you meet…the Variants!" With a 1:25 tiered cover from Marvel Comics. Buffy '97 #1 from Boom Studios, now written by Jeremy Lambert and still drawn by Marianna Ignazzi. "That Buffy Show," a The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air meets Dawson's Creek style teen drama sitcom, is a perfect fit for the Buffster. It's all going well until the cast gets a taste of the supernatural when the audience totally vamps out! The Scooby Gang is forced to learn actual slayage skills on live television from "TV" Buffy to save their lives, and more importantly… keep the show from being cancelled!" With 1:10 and 1:25 tiered variants,

Cat Sh-t One gets an Omnibus from Antarctic Press and Motofumi Kobayashi. "Collects Cat Sh-t One Vol. 1 #1-3, Vol. 2 #1-3, Vol. 3 #1-3 In this semi-fictionalized rendition of actual historical conflicts, Sergeants Perky, Rats and Botasky comprise the special forces unit named Cat Sh-t One, risking their lives for over 20 years in the jungles of Vietnam, the island tropics just off South America, and the mountain and desert wilds of Afghanistan. All three volumes of Motofumi Kobayashi's renowned war manga, filled with intense action and painstaking detail, are now collected at full comic size for the first time ever! This hard-hitting collection is a bomb of battlefield action that'll set the combat manga world ablaze!

. "From the studio that created the cult TV show Ultraman (Now a Marvel Comics series and Netflix Show). Here is Redman, the Kaiju Hunter… Trapped in a desolate and yet somehow familiar world populated with a vast array of the ferocious beasts known as "Kaiju," Redman continues his endless Red Fight, battling tirelessly to cull the monsters. With each fierce battle, the mysterious, blood-splattered "hero" sinks closer to his prey, ready to strike. This while a sinister form watches and records his every move." With a 1:10 variant The Boys gets oversized omnibuses with Vol 1 by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. "To Celebrate the 15 Year Anniversary, Dynamite is offering three all-new oversized Dust-Jacketed Hardcover Volumes of The Boys. This month we are offering volume 1 collecting the first 30 amazing issues of the critically acclaimed series, currently running on Amazon Prime! Contains the stories: The Name of the Game, Get Some, Cheery, Glorious Five Year Plan, Good for the Soul, I Tell you No lie, GI and We Gotta Go Now. Also includes all covers and bonus materials, including script pages, special introductions, alternate covers and more!"

and launching from Dynamite. "The Sengoku period of Japan: A time of near-constant civil war. Sonja, daughter of a slain samurai, is eager to prove herself worthy of her family's glorious history. But in a desperate moment, Sonja will make an awful deal with a dreaded sea goddess: She will be gifted magical armor and weapons capable of slaying mythical beasts! But if she falls in battle, her bloodline will be erased, her family's name no more" With 1:10, 1:20, 1:30, 1:40, 1:50, 1:7, and lots of 1:10 covers. Mega Centurions #1 from Scout Comics by Jon Parrish and Dexter Wee launches. "Join Scout Comics for their exciting new sci-fi series Mega Centurions: Mega No More! As the Mega Centurions, Cassidy, Reggie, and Thad saved the world from an alien invasion by the evil Prince Venkor. Today, they are barely scraping by in dead end jobs. Things are flipped upside down when a face from their past comes crashing back into their lives."

and "In 2014, Maia Kobabe, who uses e/em/eir pronouns, thought that a comic of reading statistics would be the last autobiographical comic e would ever write. At the time, it was the only thing e felt comfortable with strangers knowing about em. Then e created Gender Queer. Maia's intensely cathartic autobiography charts eir journey of self-identity, which includes the mortification and confusion of adolescent crushes, grappling with how to come out to family and society, bonding with friends over erotic gay fan fiction, and facing the trauma and fundamental violation of pap smears. Started as a way to explain to eir family what it means to be nonbinary and asexual, Gender Queer is more than a personal story: It is a useful and touching guide on gender identity-what it means and how to think about it-for advocates, friends, and humans everywhere.This special deluxe hardcover edition of Gender Queer features a brand-new cover, exclusive art and sketches, a foreword from ND Stevenson, Lumberjanes writer and creator of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and an afterword from Maia Kobabe." Monstrous Book Of The Dead #1 launches from Source Point Press, by Gregory Wright and A. Shay Hahn . !The father/daughter mummy duo is back, and they want to find the long-lost Book of the Dead so they have the power to complete their family once again. But the Book of the Dead is hidden and guarded by robots, mysteries, and the supernatural powers of ancient Egypt. Join the search for mystical powers guarded by the ageless Egyptian gods in the ultimate cosmic treasure hunt for the secrets of life and death themselves. Grab The Book of the Dead while you can

