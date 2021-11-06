Hellions #17 Preview: Psylocke to the Rescure

Orphan-Maker is on a mission of revenge in this preview of Hellions #17, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. But as he rushes into battle to save Nanny's latest child obsession… who's going to save him? Oh, right. Psylocke. It's right there in the headline. Check out the preview below.

HELLIONS #17

ZEB WELLS (W) • STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A/C)

Action Figure Variant Cover by

JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

RAMPAGE!

Feelings are hard. ORPHAN-MAKER doesn't like feeling that he's not NANNY's little boy anymore…and what more sensible, mature action is there to take than to storm the fortress of their enemies THE RIGHT in a bid to get back in her good graces? Before the day is through, there will be some dire consequences…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

