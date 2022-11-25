Helloween #3 Preview: Make a Blood Pact to Order By Monday

Of the three big end-of-year holidays, it's Christmas that often overshadows Thanksgiving and Halloween. But Opus Comics has been fighting back on behalf of Halloween with the Helloween mini-series by Joe Harris and Axel Medellin, bringing to life the music of the legendary metal band. Launching in October, the three-issue series has also carried the banner on behalf of Halloween into November, the territory of Thanksgiving, and finally, for its grand finale, into the Christmas season. If you want to support the battle against Christmas tyranny, then you'll want to see this preview of Helloween #3, in stores on December 28th.

Siblings Chandra and Markus make a blood pact in this preview of the comic, which is on final order cutoff this Monday, November 28th. If you want to ensure your comic book shop reserves a copy, be sure to get your orders in by then.

Let's hear from our trust AI writing assistant, LOLtron, its thoughts on the preview. LOLtron, what do you make of this preview for Helloween #3?

You hear that, folks?! Now it's more important than ever to get those orders in by Monday! Check out the preview below.

Helloween #3 (of 3)

Joe Harris (W) • Axel Medellin (A) • Santi Casas (CA) Pumpkin fans, unite! "Seekers Of The Seven Keys" explores the iconic cast of characters depicted on album covers from the legendary German heavy metal band, known as the "godfathers of melodic speed metal." The mystical Seven Keys have been lost, and the Keeper wants them back. But he's not the only one looking. And when teenage siblings stumble upon the quest, they embark on a 1980s-style science-fiction, fantasy adventure filled with the horror tropes, campy characters, and throwback humor for which the band is known. 31 pages of story! *Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$6.66 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover In shops: Dec. 28, 2022 *Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Troy Little variant cover

For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Keeper Action Figure variant cover

