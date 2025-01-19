Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: Hellverine

Hellverine #2 Preview: North Pole's Demonically Hot This Year

In Hellverine #2, Akihiro returns to his demonic rebirth site at the North Pole, where something sinister awaits. Check out the preview at Bleeding Cool!

Hellverine #2 hits stores January 22, 2025, continuing Akihiro's fiery saga in the North Pole.

The story expands on Akihiro's resurrection by demon Bagra-Ghul, revealing a larger hell-bound narrative.

Expect explosive twists as Hellverine confronts new perils at his demonic rebirth site.

HELL ON EARTH! AKIHIRO must revisit the "birthplace" of HELLVERINE – and the North Pole has never been hotter than this! When the Demon BAGRA-GHUL resurrected Akihiro and they became HELLVERINE, it was only part of a larger hell-bound story. What danger lurks at the former grave site of Akihiro – and is there anything Hellverine can do to stop it? The Hellverine mythos expands in this key issue! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Hellverine #2

by Benjamin Percy & Raffaele Ienco, cover by Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 22, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621157900211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621157900216 – HELLVERINE #2 MAHMUD ASRAR VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621157900221 – HELLVERINE #2 ARIO ANINDITO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621157900231 – HELLVERINE #2 DAN PANOSIAN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

