Herculoids and Darkwing Duck in Dynamite's February 2025 Solicits

Herculoids and Darkwing Duck comic books in Dynamite Entertainment's February 2025 Solicits and Solicitations #darkwingduck

Dynamite Entertainment's February 2024 solicits and solicitations see the launches of Herculoids and Darkwing Duck, as well as the Thundercats/Powerpuff Girls and Gargoyles: Demona comics for Free Comic Book Day in May.

FCBD 2025 THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #0

DYNAMITE

DEC240004

(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Coleman Engle (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

Two titans of animation, together for the first time! The POWERPUFF GIRLS travel to Third Earth, and discover the world of the THUNDERCATS!

Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

FCBD 2025 GARGOYLES DEMONA #0

DYNAMITE

DEC240017

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Frank Paur (CA) Meghan Hetrick

VENGEANCE TEN CENTURIES IN THE MAKING!

The tragic tale of Demona, sworn enemy of Disney's Gargoyles, begins in Dynamite Entertainment's special Free Comic Book Day issue #0 of Gargoyles: Demona!

For a thousand years, while the heroic Gargoyles slept, their nemesis Demona has been wide awake – scheming and plotting her revenge against humanity for destroying her kind. And although Goliath and his clan of Gargoyles will do everything they can to protect their adopted New York City, they are not prepared for the lengths to which Demona will go in order to enact her twisted plan for justice – or for how large a part they themselves will play in carrying it out!

Written by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN, illustrated by acclaimed artist (and veteran of the original animated series) FRANK PAUR, and featuring a stunning cover by MEGHAN HETRICK, Gargoyles: Demona #0 kicks off an electrifying new chapter in the timeless saga of the Manhattan Clan – culminating in an unbelievable four-page preview that will leave readers old and new clamoring for more!

Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

HERCULOIDS #1 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

DEC240137

DEC240138 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR B LINSNER

DEC240139 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR C BARENDS

DEC240140 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR D MASSAFARA

DEC240141 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR E MIGNOLA

DEC240142 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR F MATTINA FOIL

DEC240143 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR G MATTINA FOIL VIRGIN

DEC240144 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR H BLANK AUTHENTIX

DEC240145 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR I MATTINA METAL PREMIUM

DEC240146 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR J MATTINA LTD VIRGIN

DEC240147 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR K 10 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU DEVELOPMENT ART (C

DEC240148 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR L 10 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU PASTEL ART ORIGINA

DEC240149 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR M 10 COPY INCV LINSNER FOIL

DEC240150 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR N 10 COPY INCV BARENDS FOIL

DEC240151 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR O 10 COPY INCV MASSAFERA FOIL

DEC240152 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR P 15 COPY INCV LINSNER FOIL VIRGIN

DEC240153 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR Q 15 COPY INCV BARENDS FOIL VIRGIN

DEC240154 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR R 15 COPY INCV MASSAFERA FOIL VIRGIN

DEC240155 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR S 20 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

DEC240156 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR T 25 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU DEVELOPMENT ART VI

DEC240157 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR U 30 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU PASTEL ART VIRGIN

DEC240158 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR V 40 COPY INCV MIGNOLA VIRGIN

DEC240159 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR W 50 COPY INCV MASSAFERA VIRGIN

DEC240160 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR X 60 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN

DEC240161 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR Y 75 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

DEC240162 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR Z 100 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Craig Rousseau (CA) Francesco Mattina

Building on the success of the critically acclaimed and bestselling Space Ghost series, Dynamite Entertainment is proud to bring another beloved Hanna-Barbera classic to readers this February – The Herculoids!

Hidden in the furthest reaches of space, the planet of Amzot is legendary for its fabled riches – and for the terrible fates that befall anybody who seeks to exploit them…

Those who survive their encounters tell blood-chilling tales of horrific, imposing monsters that guard the mysterious world – yet the lure of its abundant resources is too great to resist. Raiders and pirates continue to come from across the galaxy, and there is only one force strong enough to stop their constant attacks – The Herculoids!

But as strong as these defenders are, a recent battle may have pushed Amzot to its limits – and awakened a sleeping darkness within the planet itself!

Written by TOM SNIEGOSKI (Vampirella, Hellboy) and drawn by CRAIG ROUSSEAU (Batman Beyond, Gotham Adventures), The Herculoids #1 features a wealth of covers from some of the galaxy's most talented artists, including FRANCESCO MATTINA, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, BJORN BARENDS, FELIPE MASSAFERA, and the legendary creator of Hellboy, MIKE MIGNOLA!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR A STONES

DYNAMITE

DEC240163

DEC240164 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR B BAGLEY

DEC240165 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR C BRANDT & STEIN

DEC240166 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR D BALDARI

DEC240167 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR E CANGIALOSI

DEC240168 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR F STONES FOIL

DEC240169 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR G STONES FOIL VIRGIN

DEC240170 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR H BLANK AUTHENTIX

DEC240171 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR I STONES METAL PREMIUM

DEC240172 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR J STONES LTD VIRGIN

DEC240173 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR K 10 COPY INCV BAGLEY FOIL

DEC240174 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR L 10 COPY INCV BRANDT & STEIN FOIL

DEC240175 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR M 10 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI LINE ART

DEC240176 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR N 15 COPY INCV BAGLEY FOIL VIRGIN

DEC240177 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR O 15 COPY INCV BRANDT & STEIN FOIL VIRG

DEC240178 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR P 15 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI LINE ART VIRG

DEC240179 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR Q 20 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI VIRGIN

DEC240180 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR R 25 COPY INCV BALDARI VIRGIN

DEC240181 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR S 30 COPY INCV BRANDT & STEIN VIRGIN (C

DEC240182 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR T 40 COPY INCV BAGLEY VIRGIN

DEC240183 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR U 50 COPY INCV STONES SGN

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith (A) Ted Brandt, Ro Stein (CA) Tad Stones

He is the terror that flaps in the night! The fowl that felons most fear! A legend in his own time (and his own mind)! He is… DARKWING DUCK!

But how did this avian exemplar develop his redoubtable reputation? What lessons did he learn in his early days of crime-busting and foe-foiling? His legion of fans (or, at least, his adopted daughter, Gosalyn) want to know – and DW is more than happy to tell her the whole (possibly embellished) story in this unauthorized (and unorganized) autobiography!

Renowned writer DANIEL KIBBLESMITH (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Loki, Black Panther vs. Deadpool) and the double-headed art team of TED BRANDT & RO STEIN (The Mighty Captain Marvel, Tales of the Titans: Beast Boy) return to the rooftops of St. Canard with an all-new series that revisits (and likely revises) Darkwing Duck's formative years – with a debut issue cover from artist TAD STONES, creator of the original Darkwing Duck animated series, as well as instantly iconic imagery from BRANDT & STEIN, MARK BAGLEY, NICOLETTA BALDARI, and CIRO CANGIALOSI!

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

DEC240184

DEC240185 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

DEC240186 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR C STOKOE

DEC240187 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR D BORGES

DEC240188 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR E TAO

DEC240189 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR F LEIRIX

DEC240190 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR G MANIX

DEC240191 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR H PARRILLO FOIL

DEC240192 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR I PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN

DEC240193 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR J PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

DEC240194 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR K PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

DEC240195 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR L 10 COPY INCV COUSENS BATTLE DAMAGE

DEC240196 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR M 10 COPY INCV LEIRIX FOIL

DEC240197 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR N 10 COPY INCV TAO FOIL

DEC240198 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR O 15 COPY INCV LEIRIX FOIL VIRGIN

DEC240199 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR P 15 COPY INCV TAO FOIL VIRGIN

DEC240200 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR Q 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

DEC240201 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR R 20 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN

DEC240202 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR S 20 COPY INCV COUSENS BATTLE DAMAGE VIRG

DEC240203 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR T 25 COPY INCV MANIX VIRGIN

DEC240204 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR U 30 COPY INCV TAO VIRGIN

DEC240205 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR V 40 COPY INCV BORGES VIRGIN

DEC240206 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR W 50 COPY INCV STOKOE VIRGIN

DEC240207 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR X 60 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

(W) Ed Brisson (A) George Kambadais (CA) Lucio Parrillo

After the escape of notorious mobster Mon*Star torpedoed Stargazer's retirement plans, the erstwhile commander of the SilverHawks is scrambling to get his moribund program of cybernetically enhanced agents back on track. But the crime lord's prison break has given evildoers across the galaxy a head start over the forces of law and order – as Bluegrass and Hotwing find out when they discover Mon*Star meeting with their own employer, Poker-Face!

As the two desperately race to escape Poker Face's enforcers and inform the SilverHawks of his treachery, Stargazer faces a bigger challenge – convincing a traumatized Quicksilver to join the newly revived team!

Casino pit boss ED BRISSON (ThunderCats: Apex, The Uncanny X-Men) and professional card shark GEORGE KAMBADAIS (Gargoyles, Hercules) raise the stakes in the second issue of their no-limit series – with the house going all-in on covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, JAMES STOKOE, GERALDO BORGES, IVAN TAO, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, MANIX, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR A FORSTNER

DYNAMITE

DEC240208

DEC240209 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR B RANALDI

DEC240210 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR C ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED

DEC240211 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR D STORYBOOK ART

DEC240212 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR E MOVIE CHARACTERS

DEC240213 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR F FORSTNER FOIL

DEC240214 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR G FORSTNER FOIL VIRGIN

DEC240215 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR H FORSTNER METAL PREMIUM

DEC240216 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR I FORSTNER LTD VIRGIN

DEC240217 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR J 10 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED FOIL

DEC240218 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR K 15 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED FOIL VIR

DEC240219 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR L 20 COPY INCV MOVIE CHARACTERS VIRGIN

DEC240220 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR M 25 COPY INCV STORYBOOK ART VIRGIN

DEC240221 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR N 30 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU VIRGIN

DEC240222 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR O 40 COPY INCV RANALDI VIRGIN

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Trish Forstner

After their investigation into the PB&J cell phone sabotage plot temporarily stalls, Officers Hopps and Wilde respond to a call that most cops would avoid like a stale donut – a break-in at the City Dump!

Or rather, a break-in at the Zootopia Recycling Depot, as its managing skunk Chuck Flowers is quick to emphasize when Hopps and Wilde arrive to view his security tapes. The footage of the felonious raccoons and opossums hauling away bags of garbage is clear enough, but what's not clear is what kind of trash it is that they're stealing – or why.

There's only one way to crack this case: It's time for a good old-fashioned stake-out!

Canny crime reporters JEFF PARKER (Negaduck, Batman '66) and ALESSANDRO RANALDI (Disney Villains: Hades) delve further into the inner workings of Disney's species-rich city with Zootopia #2 – bolstered by eye-catching covers from RANALDI, TRISH FORSTNER, CRAIG ROUSSEAU, and more!

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

DUCKTALES #4 CVR A BIGARELLA

DYNAMITE

DEC240223

DEC240224 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR B TOMASELLI

DEC240225 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR C LAURO

DEC240226 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR D QUAH

DEC240227 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR E RONDA

DEC240228 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR F BIGARELLA LTD VIRGIN

DEC240229 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV BIGARELLA FOIL

DEC240230 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR H 15 COPY INCV BIGARELLA FOIL VIRGIN

DEC240231 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR I 20 COPY INCV RONDA VIRGIN

DEC240232 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR J 25 COPY INCV QUAH VIRGIN

DEC240233 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR K 30 COPY INCV LAURO VIRGIN

DEC240234 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR L 40 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN

(W) Brandon Montclare (A) Tommaso Ronda (CA) Ivan Bigarella

They say that wisdom is the greatest of riches, and there's a wealth of it to be found on the shelves of the Duckburg Library. But Huey, Dewey, Louie, and their Uncle Scrooge are looking for something more tangible in the depths of its historic stacks – a forgotten map to the world's greatest treasure!

The hunt reminds Uncle Scrooge of an adventure from his early days with a young pilot named Launchpad McQuack, which he relates to the boys while they search for the map. All this racket draws the ire of the head librarian, Miss Bookbeak – who may hold the key finding their hidden quarry!

Learned scribe BRANDON MONTCLARE and master illuminator TOMMASO RONDA open a promising new chapter in Duckburg history with this DuckTales #4 – all bound in beautifully embellished covers by RONDA, IVAN BIGARELLA, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, CARLO LAURO, and ALAN QUAH!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

POWERPUFF GIRLS VALENTINES KISSY FACE SP #1 CVR A GANUCHEAU

DYNAMITE

DEC240245

DEC240246 – POWERPUFF GIRLS VALENTINES KISSY FACE SP #1 CVR B BALDARI

DEC240247 – POWERPUFF GIRLS VALENTINES KISSY FACE SP #1 CVR C GANUCHEAU

DEC240248 – POWERPUFF GIRLS VALENTINES KISSY FACE SP #1 CVR D 10 COPY IN

DEC240249 – POWERPUFF GIRLS VALENTINES KISSY FACE SP #1 CVR E 15 COPY IN

DEC240250 – POWERPUFF GIRLS VALENTINES KISSY FACE SP #1 CVR F 20 COPY IN

(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Savanna Ganucheau (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

It's almost time for the annual Valentine's Day card exchange in the City of Townsville – and when a cute boy in her class catches her fancy, Blossom starts getting into the spirit of the holiday in a big way!

Suddenly, every scenario she encounters – from going out for pizza to clobbering giant monsters – is an occasion for a swooning flight of fancy. Even Mojo Jojo's villainous schemes transform into fairy tale adventures through her newly heart-shaped eyeballs! Can Buttercup and Bubbles bring her back down to Earth in time to save the city from its inevitable attackers? Or will the Titans of Townsville succumb to the ultimate weapon – Cupid's arrow?

Find out in this 40-page seasonal special, handwritten on rose-tinted paper by PAULINA GANUCHEAU and lovingly drawn by SAVANNA GANUCHEAU, featuring a bouquet of covers from both Ganucheaus as well as hopeless romantic NICOLETTA BALDARI!

In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR A SUYDAM

DYNAMITE

DEC240251

DEC240252 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR B BARENDS

DEC240253 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR C LINSNER

DEC240254 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR D COSPLAY

DEC240255 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VI

DEC240256 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LI

DEC240257 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VI

DEC240258 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR H 20 COPY INCV BARENDS VI

DEC240259 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR I 25 COPY INCV LINSNER LI

DEC240260 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR J 30 COPY INCV SUYDAM VIR

(W) David Avallone (A) Eman Casallos, Mariano Benitez-Chapo, Hamish Murno-Cook (CA) Arthur Suydam

The Savage Tales return with an all-new winter special to warm the cockles of readers' wild and untamed hearts!

Savage Tales Winter 2025 Special features three hard-boiled stories packed with two-fisted action and barbaric brutality, written by Dynamite's acclaimed master of pulp DAVID AVALLONE and illustrated by a murderer's row of killer artists:

• EMAN CASALLOS takes on "Mutiny on Mars" starring JOHN CARTER and DEJAH THORIS

• MARIANO BENITEZ-CHAPO finds "The Real Thing" with VAMPIRELLA

• and HAMISH MUNRO-COOK closes the book on CAPTAIN GULLIVAR JONES with "His War Chapter III"!

As a special bonus, this 40-page one-shot also includes a reprint of KURT BUSIEK and BENJAMIN DEWEY's "Seeing Red" from the pages of Red Sonja: Black, White, Red, which finds the She-Devil with a Sword seeking a precious, priceless item in the foreboding Mountains of Night!

Add in a quartet of take-no-prisoners covers by ARTHUR SUYDAM, BJORN BARENDS, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and RACHEL HOLLON cosplay, and you've got the perfect package to stave off cabin fever until spring!

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

INFECTED BY ART VOL 12 HC

DYNAMITE

AUG248931

(W) Various (A) Various

If you appreciate the works of imaginative realism-genres such as science fiction, fantasy and horror-you will enjoy turning the pages of Infected by Art Volume 12 and discovering the artwork and artists within. The artistic mediums contained in this volume are diverse and include traditionally drawn and painted to those created digitally, and also sculpted works from bronze to incredibly realistic creature design.

All artworks contained in this volume were juried into the book by our esteemed jury panel consisting of Victor Adame Minguez, Tatiana Dykes, Omar Rayyan, Mariah Tekulve and Olivier Villoingt.

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

BARBARELLA #5 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

DEC240263

DEC240264 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR B WU

DEC240265 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR C PACE

DEC240266 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR D COSPLAY

DEC240267 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR E LINSNER LTD VIRGIN

DEC240268 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

DEC240269 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

DEC240270 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV PACE VIRGIN

DEC240271 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN

DEC240272 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR J 15 COPY INCV WU VIRGIN

(W) Blake Northcott (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

The countdown has begun, and the odds that Barbarella will be able to save the colonists of Alpha Prime are getting longer by the second – especially since she still has to find out where they've all gone! Meanwhile, light years away on Planet Metrafusion, time's also just about up for Jury Quire – and not even Barbarella can be in two places at once!

Head timekeeper BLAKE NORTHCOTT (Vampirella, Catwoman, Heavy Metal Magazine) and line judge ANNA MOROZOVA (Judge Dredd, 2000 AD) sound the two-minute warning with Barbarella #5 – backed by covers from cheer squad members JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, ANNIE WU, RICHARD PACE, and RACHEL HOLLON!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR A GANUCHEAU

DYNAMITE

DEC240273

DEC240274 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR B RANALDI

DEC240275 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR C STAGGS

DEC240276 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR D QUALANO

DEC240277 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR E 10 COPY INCV HEASER ORIGINAL

DEC240278 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR F 10 COPY INCV HAESER VIRGIN

DEC240279 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR G 15 COPY INCV QUALANO VIRGIN

DEC240280 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR H 15 COPY INCV STAGGS VIRGIN

DEC240281 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR I 20 COPY INCV RANALDI VIRGIN

DEC240282 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR J 25 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU VIRGIN

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Silvia De Ventura (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

The Powerpuff Girls know that doing good deeds means more than just battling armored megalomaniacs in the streets – there's also real challenges, like helping out at the Townsville Animal Shelter during their pet adoption fair!

With her Chemical X-fueled ability to speak to animals, Bubbles is a natural for the job. But with so many adorable new friends to take care of, her superheroing starts to take a back seat to her supernurturing, leaving Blossom and Buttercup scrambling to pick up the slack – and eyeing the increasing stream of suspiciously familiar-looking pets that start showing up at the shelter!

The mind-melded team of AMANDA DEIBERT and SILVIA DE VENTURA continue their creative symbiosis with The Powerpuff Girls #8 – supported by singular covers from PAULINA GANUCHEAU, ALESSANDRO RANALDI, CAT STAGGS, and PASQUALE QUALANO!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

SPACE GHOST #10 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

DEC240283

DEC240284 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

DEC240285 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR C BARENDS

DEC240286 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR D MARQUES

DEC240287 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR E MATTINA METAL PREMIUM

DEC240288 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR F MARQUES LTD VIRGIN

DEC240289 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR G 10 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

DEC240290 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

DEC240291 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR I 20 COPY INCV MARQUES LINE ART

DEC240292 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR J 25 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

DEC240293 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR K 30 COPY INCV MARQUES LINE ART VIRGIN (

DEC240294 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR L 40 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

DEC240295 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR M 50 COPY INCV MATTINA VIRGIN

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina

"Space Ghost doesn't kill!"

In this issue: A dark and shocking figure from the future emerges, presenting a new yet disturbingly familiar threat to the team. Together they must stand fast against the tide of evil that is about to be unleashed – or else Doom will sweep across the entire galaxy!

Written by award-winning scribe DAVID PEPOSE and illustrated by superstar artist JONATHAN LAU, Space Ghost #10 boosts the series into an even higher orbit – fueled by combustible covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, BJORN BARENDS, and ANTHONY MARQUES!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

PATHFINDER SEONI BATTLE READY AP STATUE

DYNAMITE

DEC240297

The world of Pathfinder comes to life in this stunning, hand-painted, collectible statue of the renowned sorcerer Seoni! Standing just over a foot tall and boasting incredible details from head to toe, this high-quality resin figure features intricate tattoo and clothing reproduction, dual-wielded weapons, and simulated "scars and dirt" earned in battle. Fans have never been offered a Seoni like this before, and this extremely limited run means it may never be offered again!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

TERMINATOR #5 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

DEC240312

DEC240313 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR B GALMON

DEC240314 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR C STAGGS

DEC240315 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR D COUSENS

DEC240316 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR E SHALVEY FOIL

DEC240317 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR F SHALVEY FOIL VIRGIN

DEC240318 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR G SHALVEY METAL PREMIUM

DEC240319 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR H 10 COPY INCV STAGGS FOIL

DEC240320 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR I 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

DEC240321 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR J 15 COPY INCV STAGGS FOIL VIRGIN

DEC240322 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR K 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRGIN

DEC240323 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR L 20 COPY INCV COUSENS VIRGIN

DEC240324 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR M 20 COPY INCV STAGGS VIRGIN

DEC240325 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR N 25 COPY INCV GALMON VIRGIN

DEC240326 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR O 25 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) David O'Sullivan (CA) Declan Shalvey

It's 1961, and high above the launch pads of Florida and central Asia, the US and the USSR are racing to claim the ultimate high ground of space. America's accelerated program of manned missions, Project Mercury, is poised to put its first crews into orbit – but something even deadlier than Cold War rivalries may be hitching a ride!

Ground controllers DECLAN SHALVEY and DAVID O'SULLIVAN orchestrate a flawless countdown of sci-fi suspense with The Terminator #5 – securely sealed in pressurized covers by SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, CAT STAGGS, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

THUNDERCATS #13 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

DEC240327

DEC240328 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR B SHALVEY

DEC240329 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR C LEE & CHUNG

DEC240330 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR D MASSAFERA

DEC240331 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR E MANIX

DEC240332 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR F ACTION FIGURE

DEC240333 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR G PARRILLO FOIL

DEC240334 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR H PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN

DEC240335 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR I MANIX FOIL

DEC240336 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR J MANIX FOIL VIRGIN

DEC240337 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR K PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

DEC240338 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

DEC240339 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR M 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN

DEC240340 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR N 10 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL

DEC240341 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR O 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

DEC240342 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR P 15 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL VIRGIN (

DEC240343 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR Q 20 COPY INCV MANIX VIRGIN

DEC240344 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR R 20 COPY INCV MASSAFERA VIRGIN

DEC240345 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR S 25 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRGIN (

DEC240346 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR T 25 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

DEC240347 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR U 30 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Lucio Parrillo

An unsung member of the ThunderCats takes center stage for this special issue in which actions speak louder than words!

Lion-O's beloved companion Snarf has always been something of an enigma. Often dismissed as a simple-minded figure of fun, his monosyllabic façade has served to keep his true nature and abilities hidden- until now!

Acclaimed collaborators DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS open a door to Snarf's inner world in ThunderCats #13 quietly complemented by covers from MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, FELIPE MASSAFERA, and MANIX!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

RED SONJA 45TH ANNIVERSARY STATUE DIAMOND EYE PROOF

DYNAMITE

DEC240359

(A) Frank Thorne

Few artists can capture Red Sonja's strength and power like Frank Thorne! For decades, Thorne rendered some of her most iconic comic covers and Dynamite welcomes the 45th anniversary of Red Sonja with this deluxe, commemorative statue based on Thorne's striking cover for 1976's Red Sonja #4. Standing over a foot tall, Red Sonja is at the ready, with a weapon in each hand and a stylized shield base under her feet. With those almond eyes and powerful pose, there's no mistaking Thorne's artistic influence on Dynamite's 3D homage to Frank's legend.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

RED SONJA 50TH ANN POSTER BOOK SC

DYNAMITE

MAY230455

(A) Various

2023 marks fifty years of the She-Devil with a Sword's adventures, and to honor the occasion Dynamite is going big! Join the celebration with this oversized trade paperback showcasing 20 of the most gorgeous Red Sonja covers ever to see print, as rendered by some of the greatest names in comics! Made to display, each poster is printed on heavy cardstock paper at 12"" x 16"" and easily removed from the body of the book. Line your walls with one of comics' most devastatingly striking heroines!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

