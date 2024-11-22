Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: darkwing duck, herculoids
Herculoids and Darkwing Duck in Dynamite's February 2025 Solicits
Herculoids and Darkwing Duck comic books in Dynamite Entertainment's February 2025 Solicits and Solicitations #darkwingduck
Dynamite Entertainment's February 2024 solicits and solicitations see the launches of Herculoids and Darkwing Duck, as well as the Thundercats/Powerpuff Girls and Gargoyles: Demona comics for Free Comic Book Day in May.
FCBD 2025 THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #0
DYNAMITE
DEC240004
(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Coleman Engle (CA) Paulina Ganucheau
Two titans of animation, together for the first time! The POWERPUFF GIRLS travel to Third Earth, and discover the world of the THUNDERCATS!
Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages
FCBD 2025 GARGOYLES DEMONA #0
DYNAMITE
DEC240017
(W) Greg Weisman (A) Frank Paur (CA) Meghan Hetrick
VENGEANCE TEN CENTURIES IN THE MAKING!
The tragic tale of Demona, sworn enemy of Disney's Gargoyles, begins in Dynamite Entertainment's special Free Comic Book Day issue #0 of Gargoyles: Demona!
For a thousand years, while the heroic Gargoyles slept, their nemesis Demona has been wide awake – scheming and plotting her revenge against humanity for destroying her kind. And although Goliath and his clan of Gargoyles will do everything they can to protect their adopted New York City, they are not prepared for the lengths to which Demona will go in order to enact her twisted plan for justice – or for how large a part they themselves will play in carrying it out!
Written by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN, illustrated by acclaimed artist (and veteran of the original animated series) FRANK PAUR, and featuring a stunning cover by MEGHAN HETRICK, Gargoyles: Demona #0 kicks off an electrifying new chapter in the timeless saga of the Manhattan Clan – culminating in an unbelievable four-page preview that will leave readers old and new clamoring for more!
Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen
HERCULOIDS #1 CVR A MATTINA
DYNAMITE
DEC240137
DEC240138 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR B LINSNER
DEC240139 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR C BARENDS
DEC240140 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR D MASSAFARA
DEC240141 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR E MIGNOLA
DEC240142 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR F MATTINA FOIL
DEC240143 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR G MATTINA FOIL VIRGIN
DEC240144 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR H BLANK AUTHENTIX
DEC240145 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR I MATTINA METAL PREMIUM
DEC240146 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR J MATTINA LTD VIRGIN
DEC240147 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR K 10 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU DEVELOPMENT ART (C
DEC240148 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR L 10 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU PASTEL ART ORIGINA
DEC240149 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR M 10 COPY INCV LINSNER FOIL
DEC240150 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR N 10 COPY INCV BARENDS FOIL
DEC240151 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR O 10 COPY INCV MASSAFERA FOIL
DEC240152 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR P 15 COPY INCV LINSNER FOIL VIRGIN
DEC240153 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR Q 15 COPY INCV BARENDS FOIL VIRGIN
DEC240154 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR R 15 COPY INCV MASSAFERA FOIL VIRGIN
DEC240155 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR S 20 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART
DEC240156 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR T 25 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU DEVELOPMENT ART VI
DEC240157 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR U 30 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU PASTEL ART VIRGIN
DEC240158 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR V 40 COPY INCV MIGNOLA VIRGIN
DEC240159 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR W 50 COPY INCV MASSAFERA VIRGIN
DEC240160 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR X 60 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN
DEC240161 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR Y 75 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN
DEC240162 – HERCULOIDS #1 CVR Z 100 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN
(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Craig Rousseau (CA) Francesco Mattina
Building on the success of the critically acclaimed and bestselling Space Ghost series, Dynamite Entertainment is proud to bring another beloved Hanna-Barbera classic to readers this February – The Herculoids!
Hidden in the furthest reaches of space, the planet of Amzot is legendary for its fabled riches – and for the terrible fates that befall anybody who seeks to exploit them…
Those who survive their encounters tell blood-chilling tales of horrific, imposing monsters that guard the mysterious world – yet the lure of its abundant resources is too great to resist. Raiders and pirates continue to come from across the galaxy, and there is only one force strong enough to stop their constant attacks – The Herculoids!
But as strong as these defenders are, a recent battle may have pushed Amzot to its limits – and awakened a sleeping darkness within the planet itself!
Written by TOM SNIEGOSKI (Vampirella, Hellboy) and drawn by CRAIG ROUSSEAU (Batman Beyond, Gotham Adventures), The Herculoids #1 features a wealth of covers from some of the galaxy's most talented artists, including FRANCESCO MATTINA, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, BJORN BARENDS, FELIPE MASSAFERA, and the legendary creator of Hellboy, MIKE MIGNOLA!
In Shops: Feb 19, 2025
DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR A STONES
DYNAMITE
DEC240163
DEC240164 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR B BAGLEY
DEC240165 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR C BRANDT & STEIN
DEC240166 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR D BALDARI
DEC240167 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR E CANGIALOSI
DEC240168 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR F STONES FOIL
DEC240169 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR G STONES FOIL VIRGIN
DEC240170 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR H BLANK AUTHENTIX
DEC240171 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR I STONES METAL PREMIUM
DEC240172 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR J STONES LTD VIRGIN
DEC240173 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR K 10 COPY INCV BAGLEY FOIL
DEC240174 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR L 10 COPY INCV BRANDT & STEIN FOIL
DEC240175 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR M 10 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI LINE ART
DEC240176 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR N 15 COPY INCV BAGLEY FOIL VIRGIN
DEC240177 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR O 15 COPY INCV BRANDT & STEIN FOIL VIRG
DEC240178 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR P 15 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI LINE ART VIRG
DEC240179 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR Q 20 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI VIRGIN
DEC240180 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR R 25 COPY INCV BALDARI VIRGIN
DEC240181 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR S 30 COPY INCV BRANDT & STEIN VIRGIN (C
DEC240182 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR T 40 COPY INCV BAGLEY VIRGIN
DEC240183 – DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR U 50 COPY INCV STONES SGN
(W) Daniel Kibblesmith (A) Ted Brandt, Ro Stein (CA) Tad Stones
He is the terror that flaps in the night! The fowl that felons most fear! A legend in his own time (and his own mind)! He is… DARKWING DUCK!
But how did this avian exemplar develop his redoubtable reputation? What lessons did he learn in his early days of crime-busting and foe-foiling? His legion of fans (or, at least, his adopted daughter, Gosalyn) want to know – and DW is more than happy to tell her the whole (possibly embellished) story in this unauthorized (and unorganized) autobiography!
Renowned writer DANIEL KIBBLESMITH (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Loki, Black Panther vs. Deadpool) and the double-headed art team of TED BRANDT & RO STEIN (The Mighty Captain Marvel, Tales of the Titans: Beast Boy) return to the rooftops of St. Canard with an all-new series that revisits (and likely revises) Darkwing Duck's formative years – with a debut issue cover from artist TAD STONES, creator of the original Darkwing Duck animated series, as well as instantly iconic imagery from BRANDT & STEIN, MARK BAGLEY, NICOLETTA BALDARI, and CIRO CANGIALOSI!
In Shops: Feb 12, 2025
SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR A PARRILLO
DYNAMITE
DEC240184
DEC240185 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR B LEE & CHUNG
DEC240186 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR C STOKOE
DEC240187 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR D BORGES
DEC240188 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR E TAO
DEC240189 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR F LEIRIX
DEC240190 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR G MANIX
DEC240191 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR H PARRILLO FOIL
DEC240192 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR I PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN
DEC240193 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR J PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM
DEC240194 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR K PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN
DEC240195 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR L 10 COPY INCV COUSENS BATTLE DAMAGE
DEC240196 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR M 10 COPY INCV LEIRIX FOIL
DEC240197 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR N 10 COPY INCV TAO FOIL
DEC240198 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR O 15 COPY INCV LEIRIX FOIL VIRGIN
DEC240199 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR P 15 COPY INCV TAO FOIL VIRGIN
DEC240200 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR Q 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART
DEC240201 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR R 20 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN
DEC240202 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR S 20 COPY INCV COUSENS BATTLE DAMAGE VIRG
DEC240203 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR T 25 COPY INCV MANIX VIRGIN
DEC240204 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR U 30 COPY INCV TAO VIRGIN
DEC240205 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR V 40 COPY INCV BORGES VIRGIN
DEC240206 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR W 50 COPY INCV STOKOE VIRGIN
DEC240207 – SILVERHAWKS #2 CVR X 60 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN
(W) Ed Brisson (A) George Kambadais (CA) Lucio Parrillo
After the escape of notorious mobster Mon*Star torpedoed Stargazer's retirement plans, the erstwhile commander of the SilverHawks is scrambling to get his moribund program of cybernetically enhanced agents back on track. But the crime lord's prison break has given evildoers across the galaxy a head start over the forces of law and order – as Bluegrass and Hotwing find out when they discover Mon*Star meeting with their own employer, Poker-Face!
As the two desperately race to escape Poker Face's enforcers and inform the SilverHawks of his treachery, Stargazer faces a bigger challenge – convincing a traumatized Quicksilver to join the newly revived team!
Casino pit boss ED BRISSON (ThunderCats: Apex, The Uncanny X-Men) and professional card shark GEORGE KAMBADAIS (Gargoyles, Hercules) raise the stakes in the second issue of their no-limit series – with the house going all-in on covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, JAMES STOKOE, GERALDO BORGES, IVAN TAO, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, MANIX, and DAVID COUSENS!
In Shops: Feb 26, 2025
ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR A FORSTNER
DYNAMITE
DEC240208
DEC240209 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR B RANALDI
DEC240210 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR C ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED
DEC240211 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR D STORYBOOK ART
DEC240212 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR E MOVIE CHARACTERS
DEC240213 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR F FORSTNER FOIL
DEC240214 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR G FORSTNER FOIL VIRGIN
DEC240215 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR H FORSTNER METAL PREMIUM
DEC240216 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR I FORSTNER LTD VIRGIN
DEC240217 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR J 10 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED FOIL
DEC240218 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR K 15 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED FOIL VIR
DEC240219 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR L 20 COPY INCV MOVIE CHARACTERS VIRGIN
DEC240220 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR M 25 COPY INCV STORYBOOK ART VIRGIN
DEC240221 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR N 30 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU VIRGIN
DEC240222 – ZOOTOPIA #2 CVR O 40 COPY INCV RANALDI VIRGIN
(W) Jeff Parker (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Trish Forstner
After their investigation into the PB&J cell phone sabotage plot temporarily stalls, Officers Hopps and Wilde respond to a call that most cops would avoid like a stale donut – a break-in at the City Dump!
Or rather, a break-in at the Zootopia Recycling Depot, as its managing skunk Chuck Flowers is quick to emphasize when Hopps and Wilde arrive to view his security tapes. The footage of the felonious raccoons and opossums hauling away bags of garbage is clear enough, but what's not clear is what kind of trash it is that they're stealing – or why.
There's only one way to crack this case: It's time for a good old-fashioned stake-out!
Canny crime reporters JEFF PARKER (Negaduck, Batman '66) and ALESSANDRO RANALDI (Disney Villains: Hades) delve further into the inner workings of Disney's species-rich city with Zootopia #2 – bolstered by eye-catching covers from RANALDI, TRISH FORSTNER, CRAIG ROUSSEAU, and more!
In Shops: Feb 12, 2025
DUCKTALES #4 CVR A BIGARELLA
DYNAMITE
DEC240223
DEC240224 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR B TOMASELLI
DEC240225 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR C LAURO
DEC240226 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR D QUAH
DEC240227 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR E RONDA
DEC240228 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR F BIGARELLA LTD VIRGIN
DEC240229 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV BIGARELLA FOIL
DEC240230 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR H 15 COPY INCV BIGARELLA FOIL VIRGIN
DEC240231 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR I 20 COPY INCV RONDA VIRGIN
DEC240232 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR J 25 COPY INCV QUAH VIRGIN
DEC240233 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR K 30 COPY INCV LAURO VIRGIN
DEC240234 – DUCKTALES #4 CVR L 40 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN
(W) Brandon Montclare (A) Tommaso Ronda (CA) Ivan Bigarella
They say that wisdom is the greatest of riches, and there's a wealth of it to be found on the shelves of the Duckburg Library. But Huey, Dewey, Louie, and their Uncle Scrooge are looking for something more tangible in the depths of its historic stacks – a forgotten map to the world's greatest treasure!
The hunt reminds Uncle Scrooge of an adventure from his early days with a young pilot named Launchpad McQuack, which he relates to the boys while they search for the map. All this racket draws the ire of the head librarian, Miss Bookbeak – who may hold the key finding their hidden quarry!
Learned scribe BRANDON MONTCLARE and master illuminator TOMMASO RONDA open a promising new chapter in Duckburg history with this DuckTales #4 – all bound in beautifully embellished covers by RONDA, IVAN BIGARELLA, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, CARLO LAURO, and ALAN QUAH!
In Shops: Feb 19, 2025
POWERPUFF GIRLS VALENTINES KISSY FACE SP #1 CVR A GANUCHEAU
DYNAMITE
DEC240245
DEC240246 – POWERPUFF GIRLS VALENTINES KISSY FACE SP #1 CVR B BALDARI
DEC240247 – POWERPUFF GIRLS VALENTINES KISSY FACE SP #1 CVR C GANUCHEAU
DEC240248 – POWERPUFF GIRLS VALENTINES KISSY FACE SP #1 CVR D 10 COPY IN
DEC240249 – POWERPUFF GIRLS VALENTINES KISSY FACE SP #1 CVR E 15 COPY IN
DEC240250 – POWERPUFF GIRLS VALENTINES KISSY FACE SP #1 CVR F 20 COPY IN
(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Savanna Ganucheau (CA) Paulina Ganucheau
It's almost time for the annual Valentine's Day card exchange in the City of Townsville – and when a cute boy in her class catches her fancy, Blossom starts getting into the spirit of the holiday in a big way!
Suddenly, every scenario she encounters – from going out for pizza to clobbering giant monsters – is an occasion for a swooning flight of fancy. Even Mojo Jojo's villainous schemes transform into fairy tale adventures through her newly heart-shaped eyeballs! Can Buttercup and Bubbles bring her back down to Earth in time to save the city from its inevitable attackers? Or will the Titans of Townsville succumb to the ultimate weapon – Cupid's arrow?
Find out in this 40-page seasonal special, handwritten on rose-tinted paper by PAULINA GANUCHEAU and lovingly drawn by SAVANNA GANUCHEAU, featuring a bouquet of covers from both Ganucheaus as well as hopeless romantic NICOLETTA BALDARI!
In Shops: Feb 12, 2025
SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR A SUYDAM
DYNAMITE
DEC240251
DEC240252 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR B BARENDS
DEC240253 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR C LINSNER
DEC240254 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR D COSPLAY
DEC240255 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VI
DEC240256 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LI
DEC240257 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VI
DEC240258 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR H 20 COPY INCV BARENDS VI
DEC240259 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR I 25 COPY INCV LINSNER LI
DEC240260 – SAVAGE TALES WINTER 2025 SP #1 CVR J 30 COPY INCV SUYDAM VIR
(W) David Avallone (A) Eman Casallos, Mariano Benitez-Chapo, Hamish Murno-Cook (CA) Arthur Suydam
The Savage Tales return with an all-new winter special to warm the cockles of readers' wild and untamed hearts!
Savage Tales Winter 2025 Special features three hard-boiled stories packed with two-fisted action and barbaric brutality, written by Dynamite's acclaimed master of pulp DAVID AVALLONE and illustrated by a murderer's row of killer artists:
• EMAN CASALLOS takes on "Mutiny on Mars" starring JOHN CARTER and DEJAH THORIS
• MARIANO BENITEZ-CHAPO finds "The Real Thing" with VAMPIRELLA
• and HAMISH MUNRO-COOK closes the book on CAPTAIN GULLIVAR JONES with "His War Chapter III"!
As a special bonus, this 40-page one-shot also includes a reprint of KURT BUSIEK and BENJAMIN DEWEY's "Seeing Red" from the pages of Red Sonja: Black, White, Red, which finds the She-Devil with a Sword seeking a precious, priceless item in the foreboding Mountains of Night!
Add in a quartet of take-no-prisoners covers by ARTHUR SUYDAM, BJORN BARENDS, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and RACHEL HOLLON cosplay, and you've got the perfect package to stave off cabin fever until spring!
In Shops: Feb 05, 2025
INFECTED BY ART VOL 12 HC
DYNAMITE
AUG248931
(W) Various (A) Various
If you appreciate the works of imaginative realism-genres such as science fiction, fantasy and horror-you will enjoy turning the pages of Infected by Art Volume 12 and discovering the artwork and artists within. The artistic mediums contained in this volume are diverse and include traditionally drawn and painted to those created digitally, and also sculpted works from bronze to incredibly realistic creature design.
All artworks contained in this volume were juried into the book by our esteemed jury panel consisting of Victor Adame Minguez, Tatiana Dykes, Omar Rayyan, Mariah Tekulve and Olivier Villoingt.
In Shops: Feb 05, 2025
BARBARELLA #5 CVR A LINSNER
DYNAMITE
DEC240263
DEC240264 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR B WU
DEC240265 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR C PACE
DEC240266 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR D COSPLAY
DEC240267 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR E LINSNER LTD VIRGIN
DEC240268 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN
DEC240269 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART
DEC240270 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV PACE VIRGIN
DEC240271 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN
DEC240272 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR J 15 COPY INCV WU VIRGIN
(W) Blake Northcott (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner
The countdown has begun, and the odds that Barbarella will be able to save the colonists of Alpha Prime are getting longer by the second – especially since she still has to find out where they've all gone! Meanwhile, light years away on Planet Metrafusion, time's also just about up for Jury Quire – and not even Barbarella can be in two places at once!
Head timekeeper BLAKE NORTHCOTT (Vampirella, Catwoman, Heavy Metal Magazine) and line judge ANNA MOROZOVA (Judge Dredd, 2000 AD) sound the two-minute warning with Barbarella #5 – backed by covers from cheer squad members JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, ANNIE WU, RICHARD PACE, and RACHEL HOLLON!
In Shops: Feb 26, 2025
POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR A GANUCHEAU
DYNAMITE
DEC240273
DEC240274 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR B RANALDI
DEC240275 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR C STAGGS
DEC240276 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR D QUALANO
DEC240277 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR E 10 COPY INCV HEASER ORIGINAL
DEC240278 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR F 10 COPY INCV HAESER VIRGIN
DEC240279 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR G 15 COPY INCV QUALANO VIRGIN
DEC240280 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR H 15 COPY INCV STAGGS VIRGIN
DEC240281 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR I 20 COPY INCV RANALDI VIRGIN
DEC240282 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #8 CVR J 25 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU VIRGIN
(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Silvia De Ventura (CA) Paulina Ganucheau
The Powerpuff Girls know that doing good deeds means more than just battling armored megalomaniacs in the streets – there's also real challenges, like helping out at the Townsville Animal Shelter during their pet adoption fair!
With her Chemical X-fueled ability to speak to animals, Bubbles is a natural for the job. But with so many adorable new friends to take care of, her superheroing starts to take a back seat to her supernurturing, leaving Blossom and Buttercup scrambling to pick up the slack – and eyeing the increasing stream of suspiciously familiar-looking pets that start showing up at the shelter!
The mind-melded team of AMANDA DEIBERT and SILVIA DE VENTURA continue their creative symbiosis with The Powerpuff Girls #8 – supported by singular covers from PAULINA GANUCHEAU, ALESSANDRO RANALDI, CAT STAGGS, and PASQUALE QUALANO!
In Shops: Feb 26, 2025
SPACE GHOST #10 CVR A MATTINA
DYNAMITE
DEC240283
DEC240284 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR B LEE & CHUNG
DEC240285 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR C BARENDS
DEC240286 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR D MARQUES
DEC240287 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR E MATTINA METAL PREMIUM
DEC240288 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR F MARQUES LTD VIRGIN
DEC240289 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR G 10 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN
DEC240290 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART
DEC240291 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR I 20 COPY INCV MARQUES LINE ART
DEC240292 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR J 25 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN
DEC240293 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR K 30 COPY INCV MARQUES LINE ART VIRGIN (
DEC240294 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR L 40 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN
DEC240295 – SPACE GHOST #10 CVR M 50 COPY INCV MATTINA VIRGIN
(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina
"Space Ghost doesn't kill!"
In this issue: A dark and shocking figure from the future emerges, presenting a new yet disturbingly familiar threat to the team. Together they must stand fast against the tide of evil that is about to be unleashed – or else Doom will sweep across the entire galaxy!
Written by award-winning scribe DAVID PEPOSE and illustrated by superstar artist JONATHAN LAU, Space Ghost #10 boosts the series into an even higher orbit – fueled by combustible covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, BJORN BARENDS, and ANTHONY MARQUES!
In Shops: Feb 19, 2025
PATHFINDER SEONI BATTLE READY AP STATUE
DYNAMITE
DEC240297
The world of Pathfinder comes to life in this stunning, hand-painted, collectible statue of the renowned sorcerer Seoni! Standing just over a foot tall and boasting incredible details from head to toe, this high-quality resin figure features intricate tattoo and clothing reproduction, dual-wielded weapons, and simulated "scars and dirt" earned in battle. Fans have never been offered a Seoni like this before, and this extremely limited run means it may never be offered again!
In Shops: Jan 29, 2025
TERMINATOR #5 CVR A SHALVEY
DYNAMITE
DEC240312
DEC240313 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR B GALMON
DEC240314 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR C STAGGS
DEC240315 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR D COUSENS
DEC240316 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR E SHALVEY FOIL
DEC240317 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR F SHALVEY FOIL VIRGIN
DEC240318 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR G SHALVEY METAL PREMIUM
DEC240319 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR H 10 COPY INCV STAGGS FOIL
DEC240320 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR I 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART
DEC240321 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR J 15 COPY INCV STAGGS FOIL VIRGIN
DEC240322 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR K 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRGIN
DEC240323 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR L 20 COPY INCV COUSENS VIRGIN
DEC240324 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR M 20 COPY INCV STAGGS VIRGIN
DEC240325 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR N 25 COPY INCV GALMON VIRGIN
DEC240326 – TERMINATOR #5 CVR O 25 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN
(W) Declan Shalvey (A) David O'Sullivan (CA) Declan Shalvey
It's 1961, and high above the launch pads of Florida and central Asia, the US and the USSR are racing to claim the ultimate high ground of space. America's accelerated program of manned missions, Project Mercury, is poised to put its first crews into orbit – but something even deadlier than Cold War rivalries may be hitching a ride!
Ground controllers DECLAN SHALVEY and DAVID O'SULLIVAN orchestrate a flawless countdown of sci-fi suspense with The Terminator #5 – securely sealed in pressurized covers by SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, CAT STAGGS, and DAVID COUSENS!
In Shops: Feb 19, 2025
THUNDERCATS #13 CVR A PARRILLO
DYNAMITE
DEC240327
DEC240328 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR B SHALVEY
DEC240329 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR C LEE & CHUNG
DEC240330 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR D MASSAFERA
DEC240331 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR E MANIX
DEC240332 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR F ACTION FIGURE
DEC240333 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR G PARRILLO FOIL
DEC240334 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR H PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN
DEC240335 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR I MANIX FOIL
DEC240336 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR J MANIX FOIL VIRGIN
DEC240337 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR K PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM
DEC240338 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN
DEC240339 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR M 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN
DEC240340 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR N 10 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL
DEC240341 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR O 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART
DEC240342 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR P 15 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL VIRGIN (
DEC240343 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR Q 20 COPY INCV MANIX VIRGIN
DEC240344 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR R 20 COPY INCV MASSAFERA VIRGIN
DEC240345 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR S 25 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRGIN (
DEC240346 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR T 25 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN
DEC240347 – THUNDERCATS #13 CVR U 30 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN
(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Lucio Parrillo
An unsung member of the ThunderCats takes center stage for this special issue in which actions speak louder than words!
Lion-O's beloved companion Snarf has always been something of an enigma. Often dismissed as a simple-minded figure of fun, his monosyllabic façade has served to keep his true nature and abilities hidden- until now!
Acclaimed collaborators DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS open a door to Snarf's inner world in ThunderCats #13 quietly complemented by covers from MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, FELIPE MASSAFERA, and MANIX!
In Shops: Feb 26, 2025
RED SONJA 45TH ANNIVERSARY STATUE DIAMOND EYE PROOF
DYNAMITE
DEC240359
(A) Frank Thorne
Few artists can capture Red Sonja's strength and power like Frank Thorne! For decades, Thorne rendered some of her most iconic comic covers and Dynamite welcomes the 45th anniversary of Red Sonja with this deluxe, commemorative statue based on Thorne's striking cover for 1976's Red Sonja #4. Standing over a foot tall, Red Sonja is at the ready, with a weapon in each hand and a stylized shield base under her feet. With those almond eyes and powerful pose, there's no mistaking Thorne's artistic influence on Dynamite's 3D homage to Frank's legend.
In Shops: Jan 29, 2025
RED SONJA 50TH ANN POSTER BOOK SC
DYNAMITE
MAY230455
(A) Various
2023 marks fifty years of the She-Devil with a Sword's adventures, and to honor the occasion Dynamite is going big! Join the celebration with this oversized trade paperback showcasing 20 of the most gorgeous Red Sonja covers ever to see print, as rendered by some of the greatest names in comics! Made to display, each poster is printed on heavy cardstock paper at 12"" x 16"" and easily removed from the body of the book. Line your walls with one of comics' most devastatingly striking heroines!
In Shops: Dec 18, 2024