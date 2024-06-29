Posted in: Comics, Current News, Manga | Tagged: Beetle Hands, Herhumanist, september 2024, seven seas, Webtoon

Herhumanist's Beetle Hands Comes To Seven Seas September 2024 Solicits

Herhumanist's Webtoon series Beetle Hands has found a print publisher in Seven Seas, part of their September 2024 solicits and solicitations.

BEETLE HANDS GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242374

(W) Herhumanist (A) Herhumanist

The full-color webtoon/comic released on Naver's WEBTOON platform is now in print! Welcome to the Heartland, a nightmarish realm where your memories literally come back to haunt you-and hunt you down. Dragged into the Heartland by the terrifying Beast that lives inside it, Matthew must survive long enough to free himself and his best friend, Kenma, before the Beast consumes them both. Better run fast, Matthew, before the Beast can catch you. This thrilling English-original horror tale follows two friends fighting for survival in a realm where their worst nightmares come to life.

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE ALCHEMISTS BLUE GN VOL 09

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242373

(W) Kore Yamazaki, Makoto Sanda (A) Isuo Tsukumo

An orphaned boy named Ao is taken under the wing of the mage Giselle to explore the artistry of magic in Paris. For readers interested in a gender-swapped take on the original premise of The Ancient Magus' Bride, this beautifully illustrated manga is full of all-new wonder.

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

BLACK & WHITE TOUGH LOVE AT OFFICE GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242375

(W) Sal Jiang (A / CA) Sal Jiang

Shirakawa Junko is headed for the top of the corporate ladder in the Overseas Investor Department at the bank she works-until Kuroda Kayo transfers over from Corporate Sales. Kayo is another all-star employee, and she has a foreign university degree to boot. When Kayo and Junko are assigned to work together, their heated rivalry reaches critical mass. Whether they're banging each other's heads or simply banging each other, these two office rivals are ready to go at it!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

CINDERELLA CLOSET GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242376

(W) Wakana Yanai (A / CA) Wakana Yanai

Haruka has started going out with Hikaru, a cross-dressing fashionista. On the morning after their first Christmas as a couple, Hikaru makes a delightful and daring proposal. Meanwhile, Haruka sees Hikaru pursue his dream as a hair and makeup assistant, and decides to put her all into helping Mio with her videos. And then, her ex, Kurotaki re-enters the picture… Romance deepens into love in Volume 7 of this modern fairy tale!

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

DANGEROUS CONVENIENCE STORE GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242377

(W) 945/gusao (A / CA) 945/gusao

After learning more about Gunwoo's shrouded past, Eui-joon realizes he's in love with him. Just as Eui-joon finally decides to tell him how he feels, Gunwoo vanishes. In desperation, Eui-joon goes to Gunwoo's associate, Chaehyun, to see if he knows where Gunwoo has gone, and if he's all right. While there, Eui-joon receives a call about his hospitalized brother, whose condition has taken a turn for the worse. With Gunwoo's absence, Eui-joon turns to the only source of comfort available-Chaehyun!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

DANGERS IN MY HEART GN VOL 09

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242378

(W) Norio Sakurai (A) Norio Sakurai

Kyotaro Ichikawa, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be… and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

DUNGEON DIVE AIM FOR DEEPEST LEVEL GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242379

(W) Yomu Mishima (A) Jun Shiosato

When Aikawa Kanami is suddenly transported to another dimension, he's thrust into a world of magic and monsters. In this strange land, adventurers band together to try and clear the Dungeon, a mysterious labyrinth with a hundred levels. Legend says that if you reach the hundredth level, any wish you have will be granted. All Kanami wants is to get back home to his ill little sister, but does a level 1 newb like him even stand a chance?

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

DUNGEON FRIENDS FOREVER GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242380

(W) Yasuhisa Kuma (A / CA) Yasuhisa Kuma

With the adventurer Van visiting the dragon overlord Ryuka in her dungeon on a regular basis, the Four Idiots of the executive board are having the time of their lives watching sparks start to fly between the two adorable childhood friends. That is, however, until monsters from a rival dungeon arrive, hell-bent on making Ryuka their new boss. It's dungeon vs. dungeon as Ryuka's friends battle in the stupidest contest imaginable to prove they are her biggest simps!

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

EVEN THOUGH WERE ADULTS GN VOL 09 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242381

(W) Takako Shimura (A) Takako Shimura

The new term comes, and Ayano starts work at her new school while Akari relishes the joy of living with her. They can't escape their guilty feelings, but their relationship moves forward nevertheless. Meanwhile, Eri is wrestling with her adulterous love for Morita when she gets a call from Morita's wife!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

GREAT SNAKES BRIDE GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242382

(W) Fushiashikumo (A / CA) Fushiashikumo

Miyo is content with her quiet life under the protection of Daija. She does wonder if it's possible for her and Daija to have a child together, but she doesn't have to wait long for an answer. Her belly starts to swell and with it so do thoughts of her own parents. Can she raise a child when her own childhood was so fraught with tragedy?

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

HITOMI CHAN IS SHY WITH STRANGERS GN VOL 09

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242383

(W) Chorisuke Natsumi (A) Chorisuke Natsumi

Hitomi-chan and Usa-kun have started dating at last-and just in time for summer break! When Kaoru ropes them into a beach trip, they're guaranteed to have some fun in the sun… but will they get a chance to find some alone time too?

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

I THINK I TURNED MY FRIEND INTO A GIRL GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242384

(W) Azusa Banjo (A / CA) Azusa Banjo

It's a familiar story: a popular high school student gives their plain friend a makeover and transforms their life. But this time, both the popular student and the plain friend are boys! Mido Kenshiro has loved cosmetics all his life, keeping his obsession a secret. But when his childhood friend Hiura lets Kenshiro practice applying makeup on him, the results are earth-shattering-for both of them.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

IDATEN DEITIES KNOW ONLY PEACE GN VOL 06 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242385

(W) Amahara (A) Coolkyoushinja (CA) Amahara

It's been eight hundred years since the powerful Idaten deities sealed away the demons who plagued humanity. To the foul-mouthed Hayato, a young deity, the story is mostly a myth. For this new generation of idle deities, there's just not much to do as they watch over humans in peace. But when the seal on the demons breaks, it's up to Hayato and his oddball compatriots to come to humanity's rescue! Can these misfit gods who know nothing of war rise to the challenge, or is a demon threat in a messy mortal world too much to handle?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

IM IN LOVE WITH VILLAINESS GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242386

(W) Inori (A) Aonoshimo

With Claire growing more interested in the plight of the country's commoners, she decides to talk to a church official and see what the church is doing for the common folk. When Rei and Claire arrive, they meet a nun named Lily, a strange girl who's sweet and shy one minute and raising hell the next. But what's most shocking about her is that she soon falls head over heels for Rei! Can Rei convince Claire that she only has eyes for her?

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

IMAGINARY GN VOL 02 (RES) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242387

(W) Niiro Ikuhana (A) Niiro Ikuhana

Back when Tasuku was a kid, he harbored a secret: he was in love with his friend Maika. But Maika moved away for school before he could gather his courage and confess. Now, as adults, they've reconnected as friends, and being together brings back memories of their shared past. It was so easy to fantasize about wild things when they were children, but what has become of those fantasies now that they've grown up?

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

KEMONO JIHEN GN VOL 13

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242388

(W) Sho Aimoto (A) Sho Aimoto

Kabane and his friends are training in a special space created by Iyohime's father Tarouta. Meanwhile, Nobimaru visits Inugami and talks about the foxes' upcoming attack on Yashima and the possibility of working together to stop the mission. However, an unexpected and ominous shadow approaches… What will come of its beautiful yet cruel flames?

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

LONELY CASTLE IN MIRROR GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242389

(W) Mizuki Tsujimura (A) Tomo Taketomi

The kids had promised each other that they'd all attend school on January 10th, but when the day finally comes, the seven kids fail to meet up. With the key still missing, the month of Ookami-sama's deadline finally arrives. The kids decide to treasure the time they have left, but on their final day in the castle, something shocking happens at the very last moment!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

LOVE IS AN ILLUSION QUEEN GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242390

(W) Fargo (A) Fargo

This Mature-rated sequel/spin-off to the hit Boys' Love omegaverse webtoon from Lezhin! Park Do-gyeom, a free-spirited alpha and the older sister of Park Dojin, has finally decided to put her promiscuous past behind her and settle down. As a 39-year-old woman, however, her options for marriage have dwindled. Luckily she has her beleaguered omega secretary, Lee Seung-ah, to do most of the work of finding a marriage partner for her. It shouldn't be a problem, even if Seung-ah and Do-gyeom have harbored secret feelings for each other for years. In fact, arranging Do-gyeom's marriage may just be the catalyst for the two of them to finally admit their attraction… unless another alpha gets in the way!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

MALEVOLENT SPIRITS MONONOGATARI GN VOL 08 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242391

(W) Onigunsou (A) Onigunsou

The all-out attack at the Kadomori estate continues, with the paper umbrella tsukumogami seemingly having the upper hand. After the Nagatsuki dowry joins the fray, however, the paper umbrellas quickly retreat, leaving nothing but destruction in their wake-and a parting blow to Hyoma that forces him to confront his own past. In the aftermath, it's clear new allies are needed to bolster Botan's protection, but who will step up? A meeting between the Three Great Saenome Clans will determine everyone's fate!

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

MONSTER CATS GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242392

(W) Yoshie Kaoruhara

A full-color manga/comic about humans living with adorably monstrous cats, from the author of Yokai Cats and The Evil Secret Society of Cats. Is it a banshee, a yeti, a gorgon, or… a cat? Monster Cats are a purrfect new breed of familiar furry friends crossed with freaky fun! If you think life with regular cats can get complicated, wait till you see what it's like for people who live with these charming supernatural pets.

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

MY NEW LIFE AS A CAT GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242393

(W) Konomi Wagata (A) Konomi Wagata

Nyao has had a taste of the good life as a cat, and even he would admit he's starting to lose track of his goal to hunt down his old human body. He's taking mental health days with Chika, playing hide and seek, and even going on a kitty diet. A dilemma is looming for our fluffy little hero. Does he even miss his old life?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCES GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242394

(W) Nujima (A) Nujima

There's a new urban legend in town-the one they call the "Girl in Crimson"… After burnt-out novelist Shizuku's best friend Tomoko disappears, she takes off into every rainy night in search of her, only to find something else! And then the true identity of the Adashino siblings is finally revealed-the shocking truth is not for the faint of heart or those unschooled in the occult! Are you ready?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

NIGHT OF LIVING CAT GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242395

(W) Makoto Fukami (A) Seigo Tokiya

A virus spreads across the world, transforming all humankind into wild, slavering, furry beasts: cats, to be precise. Those few survivors who remain human take refuge in the dark corners of the earth as they fight back against the feline horde. Kunagi, a man with no memory of his past yet a deep knowledge of cats, struggles to hold on with only his wits and a will to survive. Yet the virus transmits merely through cuddles, and Kunagi finds kitties so hard to resist! Is his willpower strong enough to withstand this hair-raising cat-tastrophe?

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

REBORN RICH GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242396

(W) JP (A) BG

After thirteen years as a loyal employee of the Soonyang Group, South Korea's largest business empire, Hyeonwoo is rewarded with betrayal-and murdered-by his employers! Miraculously, he's given a second chance, reborn back in time as Dojun Jin, grandson of the founder of the corporate dynasty that betrayed him. In a daring quest to rewrite destiny, he will not only attempt to settle the score; he will aim for the ultimate hostile takeover.

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

REINCARNATED AS A SWORD GN VOL 13

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242397

(W) Yuu Tanaka (A) Tomowo Maruyama

Fran and Teacher arrive at the bustling city of Bulbola in time for the Festival of the Moons! While there, they also enter the Cook King Contest. The taciturn Black Cat and her doting Teacher are now aiming to be the world's greatest chefs!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

ROYAL TAILOR CLOTHIER TO CROWN GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242398

(W) Nakasane Nowaki (A) Nakasane Nowaki

Hana has made many new friends since becoming the royal tailor, but not everyone is happy for her. The world Hana lives in is not very kind to humans, and some people don't approve of Hana having such an important job. When the priest who raised her at the orphanage hears about her new line of work, he becomes worried about her. Can Hana prove herself to both her friends and foes?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SKIP AND LOAFER GN VOL 10

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242399

(W) Misaki Takamatsu (A) Misaki Takamatsu

Excellent student Iwakura Mitsumi has always dreamt about leaving her small town, going to a prestigious university, and making positive change in the world. But she's so focused on reaching her goals that she's not prepared for the very different (and overwhelming) city life that awaits her in a Tokyo high school. Luckily, she makes fast friends with Shima Sousuke, a handsome classmate who's as laid-back as she is over-prepared. Can this naive country girl make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side?

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SLOW LIFE IN ANOTHER WORLD I WISH GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242400

(W) Shige (A) Nagayori

Itsuki Shimomiya, exhausted office worker, has hit the jackpot… right? Reborn in a fantastical world, Itsuki finds himself with a magical skill that generates fat stacks of cash once a day. It should let him finally relax without having to bother with your usual fantasy fuss of slaying monsters, but otherworldly cost of living is higher than you'd think. With his wit and otherworldly knowledge, can Itsuki finally create a relaxing life for himself?

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

STAY BY MY SIDE AFTER RAIN GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242401

(W) Shoko Rakuta (A) Shoko Rakuta

Kanade feels like he's living under a constant storm cloud with his unfulfilled life. Stuck working a typical office job and keeping himself closeted, he's convinced there will be no sunny days ahead. But those monotonous days are suddenly interrupted when he reunites with Mashiro, an old classmate he harbored hidden feelings for! Finally, Kanade has found a bit of sunshine in his gray, dreary life with Mashiro's arrival. With a chance to get to know each other again, could this be Kanade's second chance to find love with the one who got away?

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SUCCUBUS AND HITMAN GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242402

(W) Makoto Fukami (A) Seigo Tokiya

High schooler Gamou Shouya is a dead man-sort of. The real Gamou Shouya is long gone, but his body lives on, inhabited by the soul of a boy who made a pact with the succubus Armelina. In exchange for his services as her personal hitman, Armelina is helping him hunt down the people who brutally murdered him and his family. The path ahead is dark and deadly, but Shouya's got nothing left to lose… not even his soul.

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

TALE OF THE SECRET SAINT GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242403

(W) Touya (A) Aobe Mahito

Born into a family of knights, Fia has always dreamed of following the path to knighthood too, except she's the least talented of them all. On the day of her initiation test, a deadly injury prompts her life to flash before her eyes… and reveal her former life as a powerful Saint who defeated the Demon King in a bygone era! Her painful death as a Saint made her swear she'd never accept sainthood and its dangers again. But now, with her saintly power returned, Fia has the chance to be a more powerful knight than she'd ever dreamed-that is, if she can last long enough!

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

THERES NO FREAKING WAY BE YOUR LOVER GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242404

(W) Teren Mikami (A) Musshu

After a lonely three years as a junior high outcast, nerdy Amaori Renako vows to reinvent herself as a cool kid and attain her ideal high school life. She soon finds herself suffocating under the pressure to keep up appearances, but an encounter with school superstar Oduka Mai grants her an unexpected confidante and best friend. That is, until Mai suddenly confesses her newfound love for Renako and "friendship" flies out the window! Friends or lovers-the battle for the future of their relationship begins!

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

THROW AWAY SUIT TOGETHER GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242405

(W) Keyyang (CA) Keyyang

Haru and Hii-chan left Tokyo, throwing their resumes into the ocean and running away to settle on an island. A dream-like world presented itself to them, but the realities of living on their own quickly piled up. Even with part-time work, worries about the future begin to slow them down. As concerns about long-term work and living expenses weigh on them, will this couple find themselves forced back to city life?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

TITANS BRIDE GN VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242406

(W) ITKZ (A) ITKZ

Senior Kouichi Mizuki is about to take his final exams and graduate from high school, when he suddenly finds himself in a world of titans. Not only is he no longer anywhere near home, but one of these giants, Prince Caius, has claimed Kouichi as his bride! Thanks to a disturbing, world-ending prophecy, the prince's upcoming nuptials cannot be with anyone of his world. Since Caius has no plans to send Kouichi back to earth, he is wholeheartedly set on taking Kouichi as his "wife"! Seven Seas' special print release of this Mature-rated favorite will feature the completely uncensored original art not available in other editions.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

WEAKEST TAMER BEGAN A JOURNEY TO PICK UP TRASH GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242407

(W) Honobonoru 500, Tou Fukino (A / CA) Nama

When Ivy learns she's "starless," she knows her life is over. Without stars, she can't use her Tamer skill to subdue even the smallest of animals. So she flees into the forest, where she befriends a lowly slime named Sora-the one creature she can tame. Together, this unlikely pair begins salvaging other people's rubbish in an attempt to turn their lives around!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

WHAT HE WHO DOESNT BELIEVE IN FATE SAYS GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242408

(W) Omu the Rice (A) Omu the Rice

Kosuke can see the "red string of fate" that connects soulmates. Unfortunately, he's fallen in love with Yuka and her string clearly doesn't lead to him. He hides his feelings for her, until one day a fortune teller lets Yuka know her destined lover is nearbyshe thinks it's Kosuke! Could this finally be the windfall for Kosuke's unrequited love? Can he stop destiny?

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

CASE FILES COMPENDIUM BING AN BEN L NOVEL VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242409

(W) Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou (A) Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou

From the outside, He Yu seems to have everything going for him: he's handsome, rich, and smart. But beneath his perfect facade, he's hiding a dark secret, one that makes him a slumbering threat to the people around him. After spending years abroad, he enrolls in film school to pursue the girl of his dreams, Xie Xue…but that forces him to deal with her overprotective older brother, the man He Yu hoped he'd never see again. Xie Qingcheng, an icy man of subdued emotion, was once He Yu's doctor, and is the only person who knows He Yu's terrible secret. He Yu swears not to let his past with this man get in the way of his feelings for Xie Xue, but he soon finds himself drawn into a tangled web of intrigue and violence that involves both of the Xie siblings.

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

PEERLESS WUSHUANG SC NOVEL VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUL242410

(W) Meng Xi Shi (A / CA) Meng Xi Shi

One dark and snowy night, after the Sui dynasty has come into power, a convoy sent by the Kingdom of Khotan is ambushed and massacred. Not a living victim remains-and the attackers, along with a chest holding precious treasure in tribute, have vanished. A member of Emperor Yang Jian's secret intelligence agency, the Jiejian Bureau, pursues the case: the highly successful chief Feng Xiao. Feng Xiao's investigations take him to Liugong City, where all the top martial powers across the land are coming to meet. But another intelligence agency, the Zuoyue Bureau, has business in the same city-and they have sent Cui Buqu, an ailing but brilliant man who rivals Feng Xiao. These two equally proud men immediately clash and begin a battle of wits, only to hit a dead end on the increasingly cold case. Is the answer to this mystery out of reach, or can Feng Xiao and Cui Buqu find a way to the truth?

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

DRUGSTORE IN ANOTHER WORLD CHEAT PHARMACIST L NOVEL VOL 07 (

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL242411

(W) Kennoji, Eri Haruno (A) Kennoji, Eri Haruno

When corporate drone Reiji wakes up in another world, he comes face-to-face with a fatally wounded werewolf. Thankfully, Reiji's new Medicine Maker skill enables him to brew uniquely effective potions. Alongside his new wolf-girl friend, Reiji and his amazing cures are ready to revolutionize this fantasy world. Be they an old man seeking the secret of youth or an elven archer with blurry vision, all comers are welcome to his countryside pharmacy.

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

EASYGOING TERRITORY DEFENSE L NOVEL SC VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL242412

(W) Sou Akaike (A) Kururi

Van's carefree days of construction are numbered now that the neighboring kingdom has come to conquer. Once considered useless, his production magic arms his country's troops against the invasion! Meanwhile, one of Van's companions is horrified to discover that the enemy has set their sights on her hometown. Does his fellow magical misfit stand a chance against wyverns and explosives with the puppetry skills she so detests?

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

FAILURE FRAME LIGHT NOVEL VOL 11

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL242413

(W) Kaoru Shinozaki (A) KMKW

Having defeated Kirihara Takuto and recruited S-class hero Takao Hijiri and her younger sister Itsuki, Mimori Touka is finally ready to march on Alion. Vicius, meanwhile, has procured the heart of the Demon King. As the combined forces of the Lord of the Flies Brigade, the Empire of Mira, and the Country at the End of the World advance on the goddess's seat of power, she races to destroy the Realm of the Divines. Can the resistance stop her before she gains enough power to slaughter both mortals and her fellow divines? Or is it already too late?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

I ABANDONED MY ENGAGEMENT L NOVEL VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL242414

(W) Fuyutsuki Koki (A) Hazuki Futaba

A saint under scrutiny is forced to live under the watchful eye of a justice-obsessed prince in this fantasy romance. Leia's life is turned upside down after her younger sister claims she's a cruel villain. Leia's fiancé breaks off their engagement, leaving her no choice but to throw herself into her saintly duties. But when confronted by the righteous Crown Prince Erik, she finds herself under his scrutiny. He's determined to suss out her true nature, but why does it involve living in the palace with him?

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

IM IN LOVE WITH VILLAINESS L NOVEL VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL242415

(W) Inori (A) Hanagata

Things grow dire in Bauer Kingdom when Claire gets roped into service as a secret agent of the king. Fortunately, the infuriating commoner Rae Taylor is by her side as always, helping to root out corruption among Claire's fellow nobles. But when an uprising threatens the kingdom, will Claire wind up sacrificing herself on the altar of her ideals? Experience the thrilling finale of the I'm in Love with the Villainess spin-off series-featuring completely new, never-before-seen scenes from Claire's perspective!

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

MIMOSA CONFESSIONS SC NOVEL VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL242416

(W) Mei Hachimoku (CA) Kukka

After a dramatic first semester, Sakuma and Ushio dive headfirst into summer vacation. Despite their unspoken agreement to not mention the "incident" that occurred on the last day of school, things get real awkward real fast when they meet up with Natsuki on a trip to the aquarium. She asks them a pointed question: "You two are dating, aren't you?" The trio will be forced to set their unresolved feelings aside when fall semester arrives-and with it, the annual culture festival. Can Sakuma balance his feelings for both of them in addition to his work on the festival committee, not to mention a starring role in the class production of Romeo and Juliet?

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

RAVEN OF INNER PALACE NOVEL SC VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL242417

(W) Kouko Shirakawa (A) Ayuko

Despite the Raven's missing part being within Jusetsu's grasp, the sea god isn't about to make that easy for her. An underwater volcano eruption has made the waters around Je Island, where the black sword awaits, impassable. A clash between the ao god and the raven is in their near future, but will the mortal bystanders become collateral damage in this celestial showdown? Witness the stunning finale of this tale of dark magic and court intrigue.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

REBORN AS A SPACE MERCENARY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 10

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL242418

(W) Ryuto (A) Tetsuhiro Nabeshima

With the Seed of the Sacred Tree and Princess Tinia aboard, Hiro and crew join the battle against Red Flag, the pirate gang that attacked the elves' home planet. Just as the battle is looking hopeless, the Krishna activates a mysterious new barrier-one that seems to have something to do with the Sacred Tree. Meanwhile, Hiro snags the interest of Mary, a buxom mercenary with shady ties. How is Hiro going to shake this gorgeous new troublemaker?

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

RESTAURANT TO ANOTHER WORLD LIGHT NOVEL VOL 06 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL242419

(W) Junpei Inuzuka (A / CA) Katsumi Enami

In Tokyo lies a small restaurant called "Western Cuisine Nekoya," ordinary in every way-save one. Every Saturday, its door connects to another world! Follow along as a cavalcade of curious guests from half-elves to samurai, dragons, halflings and vampires enter its premises, all with the same goal in mind: to fill their stomachs with the most mouth-watering of foods.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

STRANGE ADVENTURE OF BROKE MERCENARY NOVEL SC VOL 10

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL242420

(W) Mine (A) peroshi

One by one, the mercenaries who raised Loren fell in a terrible, bloody battle. The lone survivor in a hard world with only his wits and his sword to his name, Loren hires himself out as an adventurer. His new party, however, proves all too willing to run headlong into danger using him as their meat shield. Only Lapis, the party's sly priest, sees his true worth, just as Loren sees hers. They must rely on each other, or else neither of them will live to see the end of their first adventure.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

WITCH & MERCURY L NOVEL VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUL242421

(W) Chohokiteki Kaeru (A) Kanase Benchi

In this action-packed fantasy, a dangerous duo seeks peace in a vicious world. Nothing in this world is more dangerous than a witch. The epitome of fear and terror, they can summon floods on a whim, conjure balls of fire out of the air, or even destroy entire countries overnight. Incur their wrath, and no one is safe. At least, that's what everyone thinks, and it's the very reason they all want Siasha dead. After yet another violent battle for her life, she teams up with Zig, a mercenary, and they depart for unknown lands to find somewhere she can live in peace. But is the pair any match for the lost magic and vicious monstrosities that lie ahead?

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

