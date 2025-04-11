Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: heritage, tariffs

Heritage Art Auctions Talks Tariffs On Comics, Artwork And More

Heritage Art Auctions talks about the cost of new US tariffs on classic comics, original comics artwork and more

Article Summary Heritage Art Auctions addresses concerns over new US tariffs, ensuring minimal impact on global operations.

Tariffs include a 10% baseline and paused additional country-specific rates, mainly affecting new imports.

Most Heritage items, like comics and art, are exempt from tariffs due to US origin or specific exemptions.

Business continues as usual, with support for international consignments ensuring proper customs procedures.

Heritage Art Auctions, the auction house most associated at Bleeding Cool with selling original comic book art and valuable comic books, often for six and seven-figure sums, does deals all over the world and has offices around the world as well, including London, Paris, Geneva, Amsterdam and Hong Kong. And with concern regarding such items being sold internationally, in light of the new US government tariffs, 10% on the world paused for 90 days, and 154% on China right now, Heritage Art Auctions have issued a new statement.

"By now, everyone is likely aware of the new tariffs implemented by the US government: a baseline tariff of 10% that went into effect April 5th, and variable country-specific tariffs that were supposed to go into effect April 9th and have since been paused. These tariffs only apply on goods that were originally manufactured in other countries and are being imported into the United States." "After close consultation with our legal counsel and customs brokers, and thorough review of the Executive Order and all related documents published by US Customs and Border Patrol, we have concluded that the vast majority of the items we handle, including all of Numismatics, Comics, Sports, Fine Art, and Entertainment, are unaffected by these tariffs, either by way of originally being made in the United States, or falling under one of several exemptions written into the Executive Order." "Our business operations will continue as normal, and we look forward to assisting you. If you have material for sale that is located outside the United States, please reach out to one of our Consignment Directors to assist you with logistics, to ensure that all shipping and customs paperwork is in order, and that everything is declared properly. We look forward to continuing to serve the worldwide collecting community."

I am sure they will update if anything changes… but for Heritage as well as CGC, nothing is changing right now.

