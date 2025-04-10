Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cgc, tariffs

CCG Gives Guidance On International Tariffs Over Slabbing And Grading

CCG gives guidance on international tariffs over slabbing and grading in the light of the current and planned moves by the USA and China.

One thing not mentioned by anyone yet regarding the current US tariff issues is the impact that this may have on the slabbing and grading of comics, often crossing international borders. And while printed material may not be generating any tariffs right now, what about the slabs? CCG, the Certified Collectibles Group, the leading slabbing and grading comic book company, has issued a statement regarding the current the imposition of new or increased tariffs on imports to the United States. They state that "Many customers have asked about any impact to their submissions to CCG. Fortunately, international submissions to CCG should not incur tariffs if the proper procedures are followed.

CCG's recommendation for international (non-US) submissions

"CCG strongly recommends that all submissions from customers located outside of the US be made to one of CCG's international locations:"

London, United Kingdom

Munich, Germany

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (coming soon!)

Hong Kong, China

Shanghai, China (Note: This option is recommended only for customers located in Mainland China. All submissions in Mainland China must be made through an eligible Official Submission Center or Authorized Dealer.)

CGC states that "All of CCG's international offices provide a "white glove" service that includes shipping, insurance, customs clearance (where applicable) and all associated costs. No tariffs should apply to any submissions made to one of CCG's international offices."

They also list "A secondary option, while not recommended, international submitters with an ability to work with a customs broker may submit directly to CCG in the US by using the Temporary Importation under Bond (TIB) process, which is not subject to tariffs if done properly. Any international submission made directly to CCG in the US must be made using a TIB and the submitter must identify themself as the "importer of record." The submitter will also be responsible for any tariffs, duties or fees associated with their shipment to/from CCG in the US."

They also note that "Any international submitter to CCG in the US must self-designate as the "importer of record." Any packages designating CCG as the "importer of record" will be rejected by CCG, may be held by US customs and may incur substantial fees. International packages must go back to the sender's address"

They also clarify "CCG will not accept any address changes for international shipments. All return packages must go back to the address where they were shipped from in order to avoid any customs issues. If a submission is made in the US (at a trade show, for example) and the submitter requests that the submission be shipped internationally once completed, the customer will be responsible for all shipping costs, including any tariffs, duties or fees for the return shipment."

In case anyone had any doubt "CCG is not a customs broker or a law firm. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice."

