Steel Sterling is the Man of Steel in Zip Comics #2, at Auction Zip Comics were the place to read all about the adventures of Steel Sterling and you can grab an early one at Heritage Auctions today.

Zip Comics was published from 1940- 1944, spanning 47 issues. Do you know who graced each cover of those 47 issues? That's right, it was Steel Sterling. MLJ Magazines, now more popularly known as Archie, wanted in on the superhero game that was sweeping the nation, and hence Zip Comics was born. Steel Sterling go this powers when young John Sterling, vowing to avenge his father, coated himself in an experimental formula and walked into molten steel. He emerged with impenetrable skin and magnetic powers for some reason. For 47 issues, he was a hero to all, and today at Heritage Auctions, you can get your hands on a raw copy of Zip Comics #2. As of this writing, it will run you $210. You can see it below.

Zip Comics Look Like A Blast To Read

"Zip Comics #2 (MLJ, 1940) Condition: VG/FN. Charles Biro cover featuring Steel Sterling. Story art by Irv Novick and Mort Meskin. Water damage and some light soiling. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $548; FN 6.0 value = $822. Edited by Abner Sundell. Cover art by Charles Biro. Untitled story starring Steel Sterling, The Man of Steel, script by Abner Sundell, art by Charles Biro; John Sterling completes the chemical formula which will completely protect him from the underworld's bullets, unlike his murdered father who was killed by a group of ruthless gangsters; John bathes himself in the formula, which has been poured into a cauldron of molten steel……dives in, and emerges as a man with the resistance, the magnetism and the strength of steel. Full color. Cover price $0.10."

No matter how you look at it, $210 for this copy of Zip Comics #2 is a bargain. What a dynamic cover as well. This is a very nice, displayable copy that someone can add to their collection. Hopefully it is you. Go here to place a bid and make that happen.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.