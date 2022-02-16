Hero Collector's DC Comics Graphic Novel Solicits For May 2022

Bleeding Cool has a first look at the Eaglemoss/Hero Collector solicitations through Diamond Comic Distributors for April 2022. DC Comics hardcover graphic novels for the UK market here and the Doctor Who figurines and Star Trek/Stargate space ship models over there. We split them in two this month because ne'er the twain shall meet.

DC #171: SUPERMAN: GROUNDED PART 2

Originally published as Superman #707-711 (March-July 2011), Superman #713-714 (Sep-Oct 2011) After the fall of New Krypton and the death of his father, Jonathan Kent, Superman faces a crisis of self-belief. Does the world really need a Superman? As he walks across America on a journey to discover his own country, as well as himself, he encounters The Superman Squad, a crazed Livewire, and his old ally, Batman. And spinning a web of despair and destruction around him, is mysterious schoolteacher Lisa Jennings, seemingly all-powerful. What hold does she have over the Man of Steel? ACTION COMICS #340 Originally published in August 1966, The Man of Steel faces the Parasite, a disfigured villain who plans to drain Superman's power in order to commit crime. £11.99/€16,99

DC #172: WONDER WOMAN: BITTER RIVALS Originally published as Wonder Woman #201-205 (Apr-Aug 2004) Wonder Woman's status as a global icon has aroused the envy of billionaire Veronica Cale and she is using all her power to destroy the Amazon's life and reputation. She may not need to, with the evil Dr. Psycho already on the same mission. Meanwhile, Circe is bringing the ancient gorgon, Medusa, back from the dead – as the ultimate weapon against Diana. Also, the wrath of the Gods has dropped Paradise Island into the sea just off the east coast of the United States, and U.S. warships are moving in…

THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #78 Originally published in July 1968 Wonder Woman's very first team up with the Dark Knight sees them, alongside Batgirl, face the thief Copperhead. £11.99/€16,99

Legend of Batman #111: KNIGHT OUT PART 1

When corrupt businessman Mr. Quintain discovers he has just two weeks to live, he sees no reason why he should go alone and uses his fortune to place a contract on the head of 20 of his enemies. This final wish brings Batman in a race against time to defeat a trio of expert assassins, including the deadly metahuman, Deathstroke. The Riddler also threatens the city, forcing the Dark Knight to solve a series of clues before a bomb – wired to a terrified Cluemaster – leaves a crater in the heart of Gotham. Contents: DETECTIVE COMICS #703-710 £12.99/€17,49

Legend of Batman #112 KNIGHT OUT PART 2

Years ago, Gloria Osteen was kidnapped by a masked criminal and rescued by Batman, while her abductor fell through thin ice to certain doom. Except he survived, losing all of his limbs. He now returns as the part-robotic Gearhead, a chilling figure set on vengeance. The Dark Knight also investigates mystery thefts by the elusive Wiley Dalbert, a man who seems to exist outside of the usual laws of reality. Luckily, Batman has the Martian Manhunter to assist him, in one of his strangest cases ever… Contents: DETECTIVE COMICS #711-718 £12.99/€17,49