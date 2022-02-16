Hero Collector Doctor Who/Star Trek/Stargate Solicits For May 2022

Bleeding Cool has a first look at the Eaglemoss/Hero Collector solicitations through Diamond Comic Distributors for April 2022. DC Comics hardcover graphic novels for the UK market there and the Doctor Who figurines and Star Trek/Stargate space ship models over here. We split them in two this month because ne'er the twain shall meet.

Hero Collector: Doctor Who Essentials #1 Set 1 (Cyber Warrior; Judoon Captain; The Last Dalek)

Three of the Doctor's most notorious enemies, collected together in a single box set. The Cyber Warrior fought against the remnants of humanity in the far future; the Judoon Captain led a mission to Earth's Moon; and the Last Dalek survived the Time War. These three figurines have previously been released, individually, as part of the partworks collection. The Cyber Warrior was a new design of Cybermen that emerged in the aftermath of the Cyber-Wars. They first appeared in the 2020 Thirteenth Doctor adventure 'Ascension of the Cybermen'. The Judoon Captain appeared in the 2007 adventure, 'Smith and Jones'. He is depicted in the black body armour worn by all the Judoon, including a bioscanner and holster, with his blaster in his hand. The Judoon Captain also has his helmet off to reveal his Rhino-like facial features. The Last Dalek made its appearance in the 2005 episode 'Dalek' and features the classic look of the Daleks, with headlights, eye-stalk, plunger and ray gun, but this time in a worn bronze colour. The figurines have been meticulously crafted in specially formulated metallic resin and are painted by hand. Also included is a 16-page booklet that goes behind the scenes to reveal how each of the three monsters was created for the TV series.

Hero Collector: Doctor Who Figurine Collection #219 Bellal

Bellal, the brave little alien that helped the Doctor not only end the power- draining tyranny of the City of the Exxillons, but also helped him defeat the Daleks, thereby also saving the entire galaxy from a deadly space plague in the 1974 adventure Death to the Daleks. Eking out a meagre living on the planet Exxilon, this friendly alien resisted the fall into superstition and barbarism to which so many of his people had succumbed. The figurine have been meticulously crafted in specially formulated metallic resin and is painted by hand, Also included is a 16-page booklet which goes behind the scenes to reveal how Bellal was brought to life, thanks to sculptor John Friedlander and actor Arnold Yarrow.

Hero Collector: STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #2 U.S.S. Vancouver

Model Material: Die-Cast Metal and ABS Plastic

Model Length: 210mm

Model Width: 125mm

Model Weight: 106gms

A detailed model of the 24th century Parliament-class ship. The magazine includes a profile and original production art! The design of the Parliament-class starship was essentially dictated by its role in handling assignments that focused on extensive, complex engineering projects. Advanced in terms of 24th-century design, the U.S.S. Vancouver comprised a large primary saucer section. Its low-slung, aft-ranged warp nacelles were secured by large pylons that formed part of the saucer section's dorsal superstructure. A discrete secondary hull and deflector array was located below and aft of the saucer section. Around 2380, the Vancouver was instrumental in successfully completing an operation to demolish one of the moons of Mixtus III. During the mission, the crew was supported by the U.S.S. Cerritos.

Hero Collector: Stargate: The Official Ships Collection #3: Death Glider

Model Material: Die-Cast Metal and ABS Plastic

Model Height with base: 6.5cm

Model Weight: 148gms

US Retail Price: $59.99

EU Retail Price: €54,99

UK Retail Price: £44.99

As the primary attack fighters of the powerful Goa'uld empire, Death Gliders have patrolled the Milky Way galaxy for thousands of years. Capable of both atmospheric and deep space flight, the sight and unique, terrifying sound of swarms of Goa'uld Death Glider ships has signaled planetary invasion and spread fear across the stars. The simple, strong crescent structure of a Goa'uld Death Glider contains a cockpit fit for two- a pilot and a gunner- although the ships are often flown by a single warrior. Each glider is equipped with an external loudspeaker to intimidate and control enemies of the empire, as well as more traditional weaponry in the shape of wing-mounted staff cannons, which are faithfully replicated in the Stargate Goa'uld Death Glider Ship.