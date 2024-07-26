Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Bad Egg, fred van lente, HEro Outage, JackSepticEye, October 2024

Hero Outage Gets A Comic Book in Bad Egg's October 2024 Solicits

Hero Outage Gets A Comic Book, Epic NPC by Fred Van Lente and Bailie Rosenlund in Bad Egg's October 2024 solicits and solicitations

Bad Egg unveils Epic NPC Hero Outage #1, a new comic based on the Hero Outage game by Fred Van Lente and Bailie Rosenlund.

Hero Outage follows NPCs from Honeywood as they embark on an epic quest to save Azerim from eternal boredom.

Void Silver #2 continues Marvin the Magnificent's adventures, blending magic and technology in a school setting.

Jackie-Boy Man returns in issue #2, battling new nightmarish foes, the GOREHOUNDS, with his superhero aspirations.

Bad Egg, the comic book publisher set up by YouTuber JackSepticEye, is publishing a new comic book in their October 2024 solicits, based on the Hero Outage video game. With Fred Van Lente and Bailie Rosenlund creating Epic NPC Hero Outage #1, as well as continuing issues of Void Silver and Jackie-Boy Man.

EPIC NPC MAN HERO OUTAGE #1 CVR A ROSENLUND

BAD EGG LLC

AUG241498

AUG241499 – EPIC NPC MAN HERO OUTAGE #1 CVR B DANIEL IDO

(W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Bailie Rosenlund

From Viva La Dirt League and Bad Egg comes the biggest fantasy tale of the year: EPIC NPC MAN: HERO OUTAGE #1!

Based on the hit streaming show, Hero Outage features the heroic stylings of the heroes of Honeywood, a humble crew of farmers, fisherfolk, and blacksmiths. Can these NPCs level up and save the world of Azerim from falling into the worst fate of all: utter boredom?

From superstar writer Fred Van Lente and featuring the eye popping art of Bailie Rosenlund, Hero Outage #1 is an eighty-page fantasy epic!

Main cover by Bailie Rosenlund, B cover by Steph C.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

VOID SILVER #2 CVR A BLAKE

BAD EGG LLC

AUG241500

AUG241501 – VOID SILVER #2 CVR B PATRIDGE

(W) Alejandro Arbona (A / CA) Suzi Blake

Created by YouTube sensation JackSepticEye, Void Silver is an all-new series set in the world of the ALTRVERSE.

Magic exists alongside science and technology, and its practitioners dwell in every strata of modern society. Exceptional even among these exceptional individuals is the preternaturally gifted…the iconoclastic…the sarcastic and short-tempered…Marvin the Magnificent!

School is in session? After failing his entrance exams, Marvin and Ramesses must regroup and find a way to educate the most promising young magician in a generation.

Featuring wraparound mystic arts variant covers by the sensational Skylar Patridge.

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

SOMEWHAT INCREDIBLE JACKIE-BOY MAN #2 CVR A HUANG

BAD EGG LLC

AUG241502

AUG241503 – SOMEWHAT INCREDIBLE JACKIE-BOY MAN #2 CVR B SEVY

(W) James Asmus (A) James Asmus (CA) Megan Huang

Created by YouTube sensation JackSepticEye, The Somewhat Incredible Jackie-Boy Man is an all-new series set in the world of the ALTRVERSE.

A long time ago, in a galax-no, wait. Gifted with Great Power and Great Respon–nope. Not that either.

After a lifetime of fandom and fantasy, Jackie was caught in a strange, cosmic cock-up that gave him amazing powers! …Or at least, 'fairly impressive physical abilities'? Now, inspired by the kinds of heroes from his favorite comics, anime, and video games, he's trying to be a real-life super hero in an otherwise ordinary world, as the somewhat incredible JACKIE-BOY MAN!

Just as our hero Jackie-Boy Man is getting into the swing of things, a horror from the depths of the night attacks! Who, what, and why are the GOREHOUNDS after The Somewhat Incredible Jackie-Boy Man?!

Featuring a sensational cover B by fan-favorite artist Phillip Sevy (X-Men Unlimited, Deadpool)!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

