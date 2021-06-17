Hero Trade Gets Bad Idea Final 5 Series By Matt Kindt & David Lapham

Initially, Hero Trade by Matt Kindt and David Lapham was a hidden comic book., sent out to retailers without any indication it was the first published Bad Idea comic book and as a result now sells for four figures. Might that be about to go higher, as Bad Idea promises a full-length Hero Trade comic for August 2021 with another twist.

Bad Idea is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Hunter Gorinson, Atom Freeman, Warren Simons, and Joshua Johns. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. The one that announced they were going away at the end of the year after publishing five final series. And Bleeding Cool repeatedly refused to believe them. After all, this is the company that said they had been taken over by a supernatural button and released a comic in secret under a pseudonym. Also, in order for readers and retailers to qualify for certain promotional items, Hero Trade: Passive/Aggressive and the rest of the Final Five has to be ordered sight unseen yesterday. Bad Idea only announced the comic just now on social media. In a statement this week they assured fans they were done. "Simply put, we've grown beyond anything we ever contemplated. Our hope was to start a small publisher, make comics on our terms, and hopefully find a few like-minded misfits and troublemakers to read them. Try as we might to keep up with the growth, the hard truth is Bad Idea was never built to work this way." Today they are revealing what the final five titles will be. Click on this link to see all the released titles so far.

Those who qualified for the Bad Idea pre-order stickers by ordering blind yesterday will qualify to get a second copy of the comic. Though Bad Idea is not saying why they might want another copy. Though whatever it is, is designed to be "guaranteed to shock and provoke". Given that it's pout in August, Bad Idea has certainly left announcing this one to the last minute. In stores the first week of August means orders will be due in about a week. Another sign they are trying to hide something?

HERO TRADE: PASSIVE / AGGRESSIVE

Written by MATT KINDT

Art & Cover by DAVID LAPHAM

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

A DOUBLE-DEALING, DOUBLE-BARRELED ONE-SHOT

IN GLORIOUS BLACK AND WHITE

$7.99 | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | ON SALE AUGUST 4, 2021

Midnight in Los Angeles, and the brutal vigilante known as The Watch metes out justice, cleaning the street of lawbreaking scum. As fist meets face, The Watch's phone rings: it's Fred from Capitol A-1 Bank. The Watch has been hacked — actually, it's his civilian identity — but Fred sure as shit doesn't know who he's talking to — he's just calling the high-end clients to let them know their bank account's been drained. "Don't worry," Fred says. "We're insured. It'll be fine." "No it won't," The Watch replies. The Watch is headed to Russia — with 8.8 billion reasons to kill every last member of the Russian hacking farm —and justice will be measured in broken bones and gallons of blood. New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT) and legendary illustrator David Lapham (Stray Bullets) give bone-shredding vengeance a name this August as another piece is placed on the HERO TRADE board in a tale guaranteed to shock and provoke.