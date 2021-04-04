Hexagon Brings Barbarella Back To The Guardian Of The Republic

We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions – when they come back. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. Retailers can purchase them at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And for April, that means two books, including a return for Barbarella.

Hexagon Comics: GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC & DOCTOR OMEGA

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 48 pages color. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-057-5. US$9.95.

Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art & cover by Manuel Maryin Peniche.

Berlin, April 1945… Amidst the ashes of the Nazi defeat, a quartet of mad scientists decides to continue the experiment of the Third Reich by creating a futuristic version of Nazi Germany, which they christen—Metropolis! The Guardian of the Republic and Marianne, on leave from the Partisans, managed to infiltrate Metropolis at the time of its creation, but become its prisoners while it now threatens to invade and conquer other dimensions… The mysterious space-time traveler known only as Doctor Omega joins forces with the modern-day Guardian to destroy Metropolis, but what will happen when these two Guardians from different eras clash… What if one of them was to commit the ultimate sacrifice?

Hexagon Comics: GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC & BARBARELLA (COLLECTOR'S EDITION)

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 48 pages color. ISBN-13: 978-1-61227-831-5. US$12.95.

Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art & new cover by José Luis Ruiz Pérez; colors by Bryan Wetstein.

In the future, a series of bloody murders take place on a holiday planet built around the theme of Christmas. Barbarella, and a ressurrected Guardian, must unmask the murderer…

A previous version of the story was released and is available from Dynamite Entertainment. This version, sporting a new cover, with a new introduction, is exclusively available from the Hexagon Comics website and not for sale on amazon.