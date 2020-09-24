Hey Jim Lee, Those Were Michael Davis' Parties, Not Milestone's...

The re-re-reannouncement of the return of Milestone Media comic books at the DC Fandome online event over the last month, had a special resonance for Bleeding Cool readers. For a start, it was the first time any of the announcements had mentioned that Bleeding Cool contributor Michael Davis was one of the founders of Milestone, and indeed the account given had him at the very beginning. As Michael Davies was not invited to take part in the relaunch of the diverse superhero comic book brand, mention of him had previously been excised from promotions, despite his work over the last twenty years, keeping the memory alive, and his own family life being used for the backstory of Milestone's most popular character, Static.

But when reminiscing, DC Comics publisher and CCO Jim Lee recalled with fondness the Milestone Comics parties that used to be thrown at various comic book conventions, which were raucous, celebrity-filled and for want of a better word, spectacular. It may be worth pointing out that while Milestone definitely had a presence, those were now Milestone parties. Those were thrown by Motown Records, as part of the Motown Comics brand – which was at the time headed by Michael Davis. He put the parties on at San Diego Comic-Con especially, he had left Milestone after two and a half years to set up that comic book line for Motown Records, but always wanted to help keep his old friends at Milestone and DC Comics in the comic book industry public eye. Just it seems that twenty years later, it's not an action that has been reciprocal. For now.

Just thought I'd take the opportunity to set the record straight, ahead of the Milestone Media relaunch from DC Comics in February…