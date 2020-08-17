Return Of Milestone Comics Announced (Again) at DC Fandome

When talking to Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter, DC Comics publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee made an aside that Milestone Comics would be returning. While this has been promised for a long time, Bleeding Cool understands it will be re-announced at the upcoming DC Fandome online event. It hasn't been mentioned on the schedule yet, which means it could be one of the Surprise panels. And if it's one of the surprise panels, that should include the confirmation of actual books, creators and a publishing schedule.

Milestone Comics was a comics publisher founded by Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle in 1993 that published through DC Comics and specialised in telling a shared superhero universe with far greater diversity of cast and creator than was usual at the time – or even now. It remains a creative high point for DC Comics at that time. A return was announced a few years ago by Jim Lee but a combination of a series of creative delays and court case from Dwayne McDuffie's widow has delayed the return for a number of years,

It is also notable that DC Comics has major blerd-related content for DC Fandome, including a Dwayne McDuffie channel. This includes BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe, A League of One: The Dwayne McDuffie Story, Truth, Justice, and the DC Comics Way, Reintroducing Nubia: The Black Amazonian Queen, Static Shock. Immortal Vigilante: Hooded Justice, Watchmen Unmasked, Unity Of Hero, PHONY PPL – Live Performance, Ziggy Marley – Live Performance, Blerd & Boujee Celebration Featuring An Exclusive DJ Set by D-Nice!, John Ridley and The Other History of the DC Universe, GLSEN Presents: You Brought Me the Ocean with Alex Sánchez and more.

Lots of content specifically focused on Black comic book characters, creators and history – happening just as DC has announced the scheduling for the long-delayed and artist-swapped The Other History Of The DC Universe. Jim Lee also confirmed to THR that this series writer, John Ridley, would also be writing a Batman comic for DC, which we previously reported would see Luke Fox as the Batman. And in the same solicitations, Red Hood would be continuing in November, rather than being cancelled, with an all-Black creative team and new Black characters for the DC Universe. New Milestone Media content would feel a natural fit, especially at a time when media companies are being called out for lacking in Black representation, content and sensitivity. Alongside the resurgence of Black Lives Matter in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, is also a focus on how this affects the myth of the superhero.

We do hope they remember to mention Michael Davis…