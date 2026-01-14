Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: doctor doom, Dungeons Of Doom

Hidden Xavier Secret At The Heart Of Doctor Doom's Dungeon (Spoilers)

Today sees the launch of Dungeons Of Doom #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Carlos Magno, Robert Gill, from Marvel Comics, following on from One World Under Doom and The Will Of Doom. With Doctor Doom departed from life, and Valeria Von Doom-Richards his sole heir, it seems that neither the US army, Latverian rebels, nor Hydra seem to want to respect such a transfer of ownership.

Quite a time for Marvel to be publishing a comic book about an uprising in a country, with US involvement and military crackdowns. But if it wasn't Iran, it would probably have been something else that would resonate almost as much…

And that's when soldiers uncover something underneath Doom Castle. A clockwork Frankenstein of a horror show.

With an eviscerated corpse, disembodied limbs and mechanical timepieces everywhere. And a message from Professor X. Whatever it is, that's never going to be good.

Accordingto upcoming solicits, his name is Whisper, a mutant creature so dangerous, even Charles Xavier knew it could never be set free. But, presumably, is just about to be. And talking of whispers, the Hydra soldiers also raiding the dungeons can hear something.

This looks like it will be the Hammer Of Treachery. Something most Hydra soldiers are more than able to wield in the right circumstances, such as these ones. And The Eye of Khonshu and the Skull Shaped Herb are yet to be found… Dungeons Of Doom #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Carlos Magno, Robert Gill is published by Marvel Comics today.

Dungeons Of Doom #1 (of 3) by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Carlos Magno, Robert Gill

In the aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, with Doom's castle empty and masterless, the superpowers of the world race to claim and control the untold power and technology that await inside. But when an explosion sends them all plummeting into a dungeon labyrinth that none of them knew was there, what began as an arms race becomes a terrifying game of survival. Who, if any, will survive? And what horrors lie within the DUNGEONS OF DOOM?

DUNGEON CRAWLERS! As warring global factions struggle for control of Latveria, an attack by Red Hulk traps them all together in Doom's most secret, most forbidden dungeons. Desperately searching for a path to the surface, they discover horrors Doom never intended to be found: The Eye of Khonshu. The Skull-Shaped Herb. The Hammer of Treachery. And a mutant creature so dangerous, even Charles Xavier knew it could never be set free. These forbidden discoveries breed horrors that poison alliances, pollute bodies and souls and threaten to release powers that even DOOM knew must always be hidden.

DOOM'S SECRETS EXPOSED! The doors of Doom's Dungeon have been thrown open, and his darkest secrets are unleashed! As Red Hulk's surviving soldiers are infected by the mutant horror known as WHISPER, will Red Hulk be forced to KILL THEM before they condemn the entire planet? Meanwhile, the Hammer of Treachery and the Eye of Khonshu empower and punish all who try to wield them! What will happen when an Asgardian-cursed Hydra agent faces Wakandan agent UMBRA, empowered with the mysterious SKULL-SHAPED HERB? Many will die in this shocking conclusion… and the few who survive will not be the same!

