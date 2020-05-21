Horizon Zero Dawn Sequel in Titan Comics' August 2020 Solicitations.

Tomorrow will be the big Diamond Day so a fair few publishers are trying to get in earlier with their newly rejigged schedules going forward into 2020. So in August, Titan Comics will launch Horizon Zero Dawn as a comic book sequel to the game starring Aloy and Talanah, Blade Runner #9 gets a new storyline. The Thirteenth and Eleventh Doctor Who crossover gets collected. Titan also publish the art of The Mandalorian…

TV/FILM

BLADE RUNNER 2019 #9

Writers: Michael Green, Mike Johnson

Artist: Andres Guinaldo

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale August 26, 2020

Cover Artists: Tommy Lee Edwards (CVR A), Syd Mead (CVR B), Andres Guinaldo (CVR C), George Caltsoudas (CVR D), Tommy Lee Edwards B&W Variant (CVR E)

Return to the original world of Blade Runner 2019 in this perfect jumping on point for new fans! Ex-Blade Runner Ash and her charge Cleo have returned to Los Angeles, but much has changed in the years since their escape and sinister ghosts from their past are gathering! New story by Academy award-nominated screenwriter MICHAEL GREEN (Blade Runner 2049, Logan) and co-writer MIKE JOHNSON (Supergirl)!

DOCTOR WHO A TALE OF TWO TIMELORDS TP

Writer: Jody Houser

Artist: Roberta Ingranata

SC • FC • 112pp • $16.99

On Sale August 5, 2020

In a spectacular return to comics, the Thirteenth Doctor teams up with fan-favorite Tenth Doctor for a deadly encounter with the menacing Weeping Angels and the Autons. Eisner-nominated writer Jody Houser and artist Roberta Ingranata return in this reimagining of the iconic TV Episode 'Blink'. Collects Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Year 2 #1-4.

SNOWPIERCER 1-3 BOXED SET HC

Writer: Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Olivier Bocquet

Artist: Jean-Marc Rochette

SC • FC • 488pp • $59.99

On Sale October 14, 2020

The stunning graphic novels that inspired the movie Snowpiercer, directed by Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, starring Chris Evans, and TNT TV Series, starring Jennifer Connelly – collected together in a deluxe box-set in English for the very first time! Includes 3 unique, collectable art cards!

GAMING

ASSASSIN'S CREED AWAKENING BOXED SET

Writer: Takashi Yano

Artist: Kenji Oiwa

SC • FC• 400pp • $49.99

On Sale October 28, 2020

Boxed set collection of Titan's hit manga adaptation of the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag video game. Features three exclusive art cards!

Jump back into the world of Edward Kenway, lead character of the best-selling fan favorite game, Assassin's Creed: Black Flag, in this beautiful manga adaptation. Return to the Golden Age of Pirates once more and relive the adventures of the brilliant young captain!

ASSASSIN'S CREED ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION HC

Writer: Anthony Del Col

Artist: P. J. Kaiowa

HC • FC • 288pp • $29.99

On Sale November 11, 2020

Cover Artist: Toni Infante

Special Edition of direct tie-in to the bestselling videogame, Assassin's Creed Origins featuring never-before-seen sketches and art process exclusive feature!

Ancient Egypt, a land of majesty and intrigue, is disappearing in a ruthless fight for power. Unveil dark secrets and forgotten myths as we journey to the very beginnings of the Assassin Brotherhood and beyond!

BLOODBORNE VOL.1-3 BOXED SET EDITION

Writer: Ales Kot

Artist: Piotr Kowalski

SC • FC • 336pp • $49.99

On Sale November 4, 2020

Discover the terrifying secrets of Old Yharnam in this deluxe boxed set of the comic series spinning out of From software/Hidetaka Miyazaki's critically-acclaimed Bloodborne videogame! Contains three exclusive postcards!

Awakening in an ancient city plagued by a twisted endemic – where horrific beasts stalk the shadows and the streets run slick with the blood of the damned – a nameless Hunter embarks on a dangerous quest in search of Paleblood… his only escape from the endless Night of the Hunt…

HORIZON ZERO DAWN #1

Writer ; Anne Toole

Artist : Ann Maulina

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale August 5, 2020

Cover Artists: Stanely 'Artgerm' Lau (CVR A), Game Art Wraparound (CVR B), Loish (CVR C), Ann Maulina (CVR D), Peach Momoko (CVR E), Blue Line Sketch Variant (CVR F)

A brand-new comic sequel story to the award-winning game by Guerrilla.

Aloy and Talanah return! Nature has reclaimed the planet. Awe-inspiring machines dominate the land, as humanity fights for survival on this new Earth. Co-created by one of the writers of the Horizon Zero Dawn game – Anne Toole. Horizon Zero Dawn FCBD #0 ties into this brand-new #1!

CREATOR-OWNED

ADLER #3

Writer: Lavie Tidhar

Artist: Paul McCaffrey

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale August 12, 2020

Cover Artists: Rian Hughes (CVR A), Paul McCaffrey (CVR B), Victorian Homage Cover (CVR C)

Irene Adler and her team of Victorian heroines encounter a mysterious villain, even more dangerous that Moriarty!

In the vein of Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill's The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen! Perfect for fans of Sherlock and detective fiction!

NEGALYOD: THE GOD NETWORK

Creator: Vincent Perriot

HC • FC • 208pp • $39.99

On Sale November 11, 2020

Cover Artist: Vincent Perriot

In a post-apocalyptic far future/alternate world, dinosaurs roam the desolate land, while the last denizens of humanity survive together in technological cities run by a military regime. Winner of the revered Saint-Michel Prize for writing!

"Dinotopia meets Mad Max in this extraordinary saga of futuristic human survival on a scorched Earth" – SciFi Wire

RIVERS OF LONDON THE FEY AND THE FURIOUS TP

Writers Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel Artist Lee Sullivan

FC • 112pp • $16.99

On Sale November 11, 2020

Cover Artist: Anna Ditman

A new story in the bestselling urban fantasy series, from creator Ben Aaronovitch!

Wizarding cop Peter Grant is called to investigate an illegal street-racing ring – but can he find the finish line in fairyland? Rivers of London is being adapted into a major TV series by Simon Pegg & Nick Frost.

MAGAZINES

STAR WARS INSIDER #197

SC • FC • 100pp • $9.99

On Sale July 29, 2020

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in style, with a host of exclusive interviews and fascinating features.

This edition of Insider features:

An interview with actor Kenneth Coley [ADMIRAL PIETT], who played Darth Vader's right-hand man

An EXCLUSIVE TOUR of London's famous Elstree Studios, where THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK was filmed.

A face-to face with to BB-8 PUPPETEERS Bryan Herring and Dave Chapman,

Actor Mark Lewis Jones (First Order Captain Moden in THE LAST JEDI).

STAR TREK MAGAZINE #76

FC • 100pp • $9.99

On Sale July 29, 2020

Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery is rocketing farther into the future than Star Trek has ever gone before! Explore interviews with the Discovery cast, plus features on far-future tech, as well as the latest on Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more.

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN THE ART AND IMAGERY – COLLECTOR'S EDITION VOL. 1

SC • FC • 100pp • $12.99

On Sale August 5, 2020

Explore the amazing word of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the critically acclaimed series that expands the Star Wars galaxy to incredible new frontiers.

This deluxe edition collects the stunning artwork from the first four chapters of the Disney+ smash hit, highlighting the characters, creatures, allies, enemies and environments of this all-new Star Wars story.

In addition to showcasing stunning illustrative images and photography, this guide also features Doug Chiang, Christian Alzmann, Ryan Church, Nick Gindraux, John Park, Jama Jurabaev, Erik Tiemens, Brian Matayas, Seth Engstrom and Anton Grandert.

Also available in hardback:

HC • FC • 96pp • $19.99

On Sale August 5, 2020

STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

SC • FC • 148pp • $14.99

On Sale July 22, 2020

A 40th anniversary special edition celebrating Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. This deluxe collector's edition presents interviews, features and unseen images from the fan favorite movie.

Also available in hardback:

HC • FC • 148pp • $24.99

On Sale July 22 , 2020