Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: christmas, dread the halls

A Horror Christmas Comic, Dread The Halls, From Image This December

Dread The Halls is a new Christmas one-shot as part of Image Comics' December 2024 solicitations from Chris Ryall and Jordan Hart.

Article Summary Dread The Halls: A new Christmas horror one-shot from Image Comics, out December 2024.

Created by Chris Ryall and Jordan Hart, featuring art by Walter Pax and others.

A macabre collection of ghostly tales, perfect for eerie holiday reading.

Multiple variant covers from top artists, releasing just in time for Christmas.

Dread The Halls is a new Christmas one-shot as part of Image Comics' December 2024 solicits and solicitations from Chris Ryall and Jordan Hart, drawn by Walter Pax, Jimmy Kucaj, Fabio Veras and Lee Ferguson. And we have a preview below…

DREAD THE HALLS (ONE-SHOT) CVR A WOLF

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240413

(W) Jordan Hart, Chris Ryall (A) Walter Pax, Jimmy Kucaj, Fabio Veras, Lee Ferguson (CA) Maria Wolf

The perfect holiday stocking stuffer-a collection of horror tales to read curled up by the light of the Yule log "Be of Good Fear!" Long before Americans celebrated horror on Halloween, the Victorians did it gathered around a fireplace on Christmas Eve. Dread the Halls honors this macabre tradition by wishing you and yours "Happy Holidays" with stories of ghosts, ghastly abominations, and vile creatures. Covers by red-hot artists Maria The Wolf, Marguerite Sauvage, wrapping-paper variant by Jordan Hart, and a holiday homage cover by Lee Ferguson, will allow you to spread the dread this season in horrifically festive style!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

DREAD THE HALLS (ONE-SHOT) CVR B SAUVAGE

DREAD THE HALLS (ONE-SHOT) CVR C HART

DREAD THE HALLS (ONE-SHOT) CVR D 10 COPY INCV FERGUSON

DREAD THE HALLS (ONE-SHOT) CVR E 20 COPY INCV WOLF

Chris Ryall is the co-founder and publisher at Syzygy Publishing, an imprint at Image Comics, that launched in January 2022 with Joe Hill's Rain. He is also the writer and co-creator of Syzygy titles Zombies vs Robots, Onyx, The Hollows, and Tales of Syzpense, among other titles. In 2004, he joined comic book publisher IDW Publishing as the company's Editor-in-Chief, worked with creators Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez in the development of Locke & Key, serving as editor on the comic and as an EP on its three-season Netflix series. In 2010, he was named IDW's first Chief Creative Officer, forming publishing partnerships with Hasbro, Nickelodeon, Universal, Disney, Lucasfilm, and many more. He left IDW in late 2017 to join Robert Kirkman and David Alpert's Skybound Entertainment as Editor-in Chief, Special Projects, before returning to IDW as the company's President, Publisher, and CCO in late 2018, before leaving in 2021.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!