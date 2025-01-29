Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, Psylocke

Hosts, Boasts And Ghosts In Today's X-Men Comics (XSpoilers)

Hosts, Boasts and Ghosts in today's X-Books from X-Men, West Coast Avengers, Psylocke, Deadpool and Ultimate X-Men (Xspoilers)

Article Summary West Coast Avengers unveils a new Illuminati meeting tied to the One World Under Doom event.

Emma Frost takes an isolationist approach, reflecting her Krakoa and Hellfire Club roots.

Cyclops carries a doomsday risk after Doctor Strangelove's lesson in X-Men #10.

Shinobi Shaw and Ty Haniver lead Psylocke's mutant quest with killer zombie sheep.

West Coast Avengers sees a new meeting of the Illuminati, taking place in the shadow of the impending One World Under Doom crossover event.

And Emma Frost getting all very isolationist again when it comes to the mutants and the X-Men. You can take the woman out of Krakoa and the Hellfire Club, but you can't etc, etc…

While in recent issues of Storm, we have seen Ororo Monroe become the host for Eternity, over in X-Men #10, we get a very different anticipated response to measures that seem to have been set in play by Jean Grey and the Phoenix if Cyclops should die.

Basically, after seeing the stage version of Doctor Strangelove, Cyclops is a walking Doomsday device. Is it really a good idea for him to be standing around anywhere that a sniper could get him? And shouldn't it be announced to the world more?

Deadpool has X-Force separation syndrome… just remember that X-Force #300 is coming with a story by Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza… so odds are good.

Shinobi Shaw over in Psylocke #3 reveals to Kwannon, a new family with ties to mutant heritage, the Haniver family, and especially Ty Haniver. And may have spread a little love for being a lepidopterist… alongside the butterfly imagery that Psylocke uses.

Meanwhile, the Ultimate version of Psylocke, going by Kanon, makes her presence felt in Ultimate X-Men #11.

So while Maystorm gets a namestorm over in the Ultimate world…

Ty Haniver looks like he may have been quite the inspiration for all manner of animal attack monsters going round the mutant universe right now…

Killer zombie sheep. Hey, if Jeff The Land Shark was such a success, who is to say Marvel doesn't have another upcoming hit on their hands?

WEST COAST AVENGERS #3

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240615

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Danny Kim (CA) Ben Harvey

As a second Ultron appears and declares himself leader of a terrifying new religion, Iron Man and War Machine reveal at last how their Ultron became a hero!

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 29, 2025 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #10

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240642

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Ryan Stegman

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" AFTERMATH!

In the wake of the raid on Graymalkin, the X-Men are fugitives – and O*N*E knows exactly where to find them. Heavily armed Shrike squads are en route to the Factory to serve warrants and lock up the X-Men, and it won't be long until the X-Men find themselves right back in Graymalkin. Unless…

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 29, 2025 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE X-MEN #11

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240589

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

WHO ARE THE X-MEN? RISE OF THE MASKED MUTANTS!

• Maystorm takes the reins! No more hiding their powers-even if it means hiding their faces!

• Disenfranchised and despairing after the raid on the Children of the Atom, the man-made mutants seek out leadership-and Maystorm is ready to rise to the occasion!

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 29, 2025 SRP: $4.99 PSYLOCKE #3

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240652

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Mahmud Asrar

• Psylocke is hot on the trail of a mutant trafficking ring…but a dangerous new villain is tracking her.

• Has her past come back to haunt her, or has her investigation made her new enemies?

• And will the help of her lover, John Greycrow, be enough to turn the tide?

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 29, 2025 SRP: $3.99 DEADPOOL #10

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240681

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Roge Antonio (CA) Taurin Clarke

HE'S BAAAA-AAAACK! THE RETURN OF WADE WILSON!

DEADPOOL is in the house! And so is, uh, the new DEADPOOL! But WADE's resurrection has come with a cost, and if WADE and ELLIE can't cope, this may just spell the dissolution of Deadpool & Daughters! A new jumping-on point as an all-new chapter begins here!

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Jan 29, 2025 SRP: $3.99

