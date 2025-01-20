How Absolute Batman & Absolute Wonder Woman Will Get Trade Paperbacks

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman

How Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman will get trade paperbacks and when... with Superman to follow.

DC Comics will be collecting Absolute Batman Vol 1: The Zoo by Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta and Gabriel Walta on the 5th of August, 2025, followed by Absolute Wonder Woman Vol. 1: The Last Amazon by Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman collecting #1-7 on the 12th of August. With Absolute Superman to presumably follow fairly shortly afterwards.

Without the wealth, without the cave, he's still the Absolute Dark Knight! Meet Batman as you've never seen him before, reimagined with a modern origin story at the hands of superstar creative team Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta! An astonishing new version of DC's iconic characters is here! In the Absolute Universe, familiar heroes have been reinvented from the ground up with origin stories that completely reshape both their abilities and their circumstances but maintain the core characteristics that fans have known and loved for decades! Bruce Wayne comes from nothing. He's not the scion of a wealthy empire in Gotham City, he's the son of a public school teacher who he experienced the unimaginable horror of random gun violence as a child, changing the trajectory of his life forever. With no limitless resources, no billions to fund him, no mansion, and no butler to care for him, Bruce has shaped himself into an entirely different breed of Batman, one that is equal parts brain and brawn, who exists exclusively in the grittiest and most underserved parts of Gotham with no high society mask to fall back on. August 5, 2025

Without the island paradise, without the sisterhood that shaped her, without a mission of peace…she's still the Absolute Amazon! Spiraling out of the catastrophic events of Absolute Power, a new side of the DC Universe is born–the Absolute Universe! In a different, darker world, Diana of Themyscira was not raised in paradise, but instead was exiled to the underworld as a baby and raised by an enemy. Darkness and exile did not destroy her; instead, they made her all the stronger–honed into an even greater weapon by tragedy, danger, and magic. Long denied her Amazonian heritage, Diana has finally reached the time for her to rejoin the surface world. Armed with new weapons forged in Hell, and a mission that looks a bit more like justice than peace, Diana will not be stopped on her quest to save the world and discover her place in it, even if that means carving it herself!

Eisner Award-winning writer Kelly Thompson is joined by breakout superstar artist Hayden Sherman to reinvent Wonder Woman from the ground up! Collects Absolute Wonder Woman #1-7. August 12, 2025

