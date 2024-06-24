Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, Zur-En-Arrh

How Amanda Waller Gets Zur-En-Arrh (Absolute Power Spoilers)

In Batman #148, the Batfamily defeated Zur-En-Arrh... but someone was already on the way to pick up the remains. A certain Amanda Waller...

Article Summary Amanda Waller seizes the body of Zur-En-Arrh after the Batfamily's victory.

Damian Wayne questions the US military's possession of Zur-En-Arrh.

John Starr, Time Commander, is resurrected to repair Zur-En-Arrh.

Absolute Power Ground Zero reveals Waller's plan with Amazo Robots.

In Batman #148, the Batfamily finally defeated Zur-En-Arrh… but someone was already on the way to pick up the remains. A certain Amanda Waller, courtesy of Police Commissioner Vandal Savage.

Or both Zur-En-Arrh and his Amazo robots full of Multiversal Zur-En-Arrhs. There were a lot to go through.

Then in Batman #149, Damian Wayne challenged Bruce Wayne over Zur-En-Arrh being picked up by said US military. And why they should try and get him back.

But just like Braniac Queen in Superman, there is no sign of the body. And in this Tuesday's Absolute Power Ground Zero? We find out what Amanda Waller did with both of them – including the body of Zur-En-Arrh.

As well as the body of one John Starr, Time Commander. Brought back from the dead in Batman: Urban Legends #23 (thanks Paul)…

…and is now commissioned to do the same to Zur-En-Arrh by fixing the unfixable.

Is that all? Not quite. Doing it once is one thing, Amanda Waller wants it done seven times…

All the Amazo Robots as well, ready to play their role as seen in the Free Comic Book Day preview…

ABSOLUTE POWER GROUND ZERO #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE DOMINOS FALL! Written by Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Nicole Maines and Chip Zdarsky Art by Gleb Melnikov, Skylar Patridge and V Ken Marion As the DC Universe braces for the Absolute Power blitzkrieg, the key to capturing metahuman powers on planet Earth will at last be unlocked! Bridging the events of Batman, Superman: House of Brainiac, and Suicide Squad: Dream Team, this special oversize GROUND ZERO issue brings Waller's total dominance to the doorsteps of the world's finest heroes…using the combined might of FAILSAFE, BRAINIAC QUEEN, and the SUICIDE SQUAD to do it! Witness years of storytelling culminate, brought to you by Absolute Power series architect MARK WAID and the masterminds behind the trinity of evil, CHIP ZDARSKY, NICOLE MAINES, and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/25/2024

