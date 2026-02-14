Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Reign Of The Superboys, vertigo

How DC Encourages Comic Shops To Order More Reign Of The Superboys

DC Comics is getting retailers to up their orders on The Reign of the Superboys, which will span the next four issues of Superman, Action Comics, Superman Unlimited, and Supergirl. Those comic book stores that match their orders for Action Comics #1096, written by Mark Waid and drawn by Skylar Patridge, to Action Comics #1087, which was Waid and Patridge's debut on Action Comics together, can then order further copies for $1 each in bundles of 25. Equally, comic book stores that match their orders for Supergirl #11, written and drawn by Sophie Campbell, to Supergirl #8 can also then order further copies for $1 each in bundles of 25.

While for the All In: Act II titles, DC will be doing the same for the newly titled Emperor Aquaman #15 and Green Lantern Corps #14. Those comic book stores that match their orders for Emperor Aquaman #15, written by Jeremy Adams and drawn by John Timms, to Aquaman #12 can then order further copies for $1 each in bundles of 25. And the same goes for those who order Green Lantern Corps #14 by Morgan Hampton, Fernando Pasarin and Oclair Albert, if matched to Green Lantern Corps #8.

While over at DC Vertigo, those comic book stores that match their orders for Bleeding Hearts #2 by Deniz Camp and Stipan Morian to Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #2 can get the same, but for bundles of ten instead.

These kinds of promotions from DC Comics are usually targeted at specific comic books that DC thinks retailers might underorder, giving retailers a chance to boost their numbers at a discount. Then, if there is the expected increase in demand that DC envisages, there are plenty of copies at comic book stores to help mop that demand up. And if there isn't, well, at least the retailers aren't as much in the hole as they might have been otherwise. And it also means publishers aren't just sending excess copies of the comics to the stores willy nilly, which, for Marvel at one point, saw massive amounts of comics filling the shelves unsold. Which, in PR terms, didn't look that great…

SUPERGIRL #11

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Sophie Campbell (CA) Dan Mora

HERO OF KANDOR?! With the bottled city on fire (literally), Kara Zor-El abandons the comfort of Midvale to save the last survivors of Krypton. The youth are in revolt after a shocking secret is revealed, and the Science Council is put on trial for its crimes against the next generation. Can Supergirl find peace between the two warring factions?

$3.99 3/11/2026

ACTION COMICS #1096

(W) Mark Waid (A) Skylar Patridge (CA) Dan Mora

TIME FLIES! As Clark Kent reaches the spring of his sophomore year at Smallville High, things have changed for Superboy. Yes, he's become Smallville's protector, but at what cost? Buckling under the weight of his super-secret, Clark now feels more alone than ever. Could there be more out there like him? Find out as the Boy of Steel's world is turned upside down by the truth!

$4.99 3/11/2026

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #14

(W) Morgan Hampton (A/CA) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert

THE AFTERMATH OF DC K.O.! Thanks to his newfound power after DC K.O., Guy Gardner is now being worshipped as the Allsight on Oa. After receiving constant visions of the vanished Emotional Entities, Guy puts together an elite team to track them down. At the same time, John Stewart and Katma Tui run into an old adversary on New Korugar.

$3.99 3/11/2026

EMPEROR AQUAMAN #15

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

ALL HAIL EMPEROR AQUAMAN! Jump into a fresh start for the king of Atlantis…and beyond! After the events of DC K.O., Aquaman finds himself on a journey of self-discovery where he must launch a brand-new mission imbued by Omega Energy–the very essence of conquest. To reach across the stars with the power of the blue, our king must first defeat the Crimson Queen and free his friends and family from her evil clutches. What is Arthur's ominous connection to the Omega that threatened to tear apart the very fabric of reality in the K.O. tournament? Find out in this jumping-on point that answers the question: What does it mean to rule with absolute power? $3.99 3/11/2026

BLEEDING HEARTS #2

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Stipan Morian

THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN IT FROM DENIZ CAMP, WRITER OF ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER! A world overrun by flesh-eating zombies is the only world young Rabbit has ever known…and her mother, Cara, has done everything she can to get her ready to survive in it. But she never expected to meet a zombie who seemed to want to help her with this goal!

$3.99 3/11/2026

