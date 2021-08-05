How Did Kaley Cuoco Get Two Copies Of Harley Quinn: Eat, Bang & Kill?

Harley Quinn would agree but there are many things not fair in life. She may not agree that we need to learn to accept that this is a reality of the world, that life is not fair, that while there are some wars that are worth winning, there are some battles that are really not. But in truth, we should try and not sweat the small stuff. But all that pales when you discover that Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny in The Big Bang Theory (the show that hates you) has got two copies of the new Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Eat, Bang & Kill Tour by Tee Franklin, Max Sarin, and Marissa Louise. And is boasting about her acquisitions on her Instagram stories.

The comic was published on Tuesday on the DC Universe App, geolocked to North America, unless you do some insane workarounds like I do, registering a US credit card to a US street address, and switching IPs regularly. I wonder how many other DC Universe App international users live in Beverley Hills 90210 as the only US zip code we know off by heart?

But that didn't stop the Kindle/ComiXology edition topping the charts in pre-orders, ahead of its release, with the print version, in September. Right now on Amazon, it is #1 in 45-Minute Comic & Graphic Novel Short Reads beating out X-Men #2. It is also #2 in Superhero Graphic Novels.

It's a beautiful book. Here's a preview – and you can see a certain spoilery scene that lots of other people loved, over here.