Five DC Comics Relevant To The Suicide Squad, Published Today

Today, DC Comics has published five comic books that have heavy-relevance to the release of The Suicide Squad movie in cinemas this past week. Three in shops, one on the DC Universe App The first, Swamp Thing #6 wears its movie-relevance heart on its sleeve, with Peacemaker now looking just like his m0vie counterpart, leading a team into the swamps to find Swamp Thing, as those two titles crossover.

While in Suicide Squad #6, which has seen Amanda Waller look into parallel worlds to recruit new members for Task Force X, we see a Bloodsport now looking more like his movie counterpart as well.

While also reprising the scene in Swamp Thing, cementing the continuity between these DC Comics Infinite Frontier titles, as well as between Suicide Squad, Teen Titans Academy, and Crime Syndicate as well in recent months.

While also confirming that, just as in the movie, Amanda Waller is working with (at least) two Suicide Squads on different missions.

Keeping that continuity tight!

Even if the teams are rather disparate in looks and appeal.

DC Comics continuity is not something two other titles out today have to worry about. Suicide Squad: Get Joker #1 is happening in its very own continuity, even if the details seem very familiar.

It does allow something closer to the movie in terms of being to kill anyone at any time, as the mood takes them.

While Harley Quinn, who doesn't appear in the DC Comics continuity versions of Suicide Squad right now, has other continuities to consider, popping up in Batman #111…

And in Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour #1, spinning out of the Harley Quinn TV show, and working as a direct sequel to the previous season, she gets up to, well, pretty much what she gets up to in The Suicide Squad movie as well, just with someone who it stands a much better chance of working out with.

Note the placement of flowers behind the kind of figure placement that is usually used for a fight scene, but here is a lot more positive. It's a gorgeous comic book, and maybe the only comic that channels the batshit craziness of The Suicide Squad movie as well. But just as Brits goit the movie first, so Americans get this first, non-North Americans will have to wait until September or, as do as I did and have a US IP address and a US credit card linked to a US street address…

