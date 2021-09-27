How High Will These Spawn CGC 9.8 Comics Go At Auction Today?

Todd McFarlane's Spawn comic has been breaking records with its sales of later, but as we previously noted, only a few years ago, sales numbers were in the low five figures. Which means that renewed interest has seen the price of many of those mid-run back issues boom in terms of value, with their scarcity compared to current sales numbers. And that's where Heritage Auctions comes in with a bunch of Spawn 9.8 CGC slabbed books from across the run. Including an Alan Moore story in Spawn #32, the Frank Miller Batman/Spawn crossover that's a part of the Dark Knight Universe, lots of Greg Capullo, the Spawn Bible, and Spawn Fan Editions. With a Sam & Twitch TV series promised, and the growth of monthly titles from Todd McFarlane, it might be worth checking just how high these prices will go…

Spawn #20 (Image, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Houdini appearance. Published after issue #24. Greg Capullo cover. Todd McFarlane and Capullo art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $8. CGC census 9/21: 48 in 9.8, 1 higher.

Spawn #32 (Image, 1995) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Backup story written by Alan Moore with art by Tony Daniel and Kevin Conrad. Todd McFarlane story. McFarlane and Greg Capullo cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6. CGC census 9/21: 60 in 9.8, none higher.

Spawn #36 (Image, 1995) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Todd McFarlane story. McFarlane and Greg Capullo cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6. CGC census 9/21: 61 in 9.8, 1 higher.

Spawn #54 (Image, 1996) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Todd McFarlane story. McFarlane and Greg Capullo cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6. CGC census 9/21: 33 in 9.8, none higher.

Spawn #55 (Image, 1996) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Todd McFarlane story. McFarlane and Greg Capullo cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6. CGC census 9/21: 25 in 9.8, none higher.

Spawn #56 (Image, 1996) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Todd McFarlane story. McFarlane and Greg Capullo cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6. CGC census 9/21: 29 in 9.8, none higher.

Spawn-Batman (Image, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Frank Miller story. Todd McFarlane cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $26. CGC census 9/21: 272 in 9.8, 1 higher.

Spawn Bible #1 (Image, 1996) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Todd McFarlane story. Greg Capullo, Danny Miki, and Kevin Conrad art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 9/21: 27 in 9.8, none higher.

Spawn Fan Edition #1 Spawn Variant Cover (Image, 1996) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Vandalizer and Nordik the Norse Hellspawn. Brad Gorby and Kevin Conrad art. Two different covers exist. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $8. CGC census 9/21: 26 in 9.8, none higher.

Spawn Fan Edition #2 Variant Cover (Image, 1996) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Nordik as the Norse Hellspawn. Brad Gorby cover and art. Two different covers exist. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $8. CGC census 9/21: 7 in 9.8, none higher.