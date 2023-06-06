Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman, Batman 136, dc comics

How Is Batman Hiding His Missing Hand? (Batman #136 Spoilers)

At the end of Batman #134, Bruce Wayne, on secondment from his own universe to a Gotham which never had a Batman, lost a hand.

At the end of Batman #134, Bruce Wayne, on secondment from his own universe to a Gotham which never had a Batman, lost a hand. Chopped right off, by that universe's version of Ghost-Maker, Ghost-Breaker.

When everything turned to red. It was a subtlety lost on some. And some wondered if they had seen it right, if it was an illusion and if the next issue would clarify things.

Bleeding Cool showed the first page from Batman #900, or Batman Vol 3 #135 if you prefer, and it was a lot more definitive. He was missing a hand. And was having to deal with the dismemberment.

Now further released art from Batman #900 doubles down on that. This is a Batman without a hand. His right hand as well.

Now, as we have seen with Alfred Pennyworth, his home Gotham is quite good at attaching hands back to people, even after quite some time. And we also have the cover from Batman #136 in which he presumably returns to his own Gotham.

But instead Frank Miller/Klaus Janson Dark Knight Returns version of Batman who provided an answer.

A prosthetic robot hand. A mechanical replacement. Something akin to Luke Skywalker in Empire Strikes Back. And Batman, Bruce Wayne, is going to have a robot hand now. That is, until they get the Lazarus Pits working again.

To be fair, it might come in handy every now and then.

In Batman #136, only Mister Terrific knows the truth. For everyone else, Batman is in denial.

Turning health monitors on his costume off so that Barbara Gordon, as Oracle, can't identify that he is missing a hand.

And breaking Batfamily dining protocol. Will this be his big giveaway?

Because, at some point, something is going to snap for Batman… and it won't be pretty. Batman #136 by Chip Zdarsky and Belen Ortega is published today from DC Comics.

BATMAN #136 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Failsafe and Red Mask have forever changed Batman, and Gotham isn't as welcoming as it once was. Can Batman remind them who he is? Can he remind…Catwoman? The future of the Bat-books starts here, and everyone's world is about to explode!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/6/2023

