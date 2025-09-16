Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: adam kubert, daredevil, green arrow, kevin smith

How Kevin Smith Writes Green Arrow/Daredevil (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the publication of Deadpool/Batman including Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, on Daredevil and Green Arrow.

Tomorrow sees the publication of Deadpool/Batman, the first Marvel/DC crossover comic in a comic book generation. And as well as Ryan North and Ryan Stegman, the lead title feature by Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo, we also get some mini-back up from everyone from Frank Miller to Al Ewing and Dike Ruan, Kelly Thompson and Gurihu, Chip Zdarsky and the Dodsons and Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, with Kevin Smith taking on a crossover with two characters that he has his own history writing separately, Daredevil and Green Arrow. Though maybe Daredevil doesn't recognise Green Arrow at first…

Nope, sorry, haven't the foggiest. Okay so… the Iowa Hawkeyes, apparently, are an athletic team that represent the University of Iowa. I am not sure why, but apparently they do. And "cowl tipper" seems to be some kind of truck, aside from that I haven't a clue. Okay… more digging and I can find an Iowa cafe called the "Cow Tipper"… and okay, here we go, there is some kind of urban legend that people in states like Iowa tip cows over on a night out. And Daredevil wears a cowl. And thought Green Arrow was Hawkeye. Okay, that's quite tenuous. I thought this was Kevin Smith, can't we get back to the dick jokes? Or is that demarcation on Zeb Wells territory now?

Seems that both have one of those anti-billionaire biases, just be glad they are not crossing over with Batman. And, okay, again to Wikipedia, "Hell's Kitchen, also known as Clinton, or Midtown West on real estate listings… The "Clinton name", used by the municipality of New York City, originated in 1959 in an attempt to change the image of the neighborhood by linking the area to DeWitt Clinton Park at 52nd and Eleventh Avenue, named after the 19th century New York governor, though The New York Times noted that those who live in the area "prefer Hell's Kitchen" as the name for the neighborhood." Okay, fine, who says you never learn anything reading comics. And then going to Wikipedia. All this research is making me dizzy…

And, yes, someone who depends on his hearing and inner ear balance is going to be particularly at risk against this particular Green Arrow villain as well. Of course they save the day, but once the day is saved, get ready for a crossover moment that touches the heart in the way that, yes, dammit, Kevin Smith still does oh so well… we have one of those handy dandy Deadpool Batman tags to collate all the Bleeding Cool coverage, spoilers and analysis of this twice-in-a-generation comic book, published by Marvel Comics with DC Comics this Wednesday, the 17th of September.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

Comic Script by: Zeb Wells, Kevin Smith

Illustrated by: Greg Capullo, Adam Kubert

The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades! WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him? The main story starring Deadpool and Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. The one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and GREEN ARROW by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru. 09/17/2025 $6.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!