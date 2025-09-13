Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Deadpool/Batman, frank miller, wolverine

Marvel/DC Crossover Has Frank Miller Write & Draw Batman Vs Wolverine

Marvel/DC Crossover Deadpool Vs Batman has Frank Miller write and draw a Batman Vs Wolverine story, out this Wednesday

Article Summary Frank Miller returns to write and draw Batman vs Wolverine in a three-page story titled Showdown

Backup story is part of Marvel/DC’s Batman/Deadpool crossover out this Wednesday, September 17

Frank Miller’s first time illustrating Batman since Dark Knight III: The Master Race series

Prestige one-shot features main story by Zeb Wells & Greg Capullo, plus multiple all-star backups

This week sees the publication of Batman/Deadpool by Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo. But it also has a number of backup strips. And one of them, mirroring one of the variant covers, is Batman Vs Wolverine, in a story written, pencilled and inked by Frank Miller, coloured by Alex Sinclair, and lettered by Joe Caramagna, called Showdown. Spoilers of course…

This is the first time he has written and drawn a Batman comic since certain sections of the Dark Knight III: The Master Race series from quite some time ago, and Wolverine for an age.

I mean, it is also only three pages long, But still. And here is how it begins.

They are going to need a second printing, aren't they? Handily, they already have one. And yes, we are going to probably have to have one of those handy dandy Deadpool Batman tags to collate all the Bleeding Cool coverage, spoilers and analysis of this twice-in-a-generation comic book, published by Marvel Comics with DC Comics this Wednesday, the 17th of September.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

Comic Script by: Zeb Wells, Kevin Smith

Illustrated by: Greg Capullo, Adam Kubert

The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades! WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him? The main story starring Deadpool and Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. The one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and GREEN ARROW by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru. 09/17/2025 $6.99

