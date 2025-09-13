Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: captain america, chip zdarsky, Deadpool/Batman, terry dodson, wonder woman

Marvel/DC Crossover Has Captain America & Wonder Woman Fighting in WW2

Marvel/DC crossover Deadpool/Batman out this week also has Captain America and Wonder Woman facing the evils of WWII (Spoilers)

Article Summary Marvel and DC unite for the Deadpool/Batman crossover, out September 17, 2025.

Captain America and Wonder Woman team up in a World War II backup story by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson.

The comic explores an alternate continuity where Marvel and DC heroes always co-existed.

Extra one-shots star other hero pairings like Daredevil/Green Arrow and Jeff the Land Shark/Krypto.

It is slightly possible that we may have previously mentioned that this week sees the publication of the Deadpool/Batman crossover by Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo.

And including a back-up strip with Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, in which the Marvel and DC characters co-exist side-by-side and always have done… beginning with Wonder Woman and Captain America fighting alongside each other in World War II.

And up against the "Big Bad", Adolf Hitler. In Captain America's very first appearance, before the US had entered the war, we saw Captain America go to Germany to fight Hitler, end the war and bring him to an international court. Continuity it rapidly abandoned as all the superhero comics joined in with the war, including Wonder Woman. And here, we return to that moment…

… only with Cap brandishing a German revolver, held to Adolf Hitler's head.

What kind of soldier will Captain America be? And what friend to him will Wonder Woman be? We have one of those handy dandy Deadpool Batman tags to collate all the Bleeding Cool coverage, spoilers and analysis of this twice-in-a-generation comic book, published by Marvel Comics with DC Comics this Wednesday, the 17th of September.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

Comic Script by: Zeb Wells, Kevin Smith

Illustrated by: Greg Capullo, Adam Kubert

The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades! WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him? The main story starring Deadpool and Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. The one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and GREEN ARROW by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru. 09/17/2025 $6.99

