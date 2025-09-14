Which Side Was Wonder Woman On In Marvel's Civil War? (Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: captain america, Civil Warf, Deadpool/Batman, Maxwell Lord, wonder woman

Which Side Was Wonder Woman On In Marvel's Civil War? (Deadpool/Batman Spoilers)

This week's Deadpool/Batman brings all manner of surprises to the Marvel and DC Comics Universe. With different creators finding different ways to mash the characters together. Some literally, with a new Amalgam character from Ryan North and Ryan Stegman. Or the main title having Deadpool come to the Marvel Universe through a mixture of science and magic. Or with Green Lantern/Rocket Raccoon by Al Ewing and Dike Ruan, and Captain America/Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, having the Marvel and DC universe just existing as one big thing with a shared history. Which, in the latter strip having Superman and Wonder Woman in the Avengers, when Captain America comes out of the ice, after Diana and Steve fought together in World War II.

But the combinations go much deeper than that. Such as who was on whose side during the Marvel Civil War battle between freedom and safety? And how did Captain America's influence on Wonder Woman help with her dealings with the likes of Maxwell Lord?

Looks like Wonder Woman was making her stand with Captain America alongside the NRA of superpowers, saying "no, you move" in her Invisible Plane. And Maxwell Lord got to keep his head. More, much more to come… and we have one of those handy dandy Deadpool Batman tags to collate all the Bleeding Cool coverage, spoilers and analysis of this twice-in-a-generation comic book, published by Marvel Comics with DC Comics this Wednesday, the 17th of September.

