Ryan North & Ryan Stegman's New Amalgam For Deadpool/Batman (Spoilers)

The Amalgam Universe gave us a cross between Howard The Duck and Lobo, as Lobo The Duck. And Batman and Wolverine as The Dark Claw. But never a cross between the two. Well, Ryan North and Ryan Stegman (that's a double Ryan) have a short strip inside this week's Deadpool/Batman that recifies that. Bringing us a mashup between Logan and Lobo to give us… Logo.

The Last of The Canucklzians, the Main Mutie, is there anything quite as nineties as this? Look, he got the skull, the claws and the chains, everything except the cigar because, well, this is Marvel Comics now. And making his first, and possibly only appearance, in Deadpool/Batman. Is there any suggestion that this might lead to another go-around with Amalgam, with Lobo leading the way? Well, for now, we have one of those handy dandy Deadpool Batman tags to collate all the Bleeding Cool coverage, spoilers and analysis of this twice-in-a-generation comic book, published by Marvel Comics with DC Comics this Wednesday, the 17th of September.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

Comic Script by: Zeb Wells, Kevin Smith

Illustrated by: Greg Capullo, Adam Kubert

The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades! WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him? The main story starring Deadpool and Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. The one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and GREEN ARROW by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru. 09/17/2025 $6.99

