How Do Batman And Deadpool Crossover Anyway? (Spoilers)

How do Batman and Deadpool crossover their universes in Deadpool/Batman, anyway? (Spoilers)

This week sees the publication of Deadpool/Batman by Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo. The latest in a long line of DC/Marvel crossovers, just one we haven't had for a few decades. But how do the two worlds combine? Well, it all depends. The back-up strip with Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson has a world in which the Marvel and DC characters co-exist side-by-side and always have done… with Wonder Woman and Superman as founding members of the Avengers.

Something that seems to be echoed in the Rocket Raccoon/Green Lantern crossover by Al Ewing and Dike Ruan, with the Guardians Of The Universe and the Guardians Of The Galaxy living side by side…

But the main strip does something different, a cross-dimensional meeting of Deadpool and Batman, courtesy of the Joker. And a little bit of magic and science to bridge the gap between the two…

And Nightwing continues to be the butt of the Joker's jokes… we have one of those handy dandy Deadpool Batman tags to collate all the Bleeding Cool coverage, spoilers and analysis of this twice-in-a-generation comic book, published by Marvel Comics with DC Comics this Wednesday, the 17th of September.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

Comic Script by: Zeb Wells, Kevin Smith

Illustrated by: Greg Capullo, Adam Kubert

The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades! WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him? The main story starring Deadpool and Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. The one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and GREEN ARROW by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru. 09/17/2025 $6.99

