How Mister Sinister Wormed His Way Into Charles Xavier (XSpoilers)

Immortal X-Men #16 saw Professor Charles Xavier go up against the Orchis shock troops of Krakoa on a very personal level.

Article Summary Immortal X-Men #16 delves into Charles Xavier's shocking connection with Mister Sinister.

Charles Xavier's complicity in deaths shocks allies, raising questions about his actions.

Revelations from Project Black Womb hint at deeper genetic manipulations by Sinister.

The Sinisters' intricate plans threaten to propel Krakoa into conflict with the Dominion.

Immortal X-Men #16, all of seven weeks ago, saw Professor Xavier go up against the Orchis shock troops of Krakoa on a very personal level, leaving them in this state…

Something that is even a shock to Sebastian Shaw and Selene…

Even if Charles Xavier wasn't taking responsibility for the deaths. Was there a get-out clause?

Why, yes, yes, there was. Handy for Charles Xavier.

All this time, Charles Xavier is still under the influence of Mister Sinister. And him alone.

But it seems it wasn't as a result of the Krakoan resurrection protocols that Charles Xavierand others went through, without Hope Summers' intervention.

Project Black Womb, which we had previously revisited in Immortal X-Men , and based on the original from X-Men Legacy #211 by Mike Carey and Scot Eaton. Back in 1943, in Almagordo, New Mexico. Doctor Nathan Milbury performing experiments on Charles Xavier.

Mister Sinister creating genes that will last forever. Now seen in the Sins Of Sinister, a thousand years into the future. And referred to in earlier Immortal X-Men

With Irene Adler working for Mister Sinister under a different identity, and Mystique breaking in.

And challenging her over this whole decision.

But with Destiny's visions of the future setting up Krakoa to come beyond her own death.

So it's not just Xavier who has the embedded Mister Sinister stuff going back eighty years. Might want to keep an eye on Cain Marko, Sebastian Shaw, Alex Ryking… though Annie Sullivan, shouldn't be a problem right now. Depends on how the Jean Grey resurrection goes.

And now decades later, finding a home inside Charles Xavier on Krakoa.

Of course, for Sinister, it's all for the greater good, of fighting the Dominion threat that is hovering outside their reality.

A Dominion that was created from one of the Sinisters at some point in their timeline and will then be ever-present. A techno-organic black hole AI ready to burst through.

The third Sinister has plans of her own, and something that not even Destiny could see coming… not even a potential second death.

It's all coming together… even after Orchis, it will have to be Krakoa Vs Dominion…

