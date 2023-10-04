Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Immortal X-Men, krakoa, orchis, x-force

The Cracks In Orchis Begin To Show In Today's X-Men Comics #XSpoilers

Three big X-Men comics out today further the Fall of X and the existence of Orchis, in Immortal X-Men #15, X-Men #27 and X-Force #45.

Three big X-Men comics out today further the Fall of X and the existence of Orchis, the terrorist group formed by the future, that has destroyed the X-Men in the present. It has manipulated governments and the media, it got everything it wanted. Of course, the price of getting what you want is getting what you once wanted. And now the cracks of Orchis are starting to grow.

X-Men #27 brings the Fantastic Four into it, revisiting the story when Krakoa, at its height of arrogance, saw Professor Xavier remove the part of Mister Fantastic's mind that could create a device to remove mutant powers. The previous issue of Immortal X-Men saw Professor Xavier, alone on the island of Krakoa, go up against the Orchis shock troops led by Sebastian Shaw and Selene.

And leaving them in this state…

Something that is even a shock to Sebastian Shaw and Selene in Immortal X-Men #15.

Which looks remarkably like the hollowed-out core of Mister Fantastic's mind when viewed from the inside courtesy of Rasputin IV.

While over in X-Force, Orchis may have another threat to their status coming,

The Russians. Mikhail Rasputin, who is moving on from possessing his brother as a puppet, now that Krakoa is less of an issue…

… and Orchis is. Arguable, Orchis would not have had the success destroying the X-Men without the Russian hold on Colossus, and now it's Orchis' turn to feel the same pressure.

But who is the real murdering, manipulating bastard, Mikhail Rasputin?

Or Professor Xavier? And now Sebastian Shaw is turning back… Note the emphasis on "I". Emphasis on any other word would give such a different meaning. So who else could have done it? And Shadowkat finds Xavier's brother, Cain Marko, The Juggernaut, in the grip of Orchis alongside Cyclops.

Jun Wei is Orchis, in the grip of the Russians…

The best-laid plans of Orchis may be falling apart, already. This wouldn't be the only person that a mutant force has on the inside of Orchis after all…

If the mutants (of various stripes) have Firestar, Sebastian Shaw and Jun Wei embedded in Orchis, with Shadowkat able to come and go, and Ms Marvel hidden from their sensors… Forget Fall Of X… what about the Fall Of Orchis?

