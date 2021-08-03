How Much of the Joker Will We See in Suicide Squad Get Joker #1?

Brian Azzarello is back on a Black Label comic as Suicide Squad Get Joker #1 hits comic book stores from DC Comics on Tuesday. Which can only mean one thing: we're going to see The Joker's dick, aren't we? Well, it's about time. Check out a preview of the comic below.

SUICIDE SQUAD GET JOKER #1 (OF 3)

DC Comics

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Alex Maleev, Matt Hollingsworth (CA) Alex Maleev

Critically acclaimed and bestselling author Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned) and Eisner Award-winning art legend Alex Maleev (Batman: No Man's Land) collaborate for the first time in this three-issue, oversize, Prestige plus format Suicide Squad series pitting Red Hood, Harley Quinn, Firefly, and more of DC's most villainous criminals against The Joker. When Task Force X's Amanda Waller sets her sights on Batman's greatest foe, she enlists the Dark Knight's former partner Jason Todd to track down the Clown Prince of Crime and put an end to his mad reign of terror.

