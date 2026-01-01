Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: G.Willow Wilson, poison ivy

How Poison Ivy Is Getting Even More Political Than Usual (Spoilers)

How Poison Ivy is getting even more political than usual from DC Comics this week (Spoilers)

Article Summary Poison Ivy returns to Gotham with a political agenda and aims for the role of mayor.

Environmental terrorism takes center stage as Ivy uses knotweed to threaten Gotham.

Gotham's new tech czar, Marie Henley, introduces A.I.-driven crime prevention policies.

This arc explores power, algorithms, and how Ivy’s campaign could upend Gotham’s future.

Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson, Davide Gianfelice, is published by DC Comics next week. But is available in some alleyways from certain people in trench coats. But what is openly out there are upcoming solicitations for future issues, which sees Pamela Isley become the next Mayor of Gotham. And as she arrives in Gotham, with environmental terrorism on her mind, it seems quite a jump to becoming the Zamdani of Gotham. And as any gardener knows, she arrives with the greatest terrorist threat of all…

…knotweed! And has the current Gotham Police Commissioner, Vandal Savage, taken what seems to be a very familiar stance.

No kings! And we meet a new Poison Ivy side character, who I can guarantee will have a major impact on upcoming issues as Poison Ivy seeks high office, the Gotham Crime Prevention Tech Czar, Marie Henley. Who reveals she is a bad gal with one easy method.

She uses A.I. That's the new code that replaces using cigarettes, or an Android phone on an Apple TV show. And she goes further.

For Marie Henley, it's all about the algorithm, as Gotham goes full Minority Report. And profiling all of Gotham… but maybe a small moment might change things?

One leaflet could be all it takes. Local office… or high office? As the algorithm starts to write policy without the human factor, it tends to its own needs as well.

Looks like she might have a platform to run on. As long as nothing else goes wrong and kicks off on social media… Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson, Davide Gianfelice is published by DC Comics next week.

Poison Ivy #40 by G. Willow Wilson, Davide Gianfelice

Poison Ivy is tired of having to look over her shoulder constantly. Hoping to secure a place of safety for herself, she sneaks back into Gotham City to meet with Police Commissioner Vandal Savage! Will the immortal caveman help her out, or will this meeting be the spark that sets off an explosive new chapter in Poison Ivy's life? Find out!

Poison Ivy is tired of having to look over her shoulder constantly. Hoping to secure a place of safety for herself, she sneaks back into Gotham City to meet with Police Commissioner Vandal Savage! Will the immortal caveman help her out, or will this meeting be the spark that sets off an explosive new chapter in Poison Ivy's life? Find out! POISON IVY #41 by G. Willow Wilson, Davide Gianfelice

BEHIND BARS! After being caught red-handed for a crime she most certainly did commit, Ivy finds herself in the cold and unloving embrace of the Gotham City correctional system. Is this the end of Ivy, or has her war only just begun? $3.99 2/4/2026

BEHIND BARS! After being caught red-handed for a crime she most certainly did commit, Ivy finds herself in the cold and unloving embrace of the Gotham City correctional system. Is this the end of Ivy, or has her war only just begun? $3.99 2/4/2026 POISON IVY #42 by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara

GOTHAM CITY HAS A NEW MAYOR! It's the beginning of a brave new era of Poison Ivy as Pamela Isley ascends to the role of mayor of Gotham City. But what is her vision for Gotham's future, and how far will she go to protect it?! Let's just say things are going to get pretty bloody! $3.99 3/4/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!