Comic Book Industry Applications For Paycheck Protection Program PPP.

A lot of American companies have been eligible to apply for Paycheck Protection Program payments of PPP to help keep employees. The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. And the Small Business Administration that manages it will forgive loans if all employee retention criteria are met, and the funds are used for eligible expenses. Because it is a government-run system, it is a public matter on the record regarding who has applied, in what range the loan has been granted and from which bank. The deadline to apply for a PPP loan was initially June 30th, and was later extended to August 8th. Here are a few comic book related companies who have applied, with categories sorted by the numbers involved, feel free to add more you find in the comments. And it begins with the show that would have been happening today, the San Diego Comic-Con.

Comic Con PPP:

SAN DIEGO COMIC CONVENTION



Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Loan Amount: $1-2 million

Address: 225 BROADWAY STE 1800

City: SAN DIEGO

State: CA

Zip: 92101

Jobs Retained: 82

Date Received: 5/1/2020

Distributor PPP:

DIAMOND COMIC DISTRIBUTORS, INC



Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Loan Amount: $5-10 million

Address: 10150 York Rd 0.0

City: HUNT VALLEY

State: MD

Zip: 21030

Jobs Retained: 340

Date Received: 4/10/2020

Publishers PPP:

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC.



Lender: First Bank

Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000

Address: 433 CAREDEAN DR Suite C

City: HORSHAM

State: PA

Zip: 19044

Jobs Retained: 20

Date Received: 4/8/2020

DYNAMIC FORCES INC



Lender: PNC Bank, National Association

Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000

Jobs Retained: 22

Date Received: 4/27/2020

IMAGE COMICS, INC.



Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million

Jobs Retained: 20

Date Received: 4/11/2020

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS, INC.



Lender: Cross River Bank

Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million

Jobs Retained: 24

Date Received: 4/12/2020

ONI-LION FORGE PUBLISHING GROUP, LLC



Lender: Bank of Washington

Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million

Jobs Retained: 27

Date Received: 4/6/2020

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT, INC.



Lender: Banc of California, National Association

Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million

Jobs Retained:

Date Received: 4/15/2020

DARK HORSE MEDIA, LLC



Lender: Northrim Bank

Loan Amount: $2-5 million

Jobs Retained: 170

Date Received: 4/6/2020

VIZ MEDIA LLC



Lender: Santa Cruz County Bank

Loan Amount: $2-5 million

Jobs Retained: 131

Date Received: 4/27/2020

Comic book shops:

A-1 COMICS INC



Lender: Bank of the West

Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000

Address: 5361 AUBURN BLVD

City: SACRAMENTO

State: CA

Zip: 95841

Jobs Retained: 28

Date Received: 4/11/2020

GRAHAM CRACKERS COMICS LTD



Lender: West Suburban Bank

Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000

Address: 1271 RICKERT DR 135

City: NAPERVILLE

State: IL

Zip: 60540

Jobs Retained: 56

Date Received: 4/15/2020

MADNESS GAMES & COMICS



Lender: Prosperity Bank

Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000

Address: 3000 CUSTER RD

City: PLANO

State: TX

Zip: 75075

Jobs Retained:

Date Received: 4/12/2020

MIDTOWN COMICS INC-SBA SMALL 7A TERM



Lender: TD Bank, National Association

Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000

Address: 200 West 40th Street

City: NEW YORK

State: NY

Zip: 10018

Jobs Retained: 0

Date Received: 5/3/2020

NEW DIMENSION COMICS INC



Lender: PNC Bank, National Association

Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000

Address: 516 LAWRENCE AVE

City: ELLWOOD CITY

State: PA

Zip: 16117

Jobs Retained: 78

Date Received: 5/3/2020

COMICCONNECT CORP



Lender: HSBC Bank USA, National Association

Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000

Address: 36 W 37TH ST FL 6

City: NEW YORK

State: NY

Zip: 10018

Jobs Retained: 17

Date Received: 4/28/2020

COMICLINK INC



Lender: TD Bank, National Association

Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000

Address: 2 monument square

City: PORTLAND

State: ME

Zip: 04101

Jobs Retained: 0

Date Received: 5/28/2020

MIDTOWN COMICS ONLINE INC-SBA SMALL 7A TERM



Lender: TD Bank, National Association

Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million

Address: 1403 4th Ave

City: NEW HYDE PARK

State: NY

Zip: 11040

Jobs Retained: 0

Date Received: 5/3/2020

LONE STAR COMICS AND SCIENCE FICTION INC



Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million

Address: 1800 TIMBERLAKE DR

City: ARLINGTON

State: TX

Zip: 76010

Jobs Retained: 109

Date Received: 5/1/2020

STAR CITY COMICS & GAMES, INC.



Lender: The Bank of Fincastle

Loan Amount: $1-2 million

Address: 5728 Williamson Rd.

City: ROANOKE

State: VA

Zip: 24012

Jobs Retained: 0

Date Received: 4/7/2020

NEWBURY COMICS INC



Lender: Bank of America, National Association

Loan Amount: $2-5 million

Address: 5 Guest St

City: BRIGHTON

State: MA

Zip: 02135

Jobs Retained: 364

Date Received: 4/30/2020

Feel free to add any PPP additioal data in the comments.