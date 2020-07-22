Comic Book Industry Applications For Paycheck Protection Program PPP.

A lot of American companies have been eligible to apply for Paycheck Protection Program payments of PPP to help keep employees. The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. And the Small Business Administration that manages it will forgive loans if all employee retention criteria are met, and the funds are used for eligible expenses. Because it is a government-run system, it is a public matter on the record regarding who has applied, in what range the loan has been granted and from which bank. The deadline to apply for a PPP loan was initially June 30th, and was later extended to August 8th. Here are a few comic book related companies who have applied, with categories sorted by the numbers involved, feel free to add more you find in the comments. And it begins with the show that would have been happening today, the San Diego Comic-Con.
Comic Con PPP:
SAN DIEGO COMIC CONVENTION
Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Loan Amount: $1-2 million
Address: 225 BROADWAY STE 1800
City: SAN DIEGO
State: CA
Zip: 92101
Jobs Retained: 82
Date Received: 5/1/2020
Distributor PPP:
DIAMOND COMIC DISTRIBUTORS, INC
Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Loan Amount: $5-10 million
Address: 10150 York Rd 0.0
City: HUNT VALLEY
State: MD
Zip: 21030
Jobs Retained: 340
Date Received: 4/10/2020
Publishers PPP:
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Lender: First Bank
Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000
Address: 433 CAREDEAN DR Suite C
City: HORSHAM
State: PA
Zip: 19044
Jobs Retained: 20
Date Received: 4/8/2020
DYNAMIC FORCES INC
Lender: PNC Bank, National Association
Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000
Jobs Retained: 22
Date Received: 4/27/2020
IMAGE COMICS, INC.
Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million
Jobs Retained: 20
Date Received: 4/11/2020
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS, INC.
Lender: Cross River Bank
Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million
Jobs Retained: 24
Date Received: 4/12/2020
ONI-LION FORGE PUBLISHING GROUP, LLC
Lender: Bank of Washington
Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million
Jobs Retained: 27
Date Received: 4/6/2020
BOOM ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Lender: Banc of California, National Association
Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million
Jobs Retained:
Date Received: 4/15/2020
DARK HORSE MEDIA, LLC
Lender: Northrim Bank
Loan Amount: $2-5 million
Jobs Retained: 170
Date Received: 4/6/2020
VIZ MEDIA LLC
Lender: Santa Cruz County Bank
Loan Amount: $2-5 million
Jobs Retained: 131
Date Received: 4/27/2020
Comic book shops:
A-1 COMICS INC
Lender: Bank of the West
Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000
Address: 5361 AUBURN BLVD
City: SACRAMENTO
State: CA
Zip: 95841
Jobs Retained: 28
Date Received: 4/11/2020
GRAHAM CRACKERS COMICS LTD
Lender: West Suburban Bank
Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000
Address: 1271 RICKERT DR 135
City: NAPERVILLE
State: IL
Zip: 60540
Jobs Retained: 56
Date Received: 4/15/2020
MADNESS GAMES & COMICS
Lender: Prosperity Bank
Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000
Address: 3000 CUSTER RD
City: PLANO
State: TX
Zip: 75075
Jobs Retained:
Date Received: 4/12/2020
MIDTOWN COMICS INC-SBA SMALL 7A TERM
Lender: TD Bank, National Association
Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000
Address: 200 West 40th Street
City: NEW YORK
State: NY
Zip: 10018
Jobs Retained: 0
Date Received: 5/3/2020
NEW DIMENSION COMICS INC
Lender: PNC Bank, National Association
Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000
Address: 516 LAWRENCE AVE
City: ELLWOOD CITY
State: PA
Zip: 16117
Jobs Retained: 78
Date Received: 5/3/2020
COMICCONNECT CORP
Lender: HSBC Bank USA, National Association
Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000
Address: 36 W 37TH ST FL 6
City: NEW YORK
State: NY
Zip: 10018
Jobs Retained: 17
Date Received: 4/28/2020
COMICLINK INC
Lender: TD Bank, National Association
Loan Amount: $150,000-350,000
Address: 2 monument square
City: PORTLAND
State: ME
Zip: 04101
Jobs Retained: 0
Date Received: 5/28/2020
MIDTOWN COMICS ONLINE INC-SBA SMALL 7A TERM
Lender: TD Bank, National Association
Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million
Address: 1403 4th Ave
City: NEW HYDE PARK
State: NY
Zip: 11040
Jobs Retained: 0
Date Received: 5/3/2020
LONE STAR COMICS AND SCIENCE FICTION INC
Lender: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
Loan Amount: $350,000-1 million
Address: 1800 TIMBERLAKE DR
City: ARLINGTON
State: TX
Zip: 76010
Jobs Retained: 109
Date Received: 5/1/2020
STAR CITY COMICS & GAMES, INC.
Lender: The Bank of Fincastle
Loan Amount: $1-2 million
Address: 5728 Williamson Rd.
City: ROANOKE
State: VA
Zip: 24012
Jobs Retained: 0
Date Received: 4/7/2020
NEWBURY COMICS INC
Lender: Bank of America, National Association
Loan Amount: $2-5 million
Address: 5 Guest St
City: BRIGHTON
State: MA
Zip: 02135
Jobs Retained: 364
Date Received: 4/30/2020
