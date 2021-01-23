How The Original Art From Web Of Spider-Man #15 Changed For Print

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool looked at a bit of hidden history. The original artwork to what would have originally been the cover to Formerly Known As The Justice League #6 by Kevin Maguire and Joe Rubenstein, being auctioned today as part of Heritage Auction's Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction 122104. But there's more history to be unearthed. Such as this page of Web Of Spider-Man #15 from 1986 drawn by Mike Harris and Kyle Baker and currently at a ludicrously low $14.

The listing explains the history.

Mike Harris and Kyle Baker Web of Spider-Man #15 Story Page 22/23 Original Art (Marvel, 1986). Here we have a normal page featuring Peter Parker and Black Fox — what makes it unusual is this page was not printed in the comic. An editorial decision changed the sequence and this page was split between Pages 22 and 23 — the first four panels were on Page 22 and the last two panels were included on Page 23 — Panels 5-7 were reworked and not used as seen here. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, art paste-ups in Panel 7, with light handling wear. In Very Good condition.

Here's how the printed version looked as a result.

There are other original art pages up for grabs as well, including one by Image Comics co-founder, Top Cow founder and Witchblade/Cyberforce/Darkness creator, Marc Silvestri and a truly astonishing Ben Urich page.

Bill Wylie and Timothy Tuohy Web of Spider-Man #104 Story Page 5 Original Art (Marvel, 1993). Nightwatch busts in on Deathgrin's burglary attempt in this page from the back-up story "Deathmask". Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, text and effects paste-ups, residue staining, with smudging/handling wear. In Very Good condition. Currently at $26.

Marc Silvestri Web of Spider-Man #20 Story Page 5 Original Art (Marvel, 1986). Peter Parker takes out a gunman in this page from early in the career of Image co-founder Marc Silvestri — soon after this, Silvestri would shine on Uncanny X-Men, gaining popularity and becoming a top artist in the industry. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed top edge and bottom right corner, blue pencil editorial notes, whiteout corrections, with light handling wear. In Very Good condition. Currently at $82.

Alex Saviuk and Keith Williams Web of Spider-Man #40 Story Page Original Art Group of 4 (Marvel, 1988). A four page sequence featuring Ben Urich and Peter Parker at the Daily Bugle, and Flash Thompson getting himself into trouble. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with image areas of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimming of the top edge and corners, pinholes in the bottom corners, stat art paste-ups on Page 10 Panel 2 and Page 11 Panel 1, blue pencil editorial marks, some smudging/staining with edge and handling wear. Overall in Very Good condition. Currently at $56.

Chris Marrinan and Keith Williams Web of Spider-Man Annual #9 Story Page 14 Original Art (Marvel, 1993). Spider-Man battles The Cadre of Dementia, Shard, and Vortex in this action-packed page featuring everyone's favorite wall-crawler. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production holes in the sides, with smudging/handling wear; otherwise in Excellent condition. Currently at $92.