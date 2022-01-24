Hulk #3 Booms On eBay, Selling For $16 A Copy, Over "Black Hulk"

Last week's Hulk #3 by Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley has boomed in recent days on eBay, with standarrd copies today selling for up to $16 slightly down from $20 the other day, but still well up on cover price. While a 1:25 cover by Tradd Moore has sold for up to $55. Other cover variants are going for up to $30, and copies have been stripped from the shelves. The reason given is the first appearance of the ne character, the Black Hulk.

That's all you get in Hulk #3. Barely a passing whiff. Not even a word or a grunt, just an evil grin. But in April's Hulk #6, it is expected that this is the Hulk that will take over his body. And speculators, it seems, have decided to bet on black.

Has a certain Dale Keown quality to that cover, does it not? Maybe we will learn from Hulk #4 out from Marvel on the 16th of February? And maybe see if all the speculation on the part of the folks who have driven the price of this comic book sky-high is justified or not?

