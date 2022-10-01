Hulk #9 Preview: Welcome to Hulk Planet

Whoever said history repeats itself must have been a comic book fan. In this preview of Hulk #9, The Hulk finds a new planet so he's not a danger to Earth anymore. Check out the preview below.

Hulk #9

by Donny Cates & Ryan Ottley, cover by Ryan Ottley

New Arc – HULK PLANET! Thoroughly shaken by his battle with Thor and Titan's impact on his friends, Bruce Banner decides that his best company is himself – and only himself. As he sets Starship Hulk on a far away course, he begins to reckon with what it means to be healthy – and encounters an alternative to isolation he'd never thought to dream of. But this alternative begs the question – who exactly is Monolith?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Oct 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620003000911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620003000921 – HULK 9 KEOWN PREDATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003000931 – HULK 9 PANOSIAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003000981 – HULK 9 ASRAR MIRACLEMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

