Posted in: Comics, Current News, Vintage Paper | Tagged: auction, hurricane

Will Unpredictable Events Open Doors to Golden Age Comic Bargains?

There's a long history of unpredictable events having major impacts on the comic industry. With the hurricane approaching and a massive Golden Age Comic auction starting, will it happen again?

The fate of the comics business is often at the whims of external factors that impact us all. A truck mishap can delay the delivery of thousands of comics. A port strike might keep comics from ever reaching America's shores. Pandemics have been known to impact bidding patterns. Natural disasters have affected comics in all sorts of ways and can also affect the buying, selling, and bidding of comics.

In 1986, Eclipse Comics suffered a major setback when the Russian River flooded after heavy rainfall. The same year, the famous comic store Best of Two Worlds' central warehouse was flooded by snow-melt flood waters from the Sierra Nevada mountains.

It's an ill wind that blows nobody any good, and it can have an impact even beyond the path of any storm. I understand that a large sale of Golden Age comics being held today at Heritage Auctions in Texas will coincide with Hurricane Helene hitting the Southeast USA. Heritage's Dallas headquarters and the occupants within will be safe from the storm, but for some members of the country, it means hunkering down and getting to ride the storm out, such as comic book creator Jimmy Palmiotti on social media;

Jimmy Palmiotti: "Doorways sandbagged. I am a block off the gulf but 18 feet above sea level, but went outside and the water is already on the road down the street. The hurricane doesn't get here for another few hours…and then later today full force. Pretty on top of things so far."

However, there have been times when disasters have impacted sales, such as during the pandemic. This also means that for those who don't have to batten down the hatches, some bargains may be had from some neat comics from the thirties and forties.

From Mystery Men to Cat-Man Comics, Fighting Yank to Blue Beetle, Bleeding Cool also has an in-depth look at a selection that Bleeding Cool's General Manager Mark Seifert has been excited about over the last few weeks. So get a bargain, but please, stay safe out there, okay? No comic book, even one from the thirties, is worth anyone getting hurt over.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!