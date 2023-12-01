Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: geoff johns, Ghost Machine, Hyde Street, ivan reis

Hyde Street by Geoff Johns & Ivan Reis from Ghost Machine/Image Comics

Announced at CCXP, Ivan Reis will join Geoff Johns on a new Ghost Machine title, Hyde Street, to be published by Image Comics.

Article Summary Ivan Reis teams up with Geoff Johns for Ghost Machine's Hyde Street comic, announced at CCXP.

Hyde Street combines Twilight Zone's drama with the grandeur of Blackest Night's scope.

Image Comics to release an anthology introducing four universes in Ghost Machine #1.

Ghost Machine expands with new titles from renowned creators including Brad Meltzer and Jason Fabok.

Announced at the Brazilian comic book convention CCXP in San Paulo, the word comes out that Ivan Reis will join Geoff Johns on a new Ghost Machine title, Hyde Street, to be published by Image Comics. Reis is best known for working with Johns on Aquaman and Justice League in the New 52 days. Here's a first look at Hyde Street courtesy of the show and Bleeding Cool's man on the ground, LodiX. Hyde Street is said to be "Blackest Night's fantastic scope with Twilight Zone's thought-provoking drama".

Bryan Hitch tweeted, "GHOST MACHINE is proud and excited to welcome Ivan Reis to the family. He and Geoff will be giving you HYDE STREET from our horror/supernatural line and it's wonderful! Make sure you get Ghost Machine 1 in January to see the preview story!"

Hyde Street was the unnamed title from the initial launch of Ghost Machine earlier in the year with Bryan Hitch, Jason Fabok, Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul, Gary Frank, Maytal Zchut, Lamont Magee, Brad Meltzer and Geoff Johns. It looks like Ivan Reis may have had some "exclusive" deal with DC Comics to work through…

Ghost Machine as a creator-owned and creator-shared universe of storytelling, set up by the already published Geoff Johns/Gary Frank and Bryan Hitch comics Geiger, Junkyard Joe and Redcoat. These are the four universes that make up the imprint, Ghost Machine, Rook Exodus, Family Odysseys and now Hyde Street.

The new Ghost Machine began with November's Geiger: Ground Zero prequel series from Image Comics and then Ghost Machine #1, a 64-page anthology to introduce four shared universes in January.

So what are the books and what are the creators?

The Soulless written by Lamont Magee, artist unknown.

Unknown.

First Ghost, by Brad Meltzer with a yet-to-be-declared artist.

A supernatural story set in the White House

Rook: Exodus by Geoff Johns, Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson and Rob Leigh

A struggling farmer from Earth was given a second chance on a world where every aspect of nature was controlled by humanity, including the winged scavengers who plagued his crops. Now called Rook, the farmer became one of the Wardens and must choose between trying to escape this war-torn world before it's destruction…or fighting to save it.

The Rocketfellers by Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul and Rob Leigh

In the 26th Century, where everything seems to be picture-perfect, the dysfunctional and imperfect ROCKETFELLER family discovers their future is in jeopardy and the only place safe from harm is to escape to the past where they have to adapt and hide their distinctive futuristic traditions to the Earth of 2024 which, to them, is filled with strange customs and even crazier people. But that threat hasn't quite stayed in the future where it belongs.

Geiger by Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Brad Anderson and Rob Leigh

Set twenty-five years in the future after the mysterious UNKNOWN WAR, husband and father Tariq Geiger lost his humanity in the aftermath of the nuclear war that took his family from him. Now, capable of absorbing radiation but struggling to contain it, Geiger is known as THE GLOWING MAN. He's the last person you want to cross paths with… or if you have no one else to turn to for help, maybe he's the first.

Junkyard Joe by Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Brad Anderson and Rob Leigh

In 1972 during the Vietnam War, a young soldier and cartoonist-to-be named Morrie "Muddy" Davis encountered an unexplainable, deadly but loyal mechanical soldier. Convinced by the Army that what he saw wasn't real, Muddy created a popular Sunday Strip called JUNKYARD JOE®. Decades later, Muddy comes face-to-face with his old robotic friend…and those looking to turn JOE back into a weapon of war.

Redcoat by Geoff Johns, Bryan Hitch, Brad Anderson and Rob Leigh

Reluctantly fighting for Britain during the American Revolution, Simon Pure stumbles upon the Founding Father's secret mystical organization and inadvertently gains the power of immortality. Jaded by humanity over the decades, Simon becomes a cheeky mercenary looking for a hot meal and to make some easy money while pursued by an endless list of deadly enemies, ex-lovers, and bill collectors.

Here's a trailer.

