Old Man Logan, Cosmic Ghost Rider & Maestro Vs Doom 2099 In July

Old Man Logan, Cosmic Ghost Rider and Maestro up against Doom 2099 in One World Under Doom in July by Frank Tieri and Delio Diaz.

Frank Tieri and Delio Diaz are bringing back Doctor Doom 2099 in Doomed 2099, a new one-shot being published in July by Marvel Comics. And trying in with the current One World Under Doom it seems, with the current Doctor Doom Sorcerer Supreme having say… as well as other voicess from the future, Old Man Logan, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Maestro and more…

DOOMED 2099 #1

Written by FRANK TIERI

Art by DELIO DIAZ

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Virgin Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Foil Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY

On Sale 7/23

THE FUTURE IS DOOMED!

The world is Doom's…but does that include the world that is yet to be? A coalition from the future – including Old Man Logan, Rachel Summers, the Phoenix; Bishop, Cosmic Ghost Rider, the Maestro and Deathlok say otherwise. But will the arrival of Doom 2099 change the odds for the new Sorcerer Supreme? Is he there to back his past self…or destroy him forever? "This July, a new DOCTOR DOOM rises from the far reaches of the multiverse to begin his own reign in DOOMED 2099, a one-shot by acclaimed writer Frank Tieri (Sabretooth: The Dead Don't Talk) and, in his exciting Marvel Comics debut, rising star Delio Diaz. DOOMED 2099 will bring the multiverse's most infamous—and mysterious—version of Doctor Doom to the present to confront his classic counterpart. Doom 2099's journey will send shockwaves through the time stream, igniting a mutliversal conflict as an eclectic group of future heroes assemble to prevent Marvel's greatest villain from gaining more power!" "Look, I've widely been known as a 'villains guy' throughout my career so naturally when Marvel approached me to work on this event with not one but two of the greatest baddies of all time, well… it was an offer I couldn't refuse, as they say," Tieri shared. "And you're not only getting 'Double the Doom' with this one shot, kids… 'cause 2099's bringing some friends from the future to even the odds! So is Doom 2099 looking to become the new Sorcerer Supreme? Or is his mission much more disturbing than that? I think fans will be surprised at the answer."

