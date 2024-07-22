Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: geiger, geoff johns, Ghost Machine, Hyde Street, ivan reis, Redcoat, Rook Exodus

Hyde Street Gets Double Vision in Ghost Machine October 2024 Solicits

Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis' Hyde Street launches as part of the shared-continuity, shared-ownership publisher, through Image Comics.

Spinoff title It Happened On Hyde Street: Devour announced.

Additional titles Geiger, Rook: Exodus, and Redcoat featured.

New character-driven horror with Mr. X-Ray and Miss Goodbody.

Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis' Hyde Street launches as part of the shared-continuity, shared-ownership publisher, publishing through Image Comics as part of their October 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as its own spinoff, It Happened On Hyde Street: Devour from Maytal Zchut, Leila Leiz, and Alex Sinclair. As well as Geoff Johns' other books Geiger, Rook: Exodus and Redcoat with Gary Frank, Jason Fabok and Bryan Hitch.

HYDE STREET #1 CVR A IVAN REIS & DANNY MIKI

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Brad Anderson

SERIES PREMIERE

A new epic era in character-centered horror begins as GHOST MACHINE launches HYDE STREET, its newest ongoing series from creators GEOFF JOHNS and IVAN REIS (Blackest Night, Green Lantern, Aquaman)!

In every city and town, off every country road and metropolis avenue, if you make a wrong turn…you might find yourself on Hyde Street. But be careful who you talk to and what you do because the consequences make death itself seem like the easy way out. Introducing MR. X-RAY! PRANKY, THE WORLD'S MOST DANGEROUS SCOUT! MISS GOODBODY! AND MANY MORE…out to delight, fright, and say good night. What is their secret and that of Hyde Street? Only they know. For now. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

IT HAPPENED ON HYDE STREET DEVOUR #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A IVAN REIS & DANNY MIKI

(W) Maytal Zchut (A) Leila Leiz, Alex Sinclair (CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Brad Anderson

Look thin…or die trying!

With an impending wedding, Lily needs to lose weight to fit into her wedding dress but struggles to shed some pounds. And what's worse, her super-thin grandmother relentlessly disparages Lily's approach, instead lavishing praise upon a quick-fix miracle supplement called DEVOUR, as hawked by the mysterious health guru, MISS GOODBODY. But is taking it worth the cost? In this extra-length one-shot nightmare, when it comes to Devour…all you need is one. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/30/2024

GEIGER #7 (2024) CVR A GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Paul Pelletier, Brad Anderson, Andrew Hennessy (CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

NEW STORY ARC

On his quest to find a cure to his radioactive existence, Geiger, Barney, and Nate the Nuclear Knight come across a hidden community in the wastelands—one that offers an echo of what once was suburban America…and a hope for what it could be again. But the dark forces in pursuit of The Glowing Man threaten to destroy it all, and only the unleashed rage of Geiger can stop them. But will Tariq go too far? The answer: yes. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

REDCOAT #7 CVR A BRYAN HITCH & BRAD ANDERSON WRAPAROUND

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, Brad Anderson (CA) Bryan Hitch, Brad Anderson

END OF STORY ARC The critically acclaimed series continues! As the first REDCOAT adventure concludes, tragedy hits Simon Pure in a way he never expected. In this emotionally riveting tale, Mr. Pure will come face to face with the consequences of his long, long life and his reckless actions throughout it. Plus, does Simon learn the secret of life within these pages? Some might say…he does. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

ROOK EXODUS #6 CVR A JASON FABOK & BRAD ANDERSON

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson

END OF STORY ARC The breakout hit book of 2024 continues! The epic conclusion of this first chapter! It's Rook versus Ursaw in a winner-takes-all gambit, as the fate of the planet Exodus—and all who inhabit it—hangs in the balance. Plus: Who is Ursaw? And what does he really want from Exodus? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

