Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics' Full October 2024 Solicits

Image Comics' October 2024 sees the launch of Hack/Slash/Body Bags, We Call Them Giants, Nullhunter, Hyde Street and much more.

Image Comics' October 2024 solicits and solicitations sees the launch of Hack/Slash/Body Bags #1 by Tim Seeley and Stefano Caselli, Hyde Street #1 by Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis, and It Happened On Hyde Street by Maytel Zchut, Leila Liz and Alex Sinclair, Nullhunter #1 by Michael Walsh and Gustaffo Vargas, the We Call Them Giants graphic novel by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans, Blood Squad Seven Strikefile #1 by Joe Casey and Paul Fry, Faster Than Light 3D by Brian Haberlin, David Hine and Geirrod Vandyke, The Feeding by David M Booher and Drew Zucker, The Sacred Damned: The Horizon Experiment by Sabir Pirzada and Michael Walsh (again), Voices In My Head by Joe Pruett. Juan Doe, Phil Hester, Andrew Robinson and Michael Gaydos, the Scary Godmother Compendium by Jill Thompson, and a relaunch of I Hate Fairyland #16 by Skottie Young and Brett Bean for a new arc. They are also All-In! As well as all the Spawn, Transformers, GI Joe, Walking Dead and more….

Image Comics is the third largest direct market comic book and graphic novel publisher in the comic industry by market share. It was founded in 1992 by Rob Liefeld, Todd McFarlane, Jim Lee, Marc Silvestri, Erik Larsen, Jim Valentino and Whicle Portacio as a venue for creator-owned properties, in which comics creators could publish material of their own creation without giving up the copyrights to those properties. At the time, this was not normally the case in the work-for-hire-dominated American comics industry, especially not at Marvel Comics or DC Comics, where the legal author is usually the publisher, and the creator is a freelance WFH employee of that publisher. Its output was originally dominated by superhero and fantasy titles from the studios of the founding Image partners, but now includes comics in many genres by numerous independent creators. Its best-known publications include Spawn, Savage Dragon, Witchblade,, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Saga, Radiant Black recent licensed titles such as Transformers and GI Joe.

