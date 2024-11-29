Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: brad meltzer, stephen hawking

I Am Stephen Hawking by Brad Meltzer Gets a 150,000 Print Run

I Am Stephen Hawking by Brad Meltzer and Christopher Eliopoulos gets a 150,000 Print Run for 2025 from Rocky Road.

Thriller novelist, Brad Meltzer followed Kevin Smith's run on Green Arrow before writing the miniseries Identity Crisis. He wrote Justice League of America, Joss Whedon's Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season Eight, and is one of the people behind the Ghost Machine publishing imprint through Image Comics, with the title First Ghost, a supernatural story written set in the White House. In January 2014, Meltzer and artist Chris Eliopoulos launched a line of biographies for kids, starting with I Am Amelia Earhart and I Am Abraham Lincoln. And it is the latest of these comic books, I Am Stephen Hawking from Rocky Pond that has grabbed it a 150,000 print run. It will be followed by I Am Sally Ride out in February 2025 and We Are The Beatles in May 2025. That might have an even bigger print run…

I am Stephen Hawking (Ordinary People Change the World by Brad Meltzer, Christopher Eliopoulos

The groundbreaking physicist and disability advocate is the 34th hero in this New York Times bestselling biography series for ages 5 to 9. From a young age, Stephen Hawking had a strong sense of wonder and was full of questions about the world around him and the stars above. He would spend his whole life trying to figure out how the universe worked, including discovering truths about black holes and energy. And when he was diagnosed with a rare disease called ALS that destroys the nerve cells in the body, he would find his own mental energy to carry on with his studies even after his limbs and vocal chords stopped working. He became one of history's most influential scientists. This friendly, fun biography series inspired the PBS Kids TV show Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum. One great role model at a time, these books encourage kids to dream big.

