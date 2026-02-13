Posted in: Comics | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

I Never Knew It Was Your Turtle Palace, I Always Thought It Was A Dojo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles novels come to Scholastic from the creators of Barb the Last Berzerker, Dan & Jason

Abrams may be publishing the adult TMNT Last Ronin novel at one end, but on the other, Scholastic will be publishing an illustrated novel for middle schoolers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splinter's Dojo, in September from the creators of Barb the Last Berzerker, Dan & Jason.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Illustrated Novel: Splinter's Dojo #1 by Dan & Jason

Cowabunga, dudes and dudettes! This hilarious original novel is filled with comics, mischief, and action starring The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Splinter's Dojo takes the turtles to class at the most radical middle school around. When the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello — cause a city-wide blackout, their Master Splinter is at his wits' end. These out-of-control turtles need structure, routine, discipline… somewhere that will hold them accountable. Where could that be? Middle school, of course! And what better place for a school for mutants than the sewers of New York, with a faculty and student body full of fan favorites from the world of TMNT? Can these Turtles get their act together and become true ninjas? And just what are Bebop and Rocksteady — henchmen of the Turtles' archenemy Shredder — doing in class with the rest of their peers? Told through a mix of comics panels, artifacts, and text, this highly illustrated novel from the author/illustrator team of Barb the Last Berzerker is sure to be a totally tubular hit with middle grade readers.

As well as switching the toyline from Playmates to Mattel, themed pizzerias opening in Santa Monica, Monterrey, Mexico and Sao Paulo, Brazil (but bizarrely not New York), the Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles CG animated thirty four-minute episodes that follow the childhood years of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo. And all because the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 will be released in 2027, and an untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action/CG film will be out in 2028. These follow tie-ins with Wizards of the Coast's Magic: The Gathering card game, the VR game Empire City and a re-release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze in March.

