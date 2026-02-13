Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Last Ronin, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin: The Novel

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin to be expanded into a new adult novel from Abrams Books

Article Summary The Last Ronin novel adapts the hit TMNT graphic novel into a noir action story with original illustrations.

Erik Burnham and the Escorza brothers bring an expanded, future-set TMNT tale to print for longtime Turtle fans.

The story follows the last surviving Turtle on a revenge mission in a battle-ravaged, Foot Clan-ruled New York.

TMNT franchise expands with new novels, Mattel toys, themed pizzerias, and major film releases through 2028.

Paramount is expanding its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise ahead of planned new movies, across the line. And yes that means print as well. After all, it is where they come from. With a novelisation of the future-set Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin published by Abrams, and adapted by Erik Burnham for readers who just can't bear to look at a page of comics, with original illustrations by series artists the Escorza brothers…

The Last Ronin: A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Novel Hardcover – June 2, 2026 by Erik Burnham, Esau & Isaac Escorza

This expanded adaptation of The Last Ronin reimagines the bestselling Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles graphic novel in an action-packed noir novel, perfect for fans who grew up with the Turtles. Also includes original black-and-white illustrations from the Escorza Brothers!

Who is the Last Ronin?

After decades away, a lone surviving Turtle returns to New York City with one mission: To avenge his family by killing the leader of the Foot Clan, Oroku Hiroto. But nothing about the city―battle-ravaged and ruled over by Hiroto with an iron fist―feels like home, and nothing about Ronin's mission goes to plan. With the help of old friends and new allies emerging in unexpected places, can Ronin finally get justice for those he lost?

What terrible events destroyed his family in the first place?

Featuring original black-and-white illustrations from the Escorza Brothers, this first-of-its-kind novel in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe is a must-read for every Ninja Turtles fan.

As well as switching the toyline from Playmates to Mattel, themed pizzerias opening in Santa Monica, Monterrey, Mexico and Sao Paulo, Brazil (but bizarrely not New York), the Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles CG animated thirty four-minute episodes that follow the childhood years of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo. And all because the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 will be released in 2027, and an untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action/CG film will be out in 2028.

