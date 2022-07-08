Ice Cream Man, Stray Dogs, Spawn & Skybound X – Image SDCC Exclusives

Image Comics has the following San Diego Comic-Con SDCC exclusive variant covers at their Image Comics booth #1915 at the show. Though they state that "quantities will be limited by customer and per day on a first-come, first-served basis. Please ask at the Image booth about availability." And you can check for updates here.

Ice Cream Man Sundae Edition HC Vol. 1 by W. Maxwell Prince & Martin Morazzo, SDCC exclusive, Cover art by Morazzo, $50 +tax

Skybound X #25 by various, SDCC exclusive variant Foil, Cover art by James Harren, $20 +tax

Skybound X #25 by various, SDCC exclusive variant B&W, Cover art by James Harren, $20 +tax

Spawn #1 by Todd McFarlane, SDCC exclusive variant Gold Foil/Emboss Blank Sketch, $30 +tax

Starhenge Dragon & Boar #1 by Liam Sharp, SDCC exclusive variant, Cover art by Sharp, $5 +tax

Stray Dogs Dog Days trade paperback by Tony Fleecs & Trish Forstner, SDCC exclusive variant, Cover art by Fleecs & Forstner, $20 +tax

IMAGE COMICS MERCHANDISE SOLD AT THE IMAGE BOOTH (#1915):

Blackwing x Image Comics Paper Girls pencil set $30 +tax

$30 +tax Rose City raglan shirt (S, M, L, XL Unisex) $10 +tax

(S, M, L, XL Unisex) $10 +tax I Believe In Comics T-shirt (S, M Unisex) $10 +tax

(S, M Unisex) $10 +tax Image Comics Orange logo T-shirt Black (S, M, L, XL Mens), $10 +tax

Black (S, M, L, XL Mens), $10 +tax Image Comics Orange logo T-shirt Black (S, M, L, XL Womens), $10 +tax

Image Icons T-shirt (S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL Unisex) T-shirt, $10 +tax

(S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL Unisex) T-shirt, $10 +tax Image Rose City Red T-shirt (S, M, L, XL, XXL Unisex) T-shirt, $15 +tax

(S, M, L, XL, XXL Unisex) T-shirt, $15 +tax Middlewest Fox enamel pin , $9.99 +tax

, $9.99 +tax What's the Furthest Place from Here? #1 vinyl record , $25 +tax

, $25 +tax Image Comics Marquee enamel pin, $10 +tax

TODD McFARLANE PRODUCTIONS MERCHANDISE SOLD AT THE IMAGE BOOTH (#1915):

Pin Set , $10

, $10 SDCC Exclusive Brett Booth Print (limited quantities), $25

(limited quantities), $25 SDCC Exclusive King Spawn #1 Print (limited quantities), $25

(limited quantities), $25 Buy two prints (Brett Booth & King Spawn), $40

PANELS:

—THURSDAY, 7/21—

A Conversation with Bestselling Creator Skottie Young—

12:00 – 1:00 PM, 25ABC

Get to know the bestselling creator Skottie Young as he takes a deep dive into his creative process, inspiration, and seamless transition back and forth between artist, cover artist, and writer. He'll share the inside scoop on some of his most beloved series, such as I Hate Fairyland, Middlewest, his newest series, Twig—plus so much more!

Todd McFarlane Celebrates Spawn's 30th Anniversary!

3:15PM – 4:15 PM, Room: 6DE

Megastar artist, McFarlane Toys CEO, and Image Comics President Todd McFarlane (Spawn, Venom) celebrates the 30th-anniversary of Image Comics and Spawn's debut, which changed comics forever! McFarlane made history in 2021 with the Best Year of Spawn Ever, breaking several long-held comic industry records and beating out Marvel and DC. McFarlane talks comics, toys, Oddkey NTFs, and Hollywood.

—FRIDAY, 7/22—

Genre Comics—From Romance to Thrillers!—

11:00AM – 12:00 PM, Room: 25ABC

Join some of the top comics creators in the industry Pornsak Pichetshote (The Good Asian), Tom King (Love Everlasting), Hannah Rose May (Rogues' Gallery), Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs), Dustin Nguyen (Little Monsters), and Mirka Andolfo (Sweet Paprika) as they discuss how genre impacts and informs their process. From playing up genre tropes to putting a unique spin on an old standard, these creators are conjuring comics that bring genre into a new era of storytelling. Moderated by Chris Arrant.

Horror Comics to Die For—

2:30PM – 3:30 PM, Room: 5AB

Join some of the buzziest comics creators of the year Michael Walsh (The Silver Coin), Rodney Barnes (Killadelphia), Joshua Williamson (Nailbiter), Trish Forstner (Stray Dogs), and Scott Snyder (Nocterra) for a discussion of the Horror genre's revival the past decade, what it takes to send chillls down your readers' spines, the nuance of dark storytelling and tricks of the trade, and why tales that thrill are now more popular than ever. Moderated by Ryan J. Downey.

—SATURDAY, 7/23—

Welcome to the Massive-Verse—

10:00-11:00 AM, Room: 28DE

Radiant Black launched the beginning of a bold, new and interconnected superhero world—the Massive-Verse—from Image Comics. Join Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black), Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun), Melissa Flores (The Dead Lucky), Cherish Chen (Radiant Red), Mat Groom (Inferno Girl Red), and Michael Busuttil (Massive-Verse editor) for a truly massive panel packed with secrets, spoilers, and announcements. Moderated by Meghan Camarena.

—SUNDAY, 7/24—

The Secrets Behind Captivating Comics Storytelling—

11:30AM – 12:30 PM, Room: 10

A freewheeling conversation between Marcia Chen (Lady Mechanika), Joe Benitez (Lady Mechanika), Erica Schultz (The Deadliest Bouquet), Tina Horn (SFSX), and Wyatt Kennedy (Bolero). Moderated by Graeme McMillan.

SIGNINGS AT THE IMAGE COMICS BOOTH (#1915):

*TICKETED denotes signings that require wristbands. Wristbands will be given out at the Image booth as soon as the convention floor opens on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets will be available for attendee, retailer, and professional badge-types only, unless otherwise stated. There will be a limit of 3 items per person for ticketed signings unless otherwise noted. All items presented for signing are subject to review and denial by staff. We reserve the right to cancel/deny any grading or grading witnessing per creator request or line traffic demands.

—THURSDAY, JULY 21—

11:00 – 12:00 p.m.

Todd McFarlane (Spawn) [*TICKETED. Attendee badge holders only; 13+ age requirement, limit ONE item per person; no CGC, CBCS, or other witnessing/grading; no sketches; no photos]

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Daniel Warren Johnson (Do a Powerbomb)

(Do a Powerbomb) Scott Snyder (Nocterra, Undiscovered Country)

1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Johnathan Hickman & Mike Huddleston (Decorum)

& (Decorum) Nick Dragotta (Ghost Cage, East of West)

2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Skottie Young (Twig, The Me You Love in the Dark, Middlewest)

3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Mirka Andolfo (Sweet Paprika)

(Sweet Paprika) Joe Benitez (Lady Mechanika)

4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Matt Wilson, Jared Fletcher (Paper Girls) [*TICKETED]

—FRIDAY, JULY 22—

11:00 – 12:00 p.m.

Todd McFarlane (Spawn) [*TICKETED. Attendee badge holders only; 13+ age requirement, limit ONE item per person; no CGC, CBCS, or other witnessing/grading; no sketches; no photos]

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Hayden Sherman (Above Snakes)

(Above Snakes) Tyler Boss (What's the Furthest Place from Here?)

1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Tony Fleecs & Trish Forstner (Stray Dogs)

2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Skottie Young (Twig, The Me You Love in the Dark, Middlewest)

(Twig, The Me You Love in the Dark, Middlewest) Pornsak Pichetshote (The Good Asian)

3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Wyatt Kennedy (Bolero)

4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Rodney Barnes (Killadelphia)

(Killadelphia) Nick Dragotta (Ghost Cage, East of West)

5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Joe Benitez (Lady Mechanika)

—SATURDAY, JULY 23—

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.

Mirka Andolfo (Sweet Paprika)

(Sweet Paprika) Grace Ellis (Moonstruck)

11:00 – 12:00 p.m.

Todd McFarlane (Spawn) [*TICKETED. Attendee badge holders only; 13+ age requirement, limit ONE item per person; no CGC, CBCS, or other witnessing/grading; no sketches; no photos]

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Hayden Sherman (Above Snakes)

(Above Snakes) Massive-Verse team signing

1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Michael Walsh & Tonie Marie Griffin (Silver Coin)

& (Silver Coin) David F. Walker, Chuck Brown & Sanford Greene (Bitter Root)

2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Skottie Young (Twig, The Me You Love in the Dark, Middlewest)

(Twig, The Me You Love in the Dark, Middlewest) Tony Fleecs & Trish Forstner (Stray Dogs)

3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Dustin Nguyen (Little Monsters)

(Little Monsters) Brian Posehn (The Secret History of the War on Weed)

4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Tina Horn (SFSX)

(SFSX) Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Matt Wilson, Jared Fletcher (Paper Girls) [*TICKETED]

5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Nick Dragotta (Ghost Cage, East of West)

(Ghost Cage, East of West) Sina Grace (Rockstar & Softboy)

—SUNDAY, JULY 24—

11:00 – 12:00 p.m.

Todd McFarlane (Spawn) [*TICKETED. Attendee badge holders only; 13+ age requirement, limit ONE item per person; no CGC, CBCS, or other witnessing/grading; no sketches; no photos]

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Mirka Andolfo (Sweet Paprika) SIGNINGS AT THE COMIC-CON AUTOGRAPH AREA*:

*The Autograph Area is located on the second floor in the Sails Pavilion of the San Diego Convention Center. For Limited Signings that take place in the Autograph Area, each Attendee must have a winning line ticket to enter the queue for the signing. Attendees are encouraged to begin to line up when the doors to Comic-Con open (7 AM) up in the Sails Pavilion for the signings that day. Around 9:00 am, "The Box of Decision" will be used to see if the Attendees "win" a line ticket for the Limited Signing they want.

Todd McFarlane, artist (Spawn, Venom)

Limited Signing – Must have line ticket from Limited Signing Ticket Drawing to enter queueThursday Limited Signing Line Up 07:00 AM – 09:00 AM

Thursday Ticket Drawing 09:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Thursday AA04 05:00 PM – 06:30 PMFriday Limited Signing Line Up 07:00 AM – 09:00 AM

Friday Ticket Drawing 09:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Friday AA02 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Saturday Limited Signing Line Up 07:00 AM – 09:00 AM

Saturday Ticket Drawing 09:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Saturday AA05 04:00 PM – 05:30 PM Sunday Limited Signing Line Up 07:00 AM – 09:00 AM

Sunday Ticket Drawing 09:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Sunday AA04 01:00 PM – 02:30 PM